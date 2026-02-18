Wednesday Season 3 Production Update and Everything Confirmed

Wednesday Season 3 is officially happening, and production begins February 16, 2026 in Ireland. Based on that filming schedule, the movie is probably not coming out until 2027. The shocking ending of Season 2 is right where the new season starts, with Aunt Ophelia’s reveal and Enid’s Alpha werewolf twist.

Here’s the latest news, including the confirmed cast list and what the next chapter for Nevermore Academy means.

Is Wednesday Season 3 Coming Out?

Image © 2025 Netflix / Millar Gough Ink / Tim Burton Productions / Toluca Pictures / MGM Television

Netflix confirmed that Wednesday season 3 is officially happening, ending months of speculation after Wednesday season 2 concluded. While the long wait frustrated fans, production updates now give clearer insight into the third season timeline.

Filming Officially Begins in February 2026

Wednesday season 3 will begin filming on February 16, 2026 in Ireland, marking the official start of principal photography, which simply means the main filming phase begins. Reports connected to the TV release slate indicate that this next season was positioned for a later rollout due to scheduling conflicts and production scale.

Filming Location: Ireland continues as the production base for Nevermore Academy scenes.

Ireland continues as the production base for Nevermore Academy scenes. Principal Photography: The core filming phase involving cast members and full scripted episodes.

The core filming phase involving cast members and full scripted episodes. Working Title: Internal production labels used during early development.

Internal production labels used during early development. Casting Calls: Background performers and stand-ins were posted ahead of filming.

Background performers and stand-ins were posted ahead of filming. Episode Count: Eight episodes are expected for the third season.

What Creators Have Confirmed About Season 3’s Direction

Showrunner Alfred Gough confirmed that the goal remains to make Wednesday season 3 “the best season of Wednesday we possibly can.” He added, “We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday.”

Creative Vision: Continue digging deeper into characters.

Continue digging deeper into characters. World Expansion: Expand the world of Nevermore Academy.

Expand the world of Nevermore Academy. Addams Focus: Miles Millar confirmed more Addams Family members and more family secrets.

Miles Millar confirmed more Addams Family members and more family secrets. Tone: Maintain the deliciously dark and witty world tone.

Maintain the deliciously dark and witty world tone. Franchise Confidence: Season 1 remains the most viewed English-language series on Netflix.

What Can Fans Expect From Wednesday Season 3?

Image © 2025 Netflix / Millar Gough Ink / Tim Burton Productions / Toluca Pictures / MGM Television

Wednesday season 3 will pick up right where season 2 left off, with a lot of major plot points still unresolved. The creators of the show have confirmed that the next chapter will take Wednesday Addams even further and add to the stories of Nevermore Academy and the Addams Family.

How Season 2’s Ending Sets Up the Next Mystery

Season 2 ended with a lot of unfinished business that makes it clear that the third season will be darker. Miles Millar, who helped make the show, said that the ending was like a “breadcrumb” that leads people to what comes next.

Enid Sinclair: Confirmed to be stuck in her Alpha werewolf form and missing.

Confirmed to be stuck in her Alpha werewolf form and missing. Road Trip: Wednesday leaves with Uncle Fester to search for Enid.

Wednesday leaves with Uncle Fester to search for Enid. Tyler Galpin: Showrunner Alfred Gough confirmed Tyler will “definitely be showing up again.”

Showrunner Alfred Gough confirmed Tyler will “definitely be showing up again.” Aunt Ophelia Vision: Wednesday sees a vision with “Wednesday must die” written in blood.

Wednesday sees a vision with “Wednesday must die” written in blood. Nevermore Academy: The school is left unstable and in need of a new principal.

Will Wednesday Season 3 Expand the Addams Family Lore?

Yes. Gough and Millar both said that Wednesday season 3 will go into more detail about the Addams Family’s past. Millar made it clear that viewers will see more members of the Addams Family and learn more family secrets.

Aunt Ophelia: Confirmed as Morticia Addams’ sister and central to the new mystery.

Confirmed as Morticia Addams’ sister and central to the new mystery. Family Secrets: Millar emphasized that “the mysteries always lie within the family.”

Millar emphasized that “the mysteries always lie within the family.” Morticia’s Trust: Morticia gives Wednesday Ophelia’s journal, signaling a shift in trust.

Morticia gives Wednesday Ophelia’s journal, signaling a shift in trust. Psychic Abilities: The journal may help Wednesday better understand her Raven powers.

The journal may help Wednesday better understand her Raven powers. Darker Chapter: Gough described Season 3 as potentially the darkest chapter yet.

Who Is Returning in the Wednesday Season 3 Cast?

Image © 2025 Netflix / Millar Gough Ink / Tim Burton Productions / Toluca Pictures / MGM Television

Netflix confirmed that several returning cast members will anchor the third season, keeping continuity intact. While some cast members are notably missing from announcements, the core ensemble remains stable.

Confirmed Main Cast Members to Return

Jennifer Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in season 3 of Wednesday, continuing her role as both the lead actress and a co-executive producer. Also set to return to their roles at Nevermore Academy are Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, and Hunter Doohan.

New Characters Joining the Series

Eva Green will play Aunt Ophelia in Wednesday’s third season. In new Addams Family stories, she is also called Morticia’s sister. The addition of her changes the emotional balance and adds a stronger supernatural presence to the series’ funny world.

Eva Green : Cast as Aunt Ophelia Frump.

Cast as Aunt Ophelia Frump. Character Status: Introduced in the season 2 finale.

Introduced in the season 2 finale. Family Connection: Sister to Morticia Addams.

Sister to Morticia Addams. Narrative Impact: Central to unresolved family secrets.

Why Can’t Enid Turn Back From Werewolf Form?

Image © 2025 Netflix / Millar Gough Ink / Tim Burton Productions / Toluca Pictures / MGM Television

At the end of the second half of Wednesday season 2, Enid Sinclair has turned into a werewolf for good. The finale confirms that if a young Alpha changes into a vampire under a full moon, she might not be able to turn back into a human. This makes season 3 of Wednesday even more emotional.

What Happened to Enid in the Season 2 Finale?

On a full moon, Enid changes into a witch to save Wednesday Addams after Isaac Night buries her alive under the Skull Tree. She knows the risk, but she does it anyway, which causes the Alpha shift that can’t be undone.

Alpha Status: Professor Isadora Capri identifies Enid as a potential Alpha due to late blooming and prior blood moon transformation.

Professor Isadora Capri identifies Enid as a potential Alpha due to late blooming and prior blood moon transformation. Full Moon Activation: Capri warns that transforming under a full moon could prevent her from reverting.

Capri warns that transforming under a full moon could prevent her from reverting. Rescue Choice: Enid wolfed out to dig Wednesday out of the grave.

Enid wolfed out to dig Wednesday out of the grave. Confirmed Outcome: The finale shows Enid still in her werewolf form near the Canadian border.

The finale shows Enid still in her werewolf form near the Canadian border. Next Season Setup: Wednesday leaves with Uncle Fester to track her down.

Why Alpha Werewolf Rules Keep Her From Turning Back

In the world of Wednesday, Alpha werewolves are biologically different from other members of the pack. They can change when the moon isn’t full, but their power makes them less stable.

Late Bloomer Marker: Capri explains that late bloomers who wolf out under a blood moon often signal Alpha potential.

Capri explains that late bloomers who wolf out under a blood moon often signal Alpha potential. Moon Independence: Enid previously transformed without a full moon in Episode 5.

Enid previously transformed without a full moon in Episode 5. High-Risk Shift: A young Alpha who transforms under a full moon may remain permanently changed.

A young Alpha who transforms under a full moon may remain permanently changed. Isolation Consequence: Alphas are feared within werewolf communities and often live solitary lives.

Alphas are feared within werewolf communities and often live solitary lives. Emotional Weight: Enid knowingly sacrifices her human form to save her best friend.

Final Thoughts

Wednesday, Season 3 finally starts filming after a long delay. Netflix said they will start filming in early 2026, with a likely return in 2027. The woefully twisted world keeps growing after the first season, while still honoring the Charles Addams Foundation’s history.

You can look forward to a teaser every year, deeper character arcs, and a different director’s touch. Stay tuned for more on Wednesday Addams and the next story at Nevermore.

FAQs