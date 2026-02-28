Welcome to Demon School Iruma Kun Season 4 News: New Season Is Coming

Welcome to Demon School Iruma Kun Season 4 is officially set to premiere in April 2026. The new season will be shown on NHK in Japan and on Crunchyroll around the world. It changes the plot of the Music Festival and gives Purson Soi the long-awaited spotlight.

There is already a new trailer and image out there. This page tells you when and where to watch the movie, as well as the cast and plot.

Anime “Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun” 4th series teaser PV

Is Welcome To Demon School, Iruma-Kun Getting A Season 4?

A fourth season of Welcome to Demon School Iruma Kun has been confirmed. It will start airing in April 2026. The anime will be shown on NHK Educational Television in Japan and on Crunchyroll around the world. The story picks up where Season 3 left off in this new season, which builds on the success of the manga. Fans all over the world can’t wait for the next thing.

Official Renewal And April 2026 Confirmation

After an official post on X, Crunchyroll shared the news on its own site. To make sure the quality, the production team will keep working with the same studio on the anime. There isn’t a set date for the episode yet, but April 2026 is a sure thing.

Broadcast Network: NHK Educational Television will air the new season in Japan.

NHK Educational Television will air the new season in Japan. Global Streaming: Crunchyroll will stream it across North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and more.

Crunchyroll will stream it across North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and more. Official Status: The fourth season has been confirmed by trusted anime news sources.

The fourth season has been confirmed by trusted anime news sources. Studio Return: Bandai Namco Pictures will continue production.

Why Season 4 Was Inevitable After Season 3

More and more people are reading Osamu Nishi’s manga. There are more than 44 volumes out, so there is enough content to adapt many more story arcs. Fans love how there are funny, exciting, and touching parts. The show is still one of the most-watched school-themed anime.

Strong Source Material: The manga provides deep storylines and character growth.

The manga provides deep storylines and character growth. Fan Support: Online comment sections and social media posts show strong demand.

Online comment sections and social media posts show strong demand. Story Progression: Each season builds naturally on past events.

What Will Happen In Welcome To Demon School, Iruma-Kun Season 4?

The Music Festival arc, which is often thought of as one of the best arcs in the manga, is adapted into the new season. This arc is all about working together and doing well. In the world of demons, Iruma and his classmates need to get ready for a big event. Now the attention is on PursonPursonwho finally steps forward.

The Music Festival Arc Explained

The Abnormal Class has to put on a show at a big school festival. Their skills and confidence will be put to the test at this performance. The arc has both funny and sad parts. The class has come a long way.

Main Focus: A class-wide musical performance.

A class-wide musical performance. Core Theme: Growth through teamwork and shared challenges.

Growth through teamwork and shared challenges. Emotional Stakes: The class must prove its value in front of others.

Why Purson Soi Steps Into The Spotlight

Purson Soi has the power to erase his presence, which made him almost invisible in earlier seasons. Now he has to perform and help his friends. His family taught him to stay out of trouble, but this arc makes him change. His growth as a person gives the story more depth.

Unique Ability: Recognition suppression allows him to hide his presence.

Recognition suppression allows him to hide his presence. Personal Conflict: He must overcome his habit of staying invisible.

He must overcome his habit of staying invisible. Character Development: His performance helps him grow and connect with others.

Who Is In The Cast Of Welcome To Demon School, Iruma-Kun Season 4?

In the fourth season, some cast members are back, and one important newcomer is also there. Based on official announcements and voice actors who have been in previous seasons, here is a clear list of the voice actors who have been cast and are expected to be cast in the new season.

New Voice Cast Addition

Purson Soi: Voiced by Setsuo Ito, officially added for the fourth season and central to the Music Festival arc.

Voiced by Setsuo Ito, officially added for the fourth season and central to the Music Festival arc. Actor Background: Setsuo Ito is widely known for voicing Shigeo Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100.

Setsuo Ito is widely known for voicing Shigeo Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100. Character Focus: Purson Soi finally steps into the spotlight with more dialogue and major story involvement.

Purson Soi finally steps into the spotlight with more dialogue and major story involvement. Character Trailer: An official preview video featuring his voice has been released online.

Returning Core Cast Members

Iruma Suzuki: Voiced by Ayumu Murase, returning as the main lead and emotional core of the story.

Voiced by Ayumu Murase, returning as the main lead and emotional core of the story. Alice Asmodeus: Voiced by Ryota Osaka, continuing his role as Iruma’s loyal and powerful classmate.

Voiced by Ryota Osaka, continuing his role as Iruma’s loyal and powerful classmate. Clara Valac: Voiced by Ayaka Asai, returning as the energetic and unpredictable girl in the Abnormal Class.

Voiced by Ayaka Asai, returning as the energetic and unpredictable girl in the Abnormal Class. Ameri Azazel: Voiced by Saori Hayami, reprising her role as the strong student council president.

Voiced by Saori Hayami, reprising her role as the strong student council president. Abnormal Class Members: The remaining classmates are expected to return with their original voice actors to support the Music Festival performance arc.

The production team stays the same, which helps make sure that the new season’s character designs, tone, and overall anime quality are all the same.

Welcome to Demon School Iruma Kun Season 4 will start in April 2026. The official release date has been confirmed by reliable anime news sources and the website for the series. Dates for episodes have not been set in stone yet, but the schedule for April 2026 is set.

Regularly checking the official updates is important for fans in case there are any changes before the launch.

April 2026 Broadcast Window

Japanese viewers can watch the fourth season on NHK Educational Television. This keeps the anime’s relationship with the network going. An official post on the website spread the news. Fans should stick with trustworthy sources and check for updates often so they don’t miss any news.

Premiere Month: April 2026 is the confirmed broadcast window in Japan.

is the confirmed broadcast window in Japan. TV Network: NHK Educational Television will air new weekly episodes.

NHK Educational Television will air new weekly episodes. Official Confirmation: The release was announced through the anime website and a social media post.

The release was announced through the anime website and a social media post. Stay Updated: Fans should follow official pages for schedule changes or added details.

Where To Watch Internationally

People from around the world can watch the new season online at Crunchyroll. The platform will offer simultaneous streaming soon after the Japanese show. Viewers should ensure their account is active and their device can stream before the release date to avoid problems. Depending on your preference and where you live, you might need to sign up for a paid plan.

Streaming Service: Crunchyroll will stream the anime outside Japan.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime outside Japan. Available Regions: North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, CIS, and other supported areas.

North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, CIS, and other supported areas. Account Access: Log in to your account early to avoid last-minute problems.

Log in to your account early to avoid last-minute problems. Device Check: Visit the Crunchyroll app or website to confirm your device is compatible.

Is There A Trailer For Welcome To Demon School, Iruma-Kun Season 4?

Yes, there is already an official trailer and key visual out there. The sneak peek first showed up at a public anime event and was then posted online so fans all over the world could see it. The trailer puts more attention on Purson Soi and emphasizes the Music Festival plot. Fans can watch the whole video on the official sites.

First Trailer And Poster Reveal

There are new scenes from the next season in the trailer. The Abnormal Class is getting ready for a big performance. The quality of the animation seems to be the same as in previous seasons. People who want to watch the preview in high quality can go to the official streaming pages.

Public Reveal: The trailer debuted during a major anime event before being posted online.

The trailer debuted during a major anime event before being posted online. Main Highlight: The Music Festival arc takes center stage.

The Music Festival arc takes center stage. Visual Update: A new key poster was released alongside the trailer.

A new key poster was released alongside the trailer. Where to View: Visit Crunchyroll or official social media pages to watch the trailer.

What The Trailer Confirms About The Story Direction

The sneak peek confirms that the fourth season will have a good mix of humor, growth, and competition. Purson Soi becomes an important character in this story arc. To put on a good show, the Abnormal Class needs to work together. Before the movie comes out, fans can join online discussions, get official news, and look at information about how to stream it.

Story Direction: Focus on teamwork, growth, and school challenges.

Focus on teamwork, growth, and school challenges. Character Spotlight: Purson Soi receives important screen time.

Purson Soi receives important screen time. Fan Engagement: Follow official accounts and join discussions for updates.

Follow official accounts and join discussions for updates. Streaming Reminder: Check your account and device settings before premiere day.

Final Thoughts

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-Kun Season 4 will premiere in April 2026, bringing the Music Festival storyline and Purson Soi’s long-awaited spotlight to fans all over the world. The anime is getting more and more popular because it has a good story, likeable characters, and consistent production quality.

Fans should keep up with official sources and check each new request for news as it comes out. If you want to know more about the premiere, stay tuned.

FAQs