Where Was Yellowstone Filmed? Inside The Real Dutton Ranch Fans Still Want To Visit

Image © Chief Joseph Ranch / Instagram

Real places were used to film Yellowstone, which makes the show feel more real. Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana, is the main Dutton Ranch. It is a working ranch and a guest property. Wyoming, Utah, and Texas were used to film other scenes. In the early seasons, places were used in Utah. In the later seasons, more places were used in Montana. This guide tells fans where the real films were shot, what they can do there, and why these places are important to the show.

Where Yellowstone Was Filmed and Why the Dutton Ranch Feels Real

Where did Yellowstone get its footage? Yellowstone was filmed in North Texas, Utah, Montana, and Darby, Montana. But the heart of the show is Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana. The ranch in the story of the Dutton family is based on this real ranch, which gives it a Big Sky Country feel. Chief Joseph Ranch and NBC say that the ranch is a working cattle ranch, a guest ranch, and a historic landmark in the Bitterroot Valley in western Montana.

Chief Joseph Ranch Is the Real Yellowstone Dutton Ranch

The Dutton Ranch located in the show is not next to Yellowstone National Park, but the ranch on Bear Creek Road still feels like the real thing. It was first called Shelton Ranch and then Ford Hollister Ranch, after Howard Clark Hollister and William Ford.

After that, it was renamed Chief Joseph Ranch. The property is used as John Dutton’s home in the Paramount Network show, and Kevin Costner played the patriarch John Dutton.

Real location: Chief Joseph Ranch is in a small town near Darby, in Southwest Montana.

Chief Joseph Ranch is in a small town near Darby, in Southwest Montana. Ranch identity: The real-life Yellowstone Ranch is family-owned, lived in, and used for cattle.

The real-life Yellowstone Ranch is family-owned, lived in, and used for cattle. History note: Chief Joseph honours Chief Joseph and the Salish Native American tribe area history.

Chief Joseph honours Chief Joseph and the Salish Native American tribe area history. Fan option: Yellowstone fans can check video and virtual tours or book stays when available.

Montana Gives Yellowstone Its Most Iconic Backdrop

Montana is used for a lot of the filming in Yellowstone because it fits the show’s scale. Shows set on the fictional broken rock reservation are filmed near the Crow Indian Reservation and the Crow Reservation in southern Montana.

The scenes on the Indian Reservation help the story of the Broken Rock Reservation. For city scenes, the Capital Building in Helena was used as the Governor’s Office, and downtown Missoula was used as another filming location.

Missoula scenes: Beth Dutton meets Carter in Missoula, and John Dutton recovered at Missoula Community Medical Center.

Beth Dutton meets Carter in Missoula, and John Dutton recovered at Missoula Community Medical Center. Legal setting: Missoula County Courthouse appears in several scenes near downtown Missoula.

Missoula County Courthouse appears in several scenes near downtown Missoula. Local flavor: Glen’s Café, Railroad Street, and the Montana Livestock Association add real texture.

Glen’s Café, Railroad Street, and the Montana Livestock Association add real texture. Hamilton scenes: Daly Mansion appears as a key setting, including a deadly car chase scene.

Utah and Texas Helped Build the Bigger Yellowstone World

In the first few seasons, Utah was used. In the fourth season and fifth season, Montana was used more. Yahoo Entertainment notes Park City, Spanish Fork, Heber City, and Utah Film Studios helped build the world. Ski town Park City is known for mountain biking. Dan Jenkins Lodge put on a show there. The Meyer Bank Building and the Outlaw Saloon were built in Ogden, and rodeo scenes took place at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds.

Utah’s role: Spanish Fork, Park City, and the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds shaped early Yellowstone-filmed scenes.

Spanish Fork, Park City, and the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds shaped early Yellowstone-filmed scenes. Texas link: Sixes Ranch, also called Four Sixes Ranch, is in Parker County, North Texas.

Sixes Ranch, also called Four Sixes Ranch, is in Parker County, North Texas. Character ties: Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Beth Dutton, and John Dutton ordered storylines through these places.

Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Beth Dutton, and John Dutton ordered storylines through these places. Series status: The fifth and final season kept the show’s rich history tied to real locations for modern viewers.

Final Thoughts

Yellowstone works because the places where it was filmed feel real, like the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas, the Chief Joseph Ranch in Montana, and towns in Utah. These places give the story of the Dutton family its Western feel, history, and size.

The real ranches and towns are important because Taylor Sheridan built the show around land, power, and family problems. Fans who want to know where Yellowstone was filmed should start with Chief Joseph Ranch.

FAQs