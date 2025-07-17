White Lotus Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

White lotus season 4 is officially in the works, with filming set in Saint-Tropez, France from April through October 2026. HBO has confirmed the new cast, but they haven’t said who will be back yet.

Even though the network hasn’t said for sure, production schedules suggest that it will likely come out in 2027. Here’s what we know for sure about the cast, the setting, and what’s coming up next.

What Is The Latest On White Lotus Season 4?

HBO has released important news about the production of White Lotus season 4. France becomes the setting for the fourth season, giving the show a new and fancy look. There will be a new group of White Lotus hotel guests dealing with money, secrets, and probably more murders. Some plot details are missing, but we now know where and when the movie is being filmed.

What Has HBO Confirmed About The Upcoming Fourth Season?

HBO confirmed the filming start for the upcoming fourth season in April 2026. Production runs through October 2026 in the French Riviera. Reports originally published by The Hollywood Reporter outline the early details. Season One was set in Hawaii, the Second Season in Italy, and Season Three in Thailand. Now, the French Riviera becomes the backdrop for the next mystery.

Filming Location: Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez, part of the Airelles Collection luxury hotel group.

Setting: The story follows a new group of wealthy travelers and staff members at a high-end resort in France.

Creative Control: Mike White returns as creator, writer, and director of the upcoming season.

Visual Direction: White has said he wants to move beyond the "crashing waves" and "rocks vernacular" seen in earlier seasons.

When Could The Upcoming Season Premiere?

HBO has not announced an exact release date. However, based on production timing and past patterns, the upcoming season is expected to arrive in 2027. This estimate aligns with industry coverage from outlets like The New York Times.

Filming Timeline: April to October 2026.

Episode Pattern: Previous seasons ranged from six to eight episodes.

Network Strategy: HBO often spaces out major series to avoid overlap with other big shows.

There is no official premiere date yet, but a 2027 release is the most accurate expectation.

Who Will Be In The White Lotus Season 4 Cast?

Casting news has created strong buzz online. HBO confirmed the first actors for the fourth season, and more cast members were added in stages. The mix includes award-winning performers, comedy stars, and rising talent.

Which Cast Members Are Officially Confirmed?

According to The Hollywood Reporter and other trade outlets, these actors are confirmed for the upcoming fourth season:

Past seasons featured actors like Theo James, Sam Nivola, and Sarah Catherine Hook. The upcoming fourth season introduces a completely new group at the center of the drama.

Are There Any Featured Returning Characters?

At this time, there are no featured returning characters officially confirmed. However, fans continue to speculate about Jon Gries, who plays Greg Hunt.

Jon Gries ’ History: He appeared across multiple seasons as Greg Hunt.

He appeared across multiple seasons as Greg Hunt. Jennifer Coolidge ’s Arc: Her character’s storyline concluded in the Second Season.

Her character’s storyline concluded in the Second Season. Surprise Appearances: Previous returns were kept secret until episodes aired.

While no past stars are confirmed, the show has a history of surprises.

Will Jennifer Coolidge Be In White Lotus Season 4?

Jennifer Coolidge became one of the most talked-about parts of the series. Her character, Tanya McQuoid, played a key role in earlier seasons. Many viewers are asking if she could return in the fourth season.

What Happened To Tanya In Previous Seasons?

Tanya appeared in Season One and the Second Season. Her story ended in a dramatic and final way. Because of that structure, the fourth season centers on new characters.

Awards Success: Coolidge won major awards for her performance.

Coolidge won major awards for her performance. Character Ending: Her storyline reached a clear conclusion.

Her storyline reached a clear conclusion. Anthology Format: Each season shifts focus to different White Lotus hotel guests.

Has HBO Confirmed Her Return?

HBO has not confirmed Jennifer Coolidge as part of the upcoming fourth season. She was not included in the official press release listing cast members.

Official Announcement: Her name does not appear in confirmed cast updates.

Her name does not appear in confirmed cast updates. Greg Hunt Connection: Jon Gries’ character remains alive in the story world.

Jon Gries’ character remains alive in the story world. Creative Direction: Mike White continues to guide the show with a fresh ensemble each season.

Where Will White Lotus Season 4 Be Filmed?

White Lotus season 4 moves to France after three tropical chapters. The new backdrop keeps the luxury feel but adds a European edge. Like the first season and the first two seasons that followed, the story will unfold over one dramatic week at an upscale resort. Production is expected to shoot for several months to capture every layer of the story.

Why Was The French Riviera Chosen As The Primary Location?

The French Riviera offers glamour, history, and extreme wealth. This setting fits perfectly with the show’s sharp social satire. It allows the series to explore privilege and power in a fresh environment while keeping its signature tension.

Luxury Setting: The Riviera reflects the exclusivity shown across four seasons of the series.

The Riviera reflects the exclusivity shown across four seasons of the series. Story Depth: The elegant location supports themes of status, secrets, and moral conflict.

The elegant location supports themes of status, secrets, and moral conflict. Visual Refresh: Moving to France updates the scenery while keeping the slow-burn style fans expect.

Will Other Locations Appear During The Shoot?

While the French Riviera is the main backdrop, production may expand to nearby areas for added realism. As with previous installments, the team will shoot for several months to complete the upcoming storyline.

Extended Filming Window: A long schedule allows time for detailed character development.

A long schedule allows time for detailed character development. Focused Timeline: The plot still takes place over one intense week at the resort.

The plot still takes place over one intense week at the resort. Large-Scale Production: Multiple luxury properties may be used to create a believable resort world.

Is White Lotus Based On A True Story?

Many viewers ask if the show is based on real events. The answer is simple: it is fictional. However, it reflects real social behavior seen in high-end travel circles. The series uses social satire to examine wealth, ego, and power in a way that feels realistic.

Who Created The Series And What Inspired It?

Mike White created the series and continues to lead every season. His strong creative control helps avoid creative differences and keeps the tone consistent. Previous seasons featured Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Isaacs, and Michelle Monaghan, showing the show’s strong casting history.

Creative Leadership: White writes and directs each season himself.

White writes and directs each season himself. Genre Influence: The show blends dark humor with drama, similar to award-winning series and movies.

The show blends dark humor with drama, similar to award-winning series and movies. High-Caliber Cast: Helena Bonham Carter, known for The King’s Speech, joins actors connected to projects like American Horror Story.

Are The Resorts Real Or Fictional?

The White Lotus resort brand is fictional, but the filming locations are real luxury hotels.

Fictional Name: The resort chain does not exist in real life.

The resort chain does not exist in real life. Real Hotels: Production uses actual high-end properties for authenticity.

Production uses actual high-end properties for authenticity. Diverse Talent: Actors such as Ari Graynor from Norah’s Infinite Playlist, Caleb Jonte Edwards from Black Snow, and Sandra Bernhard from Marty Supreme add depth to the cast.

Final Thoughts

White Lotus season 4 is shaping up to be another bold chapter in the series. The new season moves the story to France, introduces a fresh cast, and keeps the same sharp tone fans expect. While there is still no official word on the exact premiere date, all signs point to a 2027 release. Viewers may need to wait a little longer, but early updates suggest big ideas are already in motion.

From a new group of guests to unexpected twists, this season promises drama, satire, and surprises. Whether you watched from the first episode or joined halfway through, even one half of the fanbase can agree the anticipation is high.

FAQs