X-Men 97 Season 2 Confirmed: What’s Coming in 2026?

X-Men 97 Season 2 is officially coming in summer 2026, and fans can’t wait. During New York Comic Con, Marvel confirmed the release date and showed a surprise teaser with Apocalypse. The beginning of the new season is right where the end of the first season left off.

Here’s everything you need to know about X-Men 97 Season 2, including new villains and voice actors who are coming back. Plus, news about Season 3 and cast changes, and more.

Is There Going to Be X-Men 97 Season 2?

Image © 2024 MARVEL / Marvel Studios Animation / Disney

Marvel Studios has confirmed that there will be a second season of the animated show X-Men 97. The second season will pick up right where the first one left off, with the same characters and a deeper plot.

They’ve announced at New York Comic Con that the movie would come out in the summer of 2026. Even though there is a long wait, early information has already made people very excited.

Latest Production and Release News

For months, Marvel Animation has been making Season 2. The studio has set a summer 2026 release date, but there isn’t a firm date yet. A teaser with the first look at Apocalypse was shown behind closed doors at Comic Con.

Release Date : X-Men 97 Season 2 will premiere in summer 2026, confirmed by Marvel Studios.

: X-Men 97 Season 2 will premiere in summer 2026, confirmed by Marvel Studios. Production Status : Work started in early 2024 and is now in advanced stages.

: Work started in early 2024 and is now in advanced stages. Teaser Preview : The teaser showed returning heroes and Apocalypse’s full comic-accurate look.

: The teaser showed returning heroes and Apocalypse’s full comic-accurate look. Continuity: The story will pick up right after the final episode of the first season.

What to Expect After the Season 1 Finale

What happened after the time-jumping ending will be shown in Season 2. Apocalypse’s rise will cause a lot of problems because some X-Men are stuck in the past and others are stuck in the future. You can expect a darker tone and more emotional depth.

Time Travel Twist : Cyclops and Jean Grey are trapped in the year 3960 AD.

: Cyclops and Jean Grey are trapped in the year 3960 AD. Apocalypse Timeline : Wolverine, Magneto, Rogue, and others end up in ancient Egypt.

: Wolverine, Magneto, Rogue, and others end up in ancient Egypt. Darker Themes : Executive producer Brad Winderbaum said this season is “very, very dark.”

: Executive producer Brad Winderbaum said this season is “very, very dark.” Higher Stakes: Major sacrifices and battles will define the new chapter.

X-Men 97 Season 2 Cast

Image © 2024 MARVEL / Marvel Studios Animation / Disney

Some voice actors from the first season are back for the second season, and some new ones are added. Some actors from the animated show from the 1990s are back to voice different characters. This mix of actors helps the show stay true to its roots while also adapting to a new audience.

Returning Voice Actors and New Additions

The cast includes both well-known actors who are back and strong new voices. They bring the characters to life with their feelings, strength, and unique personalities.

Ray Chase : Voices Cyclops (Scott Summers) with leadership and strength.

: Voices Cyclops (Scott Summers) with leadership and strength. Jennifer Hale : Plays Jean Grey with emotional range and calm authority.

: Plays Jean Grey with emotional range and calm authority. Cal Dodd : Returns as Wolverine, keeping his classic gritty tone.

: Returns as Wolverine, keeping his classic gritty tone. Lenore Zann : Brings back Rogue’s southern accent and attitude.

: Brings back Rogue’s southern accent and attitude. JP Karliak: Voices Morph, a shapeshifter central to themes of identity.

Notable Casting Changes and Replacements

Production choices led to some characters getting new voices. Voices of others are now done by actors who have played different parts in the past.

Chris Potter : Now voices Cable instead of Gambit, showing his range.

: Now voices Cable instead of Gambit, showing his range. A.J. LoCascio : Takes over as Gambit with a new and energetic approach.

: Takes over as Gambit with a new and energetic approach. George Buza : Returns as Beast, staying true to the original tone.

: Returns as Beast, staying true to the original tone. Alison Sealy-Smith: Once again voices Storm with elegance and strength.

Why Didn’t Chris Potter Voice Gambit in X-Men 97?

Image © 2024 MARVEL / Marvel Studios Animation / Disney

Fans have noticed that the new Gambit sounds different from the old one. Chris Potter, who did the voice acting in the first movie in the 1990s, didn’t come back to play that part. He is now the voice of Cable, another important character from the future.

Casting Shift From Gambit to Cable

Marvel Studios made this casting change so that Potter could still be a part of the show while giving the part of Gambit to someone else. It helps keep things interesting by mixing old and new.

New Role : Chris Potter now plays Cable, a powerful mutant with time-travel abilities.

: Chris Potter now plays Cable, a powerful mutant with time-travel abilities. Voice Shift : A.J. LoCascio brings a younger tone to Gambit’s character.

: A.J. LoCascio brings a younger tone to Gambit’s character. Creative Choice : The change helps build Gambit’s unique path in the second season.

: The change helps build Gambit’s unique path in the second season. Balance: Keeps original talent in the show without repeating old roles.

Why Gambit’s Death Influenced the Change

The sudden death of Gambit in episode 3 changed the course of the story. This plot twist let Cable and other characters take the lead.

Story Impact : Gambit’s death was part of a larger arc in the Apocalypse timeline.

: Gambit’s death was part of a larger arc in the Apocalypse timeline. Planned Move : Former showrunner Beau DeMayo said it was “meticulously planned.”

: Former showrunner Beau DeMayo said it was “meticulously planned.” Cast Shift : This allowed the show to introduce new characters and deeper themes.

: This allowed the show to introduce new characters and deeper themes. Fan Reaction: The moment drew strong responses across YouTube and comment threads.

Is X-Men 97 Renewed for Season 3?

Image © 2024 MARVEL / Marvel Studios Animation / Disney

Yes, X-Men 97 has been picked up for a third season. This was confirmed at New York Comic Con, where the trailer for the second season was also shown. After how well this animated revival did, Marvel wants to keep the momentum going.

Marvel’s Season 3 Announcement Explained

Season 3 was given the green light before Season 2 even aired. This early move shows how sure Marvel is that the show will do well in the future. Fans can relax knowing this series won’t be cancelled anytime soon.

Confirmed Timeline : Season 3 was revealed in October 2025 at NYCC.

: Season 3 was revealed in October 2025 at NYCC. Ongoing Story : Season 3 continues directly from where Season 2 ends.

: Season 3 continues directly from where Season 2 ends. Fan Anticipation : Viewers are excited to see more crossovers, possibly with the Avengers .

: Viewers are excited to see more crossovers, possibly with the . Streaming Plan: Disney+ will space out releases to improve long-term engagement.

Behind-the-Scenes Changes That Affect Season 3

Beau DeMayo, who was in charge of the show before Season 1 started in March 2024, was fired. He is done writing most of Season 2, but the third season will be written in a different way.

New Showrunner : Matthew Chauncey will now lead the writing team.

: Matthew Chauncey will now lead the writing team. Fresh Direction : The goal is to refine pacing and character arcs.

: The goal is to refine pacing and character arcs. Legacy Influence : DeMayo’s core story ideas will still carry through.

: DeMayo’s core story ideas will still carry through. Bigger Vision: Marvel Animation sees each season as a new age in X-Men history.

Is There LGBTQ Representation in X-Men 97?

Yes, there are LGBTQ themes in X-Men 97. The character Morph leads the way. It’s clear that Marvel wants to make the world a better place for everyone by continuing the classic series in animation.

Morph’s Identity and Representation Revealed

As a non-binary mutant, Morph uses their powers to figure out who they are and where they belong. People reading this story are encouraged to accept and understand all kinds of diversity.

Key Character : Morph plays a major role in the emotional content of the season.

: Morph plays a major role in the emotional content of the season. Well-Written Arc : Their journey is carefully edited for impact and clarity.

: Their journey is carefully edited for impact and clarity. Positive Message : Shows how characters can protect who they are without fear.

: Shows how characters can protect who they are without fear. Global Appeal: Morph’s story connects with viewers across languages and cultures.

Marvel’s Broader Push for Diversity

Marvel Animation has learned from shows like House of the Dragon and made characters more interesting and varied. This makes more characters stand out in X-Men 97.

Inclusive Casting : New voices help reflect today’s audience.

: New voices help reflect today’s audience. Uplifting Themes : Everyone deserves a place to grow, lead, and be seen.

: Everyone deserves a place to grow, lead, and be seen. Cultural Shift : Marvel’s approach is helping reshape modern superhero storytelling.

: Marvel’s approach is helping reshape modern superhero storytelling. How to Watch: You can stream the series or visit Marvel’s YouTube for updates.

Final Thoughts

What a great way for the continuation of the beloved animated series! X-Men 97 Season 2 looks like it will be even better. With old heroes coming back, bold new storylines, and the rise of Bastion, Marvel is giving fans both nostalgia and change. Character growth, deeper emotions, and high quality are all very important to the people who are making the season.

Fans are getting more and more excited as they wait for April 2026. From the music to the new themes, this revival shows that the X-Men are still important today. There’s never been a better time to read this mutant story again, whether you’re a longtime fan or this is your first time. Keep an eye on Marvel’s official channels and YouTube for news, trailers, and behind-the-scenes looks.

FAQs