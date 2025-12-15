XO Kitty Season 3 Update: Everything We Know

XO Kitty Season 3 is coming, and fans want to know what will happen. The show finished filming in July 2025 and will come back sometime in March 2026 according to an article by Whats on Netflix. This article has all the information you need, including cast updates, new characters, the plot, the release date, episode titles, and changes behind the scenes.

Here’s what Season 3 has in store for Kitty and her friends, no matter if you’re on Team Min Ho or Team Yuri.

Image © 2025 Netflix / Awesomeness / ACE Entertainment

Get ready, XO Kitty fans. The third season of the well-liked Netflix spinoff show is really going to happen. The show finished filming in South Korea in July 2025. Anna Cathcart played Kitty Song Covey. This upcoming season is now in post-production.

It will probably come out in March 2026. In Kitty’s senior year, the story picks up again after summer break, and she deals with love, school, and family surprises.

Production Wrapped in July 2025

Netflix told everyone the show would be coming back on Valentine’s Day with a fun Instagram clip. Kitty’s story not being over made fans very happy. Now, the story will start with the first episode of the summer, which promises new places and feelings.

Filming Location : South Korea.

: South Korea. Production Dates : April to July 2025.

: April to July 2025. Post-Production : Currently ongoing.

: Currently ongoing. Set Photos: Posted on Instagram by members of the cast.

New Showrunner Takes Over

A big change behind the scenes happened during the production. Jessica O’Toole, who was in charge of the last season, is no longer the showrunner. Valentina Garza, known for her work on English TV list projects, is now the new showrunner and writer for multiple episodes.

Previous Showrunner : Jessica O’Toole.

: Jessica O’Toole. New Showrunner : Valentina Garza.

: Valentina Garza. Executive Producer : Jenny Han is still playing her part.

: Jenny Han is still playing her part. Production Studios: Awesomeness Studios and ACE Entertainment.

Who’s Returning—and Who’s New in the XO Kitty Season 3 Cast?

Image © 2025 Netflix / Awesomeness / ACE Entertainment

The amazing cast from last season is coming back. Anna Cathcart, Gia Kim, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald, and Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Moon are all part of this. KISS, the Korean Independent School of Seoul, is where Kitty Song Covey’s story goes on.

Netflix has also announced some new cast members who will make the friend group more interesting in the next season.

Returning Cast Members

Season 3 has a lot of people from the spinoff series. After the talent show and end-of-year surprises that changed everything, their stories keep changing.

New Faces Joining the Cast

Season 3 brings in new cast members who add more depth and drama. People will probably connect with stories about Q, KISS, and Kitty’s growth as a person.

Sule Thelwell : Plays Marius, possibly linked to Q’s past.

: Plays Marius, possibly linked to Q’s past. Christine Hwang : Plays Gigi.

: Plays Gigi. Soy Kim: Plays Yisoo, known from French Film and Sorry Not Sorry.

When Will XO Kitty Season 3 Be Released?

Image © 2025 Netflix / Awesomeness / ACE Entertainment

Fans have been waiting for this next part for almost two years. Netflix hasn’t said when the release will be, but according to What’s on Netflix, season 3 will be in the first week of March 2026. This is in line with Netflix’s normal schedule and gives enough time for post-production to be finished.

The showrunner and cast have said that the last season will be full of drama, heartbreak, and kissing.

Expected Release Window

There is no official trailer or release date yet, but the movie is most likely to come out in March 2026. A spring launch makes sense based on what Netflix has done in the past.

Target Month : March 2026.

: March 2026. Release Timing : Expected first week.

: Expected first week. Gap Since Last Season: Almost two years of waiting.

Trailer and Marketing Timeline

Fans can look forward to a trailer around the time the movie comes out. Netflix usually starts advertising teen shows like XO Kitty a month before they come out.

Trailer Release : Likely in February 2026.

: Likely in February 2026. Where to Watch : Netflix and social media channels.

: Netflix and social media channels. Past Pattern: A similar timeline was used for Stranger Things and To All the Boys.

What’s the Plot of XO Kitty Season 3?

Image © 2025 Netflix / Awesomeness / ACE Entertainment

The next season starts right after Kitty made a big move to end her second year at KISS. She told Min Ho how she felt and got her scholarship back, which let her stay in South Korea. The spinoff will finally show Kitty’s life during summer break when the third season starts. This new setting brings a new beginning, more romance, and hard choices about family, friends, and love.

How Season 2 Left Fans Hanging

There were big reveals and emotional changes at the end of Season 2. Kitty’s last moment with Min Ho brought up old feelings, and her relationships with Yuri and Dae are still tense. At the same time, KISS brought back old characters and drama that changed the lives of many characters.

Kitty’s Confession : Before summer break, she told Min Ho she liked him.

: Before summer break, she told Min Ho she liked him. Scholarship Update : Her scholarship was renewed, so she could keep going to KISS.

: Her scholarship was renewed, so she could keep going to KISS. Family Reveal : Kitty found new family members and helped her family get back together.

: Kitty found new family members and helped her family get back together. Friendship Strains : After secrets were told, the group of friends had problems.

: After secrets were told, the group of friends had problems. Peter Kavinsky Callback: A cameo in the first To All the Boys series suggested that there might be more crossovers.

What the New Season Will Focus On

The third season of XO Kitty is said to be more grown-up and has more feelings. The first summer episode will probably be about Kitty and Min Ho’s relationship, but other characters will also be going through big changes in their lives.

Jessica O’Toole said that fans can look forward to romance, friendship, and a lot of kissing. The show keeps adding to its mix of K-drama and Western stories.

Emotional Focus : Kitty’s growth, heartbreak, and choices are the main topics of the story.

: Kitty’s growth, heartbreak, and choices are the main topics of the story. Romantic Tension : Kitty and Min Ho, Yuri and Juliana, and Q and Jin all have hard lives.

: Kitty and Min Ho, Yuri and Juliana, and Q and Jin all have hard lives. Parental Drama : This season, Min Ho’s dad has a bigger part.

: This season, Min Ho’s dad has a bigger part. Other Characters : Dae, Eunice, and Yuri all have stories about family and fame.

: Dae, Eunice, and Yuri all have stories about family and fame. Spin Off Depth: The series keeps moving away from the main To All the Boys story.

How Many Episodes Will XO Kitty Season 3 Have?

There will be eight episodes in the third season of XO Kitty. Netflix hasn’t announced all of the titles, but the first teasers show fans what themes will be explored. These episodes will talk about love, loyalty, fame, and possible cameos. The first summer episode will show new places and tell more personal stories. This will make the season feel new, but still familiar.

Known Episode Titles and What They Might Mean

We know the titles of five of the eight episodes so far. Each one suggests that the characters will have to make big decisions and go through emotional moments. The names don’t show when they were released, but they give hints about where the story is going.

Before Sunrise : Kitty might have a long night with Min Ho or Yuri.

: Kitty might have a long night with Min Ho or Yuri. Euniq : Could look at how Eunice became famous after the talent show and her relationship with Q.

: Could look at how Eunice became famous after the talent show and her relationship with Q. Ride or Die : Could mean a real amusement park or loyalty between friends.

: Could mean a real amusement park or loyalty between friends. Seoul Sisters : Could mean that Kitty’s sisters or close female friends are coming over to visit.

: Could mean that Kitty’s sisters or close female friends are coming over to visit. Ships in the Night: Probably about missed opportunities and emotional distance.

What Else to Expect From the Episode Structure

Kitty’s summer will be full of adventure now that her scholarship has been renewed. The show will look at how fame, family legacy, and changing friendships affect people. Teen Vogue and other magazines say that this might be the best season ever.

Season Structure : Eight episodes in all.

: Eight episodes in all. Narrative Style : It’s a mix of K-drama pacing and Western teen drama.

: It’s a mix of K-drama pacing and Western teen drama. Mentions Plenty : The new season brings back old characters and shows new stories.

: The new season brings back old characters and shows new stories. Emotional Payoff: Find out what happened after Kitty ended Season 2 on a cliffhanger.

Final Thoughts

XO Kitty Season 3 is about Kitty Song Covey’s senior year now that her scholarship has been renewed. The third season is set in South Korea and is about drama, romance, and friendship during the summer break.

After last season’s cliffhanger, the spinoff goes on. Fans can expect more from characters like Min Ho’s father and others, thanks to a great cast that includes Sang Heon Lee, Peter Thurnwald, and Joshua Lee. Netflix said that this would be the last season, and there is a lot to watch.

