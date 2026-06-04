Zombies 5 Brings Mermaids To Rayburn As Disney’s Next Big Mystery Begins

Image © 2026 Dean Purcell / New Zealand Herald

Zombies 5 is officially coming to Disney+ and Disney Channel in 2027, but Disney has not shared an exact release date yet. The fifth movie is titled Zombies 5: Secrets of the Sea and brings a new mermaid storyline to Rayburn.

Freya Skye and Malachi Barton return as Nova and Victor, while the peace between Daywalkers and Vampires faces a fresh threat. Expect more music, mystery, and sea-themed drama as Disney’s hit franchise moves into its next chapter.

When Is Zombies 5: Secrets Of The Sea Coming Out?

Image © 2026 Dean Purcell / New Zealand Herald

Zombies 5 is moving ahead as the fifth installment in Disney’s franchise. The title, Zombies 5: Secrets Of The Sea, points to a new ocean mystery after Dawn Of The Vampires. Disney has not announced the exact release date yet, but the movie is expected to arrive in 2027.

Zombies 5: Secrets Of The Sea Is Now The Official Title

The Walt Disney Company revealed a sea-focused title that gives the story a fresh direction. The title hints at mysterious mermaids, new songs, and a completely different dynamic for Rayburn.

Title Update: The name suggests secrets, danger, and a story that goes beyond Rayburn.

The name suggests secrets, danger, and a story that goes beyond Rayburn. Story Shift: It builds from previous films but moves the main conflict toward the sea.

It builds from previous films but moves the main conflict toward the sea. Studio Connection: Disney Branded Television continues the franchise for the current generation.

Filming Has Wrapped As Fans Wait For The 2027 Release

Filming moved forward after production was set to begin in New Zealand. Mid-April set photos gave fans early clues before Disney shared the trailer, soundtrack, or exact release date at a later date.

Release Window: Zombies 5 is expected in 2027, but Disney has not confirmed the exact day yet.

Zombies 5 is expected in 2027, but Disney has not confirmed the exact day yet. Creative Team: Paul Hoen directs the movie, with Writers Chris Hazzard, David Light, Joseph Raso, and Michael Fontana shaping the story.

Paul Hoen directs the movie, with Writers Chris Hazzard, David Light, Joseph Raso, and Michael Fontana shaping the story. Music And Dance: The original score composed for the movie should support the franchise’s next level dance sequences.

The original score composed for the movie should support the franchise’s next level dance sequences. Production Team: Ayo Davis, Mark Ordesky, Executive Producers Jane Fleming, and Producer Skot Bright help guide the project.

Who Is In The Zombies 5 Cast?

Image © 2026 Dean Purcell / New Zealand Herald

The cast brings back familiar names while adding new faces. Franchise stars connect the movie to earlier stories, while the new transfer student and mermaid characters help move the plot forward.

Returning Zombies 5 Cast Members with Disney Channel

Freya Skye and Malachi Barton return as Nova and Victor after Dawn Of The Vampires. Trevor Tordjman also returns as Bucky, the beloved cheer captain fans know from the previous films.

Freya Skye : She returns as Nova, a key character working to protect the newfound peace.

She returns as Nova, a key character working to protect the newfound peace. Malachi Barton : He returns as Victor, one of the main leads of the new story.

He returns as Victor, one of the main leads of the new story. Trevor Tordjman : He returns as Bucky, the beloved cheer captain with deep franchise history.

He returns as Bucky, the beloved cheer captain with deep franchise history. Julian Lerner And Mekonnen Knife: They return as Ray and Vargas, two familiar faces from the current generation of the story.

New Zombies 5 Characters Joining The Franchise

The new cast gives the sea story more shape. Diaana Babnicova plays Pearl, Taylor Oliver plays Fin, Olive Mortimer plays Sandy, and Emily Costtrici plays Izzy. Their roles suggest that the mysterious mermaids will intentionally push Rayburn into a new kind of trouble.

Diaana Babnicova : She plays Pearl, also described as Cool Girl Pearl in the new sea-focused story.

She plays Pearl, also described as Cool Girl Pearl in the new sea-focused story. Taylor Oliver : He plays Fin, a character likely tied to the ocean mystery.

He plays Fin, a character likely tied to the ocean mystery. Olive Mortimer : She plays Sandy, another new face expanding the sea world.

She plays Sandy, another new face expanding the sea world. Emily Costtrici: She plays Izzy, part of the fresh cast joining the franchise.

What Is Zombies 5: Secrets Of The Sea About?

Image © 2026 Dean Purcell / New Zealand Herald

Zombies 5 follows Nova and Victor as Rayburn faces pressure from mysterious mermaids. Their arrival threatens the newfound peace between Daywalkers and Vampires. The story keeps the series’ themes of unity, identity, and friendship while adding new fantasy stakes.

Mermaids Arrive In Rayburn And Challenge The Peace

The plot centers on mermaids whose siren-like pull may draw others to their side. This threat feels personal because Rayburn had only just found balance after Dawn Of The Vampires.

Main Conflict: The mysterious mermaids test the peace that Nova and Victor are trying to protect.

The mysterious mermaids test the peace that Nova and Victor are trying to protect. Transfer Student: The transfer student angle may connect Rayburn to the new sea mystery.

The transfer student angle may connect Rayburn to the new sea mystery. Core Theme: The story can show how trust matters when fear starts to divide people again.

The story can show how trust matters when fear starts to divide people again. Higher Stakes: The conflict could change how Rayburn treats outsiders and new communities.

Nova And Victor Must Unite Their Groups Again

Nova and Victor carry the emotional center of the story. The creative team can use them to show how young leaders respond when fear returns and a new group challenges the town.

Executive Producers: Executive Producers Jane Fleming, Mark Ordesky, and other executive producers help support the movie’s direction.

Executive Producers Jane Fleming, Mark Ordesky, and other executive producers help support the movie’s direction. Franchise Leadership: Franchise stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly return to executive produce and help connect the new movie to the original spirit of the series.

Franchise stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly return to executive produce and help connect the new movie to the original spirit of the series. Writing Team: Chris Hazzard, David Light, Joseph Raso, and Michael Fontana shape the script with the franchise’s familiar mix of music, humor, and heart.

Chris Hazzard, David Light, Joseph Raso, and Michael Fontana shape the script with the franchise’s familiar mix of music, humor, and heart. Production Support: Producer Skot Bright and Disney Branded Television help keep the movie polished for longtime fans and new viewers.

Has Disney Officially Confirmed Zombies 5?

Image © 2026 Dean Purcell / New Zealand Herald

Zombies 5 has been approved for Disney+ and Disney Channel. The latest installment continues the Rayburn story after Dawn Of The Vampires and moves the conflict toward the sea.

By introducing mermaids, new allies, and a persuasive siren song, the next movie can test the fragile harmony between Daywalkers and Vampires.

Disney Officially Greenlit Zombies 5 In March 2026

Disney confirmed the fifth movie in March 2026, so this update is not just a rumor. The approval shows that Zombies remains a defining franchise for Disney’s young audience.

Greenlight Status: The next movie is officially moving forward for Disney+ and Disney Channel.

The next movie is officially moving forward for Disney+ and Disney Channel. Main Return: Freya Skye and Malachi Barton return as Nova and Victor, keeping the story connected to Dawn Of The Vampires.

Freya Skye and Malachi Barton return as Nova and Victor, keeping the story connected to Dawn Of The Vampires. Story Direction: The plot focuses on mysterious mermaids, new allies, and a persuasive siren song that may threaten Rayburn.

The plot focuses on mysterious mermaids, new allies, and a persuasive siren song that may threaten Rayburn. Franchise Value: The approval proves Disney still sees strong interest in the Zombies world and its current generation of characters.

Production Began In New Zealand Before Set Photos Surfaced

Production was planned for New Zealand, and set photos later showed the cast and crew working. These updates helped confirm that the project had already moved beyond early planning.

Filming Clue: Mid-April set activity showed the team working on the sea-themed story and gave fans their first real production hints.

Mid-April set activity showed the team working on the sea-themed story and gave fans their first real production hints. Cast Details: Emily Costtrici joins as Zombie Izzy, while the new roles also include Tech Wiz Sandy and Bad Boy Fin.

Emily Costtrici joins as Zombie Izzy, while the new roles also include Tech Wiz Sandy and Bad Boy Fin. Character Note: Victor is described as Zed’s zombie cousin, which helps connect the next movie to the original Zombies story.

Victor is described as Zed’s zombie cousin, which helps connect the next movie to the original Zombies story. Production Value: Dance sequences choreographed by Dondraico Johnson should help keep the movie energetic and fun to watch.

What Do The Zombies 5 Set Photos Reveal?

The latest news points to a bigger chapter for the franchise. Zombies 5 still has no exact release date, but its 2027 release window gives fans something to watch closely. Set photos, cast updates, and plot details show what Disney may highlight next.

Zombies 5 Set Photos Show Secrets Of The Sea In Action

The set photos gave fans an early look at the movie’s scale and mood. They hinted that the story may mix school life, fantasy, music, and ocean mystery.

Visual Clues: Costumes, filming signs, and crew activity supported the Secrets Of The Sea theme.

Costumes, filming signs, and crew activity supported the Secrets Of The Sea theme. New Faces: Emily Costtrici joins the cast, while other new characters appear tied to the mermaid storyline.

Emily Costtrici joins the cast, while other new characters appear tied to the mermaid storyline. Creative Support: Joining the creative team are Writers Chris Hazzard, David Light, Joseph Raso, and Michael Fontana.

Joining the creative team are Writers Chris Hazzard, David Light, Joseph Raso, and Michael Fontana. Music Detail: Tom Howe handles the score, while Wicked Wonderland helps keep the movie’s musical energy tied to the franchise.

The Mermaid Storyline Could Change The Franchise Again

Mermaids bring a fresh challenge to Rayburn. Their arrival can test trust, tempt characters with new allies, and push Nova and Victor into harder choices.

Creative Leadership: Paul Hoen serves as Director and Executive Producer, helping guide the tone of the next movie.

Paul Hoen serves as Director and Executive Producer, helping guide the tone of the next movie. Writing Team: The creative team are Writers Chris Hazzard, David Light, Joseph Raso, and Michael Fontana.

The creative team are Writers Chris Hazzard, David Light, Joseph Raso, and Michael Fontana. Main Conflict: The persuasive siren song may pull people away from peace and make the fragile harmony harder to protect.

The persuasive siren song may pull people away from peace and make the fragile harmony harder to protect. Reader Takeaway: The mermaid twist gives Zombies 5 a fresh reason to feel exciting, even for longtime fans.

Final Thoughts

Zombies 5 is shaping up to be a fun and bigger chapter for Disney’s musical franchise. After Zombies 4 dawn, the story moves toward the sea with fierce mermaids, new tension, and more mystery around Rayburn’s fragile peace.

The film is also making waves because it brings back familiar faces while adding fresh characters for the next generation. With the story co-written by trusted franchise writers and produced by the producer of the entire series team, fans can expect music, emotion, and bright fantasy energy.

Alongside Manheim and Meg Donnelly helping behind the scenes, Zombies 5 has a strong creative link to the earlier movies. Now, fans only need to wait for Disney’s official trailer and release date.

FAQs