Adults Season 2 Finally Gets Release Date as Raven-Symoné and Gaten Matarazzo Join the Cast

Adults season 2 officially premieres on August 27, 2026, with all eight episodes launching on Hulu and FXX on-demand. FX has also revealed the release schedule, returning cast members, and several new guest stars.

From the latest story details to where you can watch the comedy, here is everything currently confirmed about Adults Season 2 ahead of its return.

When Does Adults Season 2 Come Out?

Image © 2026 Michael Gibson / FX / Teen Vogue

Fans finally have an answer about when Adults season 2 will return. FX has officially announced the premiere date, release schedule, and viewing options for the comedy series.

Adults Season 2 will officially premiere on Thursday, August 27, 2026. FX announced the release date as part of its latest update on the comedy series, confirming when viewers can expect the next chapter for Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa, and Anton following the show’s renewal.

Release Date: Adults Season 2 debuts on August 27, 2026.

Adults Season 2 debuts on August 27, 2026. Season Length: The upcoming season consists of eight episodes.

The upcoming season consists of eight episodes. Renewal Update: The premiere date announcement comes months after Adults was renewed for Season 2.

The premiere date announcement comes months after Adults was renewed for Season 2. Returning Group: The new season reunites the core friend group living in Samir’s childhood home.

The new season reunites the core friend group living in Samir’s childhood home. Latest Chapter: Season 2 continues the story following the events of the Season 1 finale.

Where To Watch Adults Season 2

Adults Season 2 will be available across multiple platforms when it premieres in August. Viewers in the United States can watch the comedy on FXX or stream all episodes on Hulu. International audiences will also have access to the series through Disney+ when the season launches.

Hulu: All eight episodes stream beginning August 27.

All eight episodes stream beginning August 27. FXX: Airs two episodes weekly starting August 27.

Airs two episodes weekly starting August 27. Premiere Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. On Demand: Episodes will be available through FXX on-demand.

Episodes will be available through FXX on-demand. Disney+: International streaming home for the series.

Guest Stars Join Season 2

FX also revealed several guest stars who will appear throughout Adults Season 2. The new lineup includes a mix of actors, comedians, and entertainers joining the show’s ensemble. These additions arrive as the comedy continues expanding its world while keeping the focus on its core group of friends.

Raven-Symoné : Joins the season as Anton’s sister, introducing a new family connection for the character.

Joins the season as Anton’s sister, introducing a new family connection for the character. Susie Essman : Appears as the mother of one of Billie’s former classmates, adding another personality to the group’s extended circle.

Appears as the mother of one of Billie’s former classmates, adding another personality to the group’s extended circle. Gaten Matarazzo : Will play the person who inherited Samir’s old fake ID, tying directly into one of Season 2’s central storylines.

Will play the person who inherited Samir’s old fake ID, tying directly into one of Season 2’s central storylines. Additional Guest Stars: Zosia Mamet, Ben Marshall, Jake Shane, Isaac Powell, and other guest performers are set to appear throughout the season.

Zosia Mamet, Ben Marshall, Jake Shane, Isaac Powell, and other guest performers are set to appear throughout the season. Love Interest Tease: FX has indicated that at least one guest star will serve as a romantic interest during the new season.

Final Thoughts

Adults Season 2 finally has a confirmed release date, giving fans a clearer look at what comes next for Paul Baker, Anton, Issa, Billie, and Samir. Along with the return of the core friend group, the new season adds several notable guest stars and continues storylines left unresolved in the Season 1 finale.

With all eight episodes arriving on August 27, viewers will not have to wait long to see how the latest chapter unfolds for the group.

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