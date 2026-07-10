American Horror Story Season 13 Set Photos Reveal Coven Reunion in New York

American Horror Story Season 13 is bringing the Coven witches back into focus. New set photos show Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman filming in Manhattan.

FX has also confirmed Cordelia Goode’s return and rebuilt Robichaux Academy. The plot is still secret, but the images point to a major Coven reunion, new cast members, and a wider franchise crossover ahead of the September 24, 2026, premiere.

What Do the American Horror Story Season 13 Set Photos Reveal?

The latest American Horror Story season 13 set photos offer the clearest look yet at the show’s return to Coven. Several well-known witches appear together, while new cast members join them on location.

Ryan Murphy has kept the main story under wraps, but the photos confirm that the season will revisit familiar characters, places, and ideas from the past. They also raise new questions about the setting, the rebuilt academy, and the wider cast list.

Which Coven Witches Are Back in the New Set Photos?

The photos show Sarah Paulson returning as Cordelia Goode, Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery, Frances Conroy as Myrtle Snow, Gabourey Sidibe as Queenie, and Leslie Grossman as Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt.

Their reunion is one of the biggest Coven updates since Apocalypse. Murphy confirmed Cordelia’s return earlier, and FX later revealed that Robichaux Academy had been rebuilt for production.

Jessica Lange is also part of the season, although she does not appear in these specific photos. Other returning American Horror Story stars include Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, and Denis O’Hare. This mix of familiar actors supports the idea that the show may use its anthology format to connect several parts of franchise history.

Why Are the Coven Witches Filming in New York?

Coven was closely tied to New Orleans, so the New York filming location stands out. The latest set photos were taken in Manhattan’s SoHo district, far from Robichaux Academy’s usual setting. However, Ryan Murphy and FX have not explained why the witches are in the city.

The New York scenes may feature a short mission, a major conflict, or a new group of characters. They could also appear in only one episode. For now, viewers should avoid treating the location as proof that the full season has moved away from New Orleans. The photos confirm where the cast was filming, but they do not reveal the story behind the series.

Confirmed location: The cast was photographed filming in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

The cast was photographed filming in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. Unconfirmed setting: There is no official sign that New York will replace New Orleans as the season’s main location.

There is no official sign that New York will replace New Orleans as the season’s main location. Possible purpose: The witches may be in New York for a mission, investigation, confrontation, or short story arc.

The witches may be in New York for a mission, investigation, confrontation, or short story arc. Production detail: The images come from active filming rather than a staged promotional shoot.

The images come from active filming rather than a staged promotional shoot. What fans should watch for: A trailer, teaser video, or official FX post may explain why the coven travels to New York.

What Does Robichaux Academy’s Return Mean for Season 13?

FX confirmed that the full Robichaux Academy set was rebuilt for American Horror Story season 13. This is a strong sign that the school will play an important role in the story. Murphy revealed the update with a first look at Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode and the message, “The Supreme Rises.”

New cast members Avantika Vandanapu, Alex Consani, and Grace Dumdaw were also seen with returning stars. Their characters have not been revealed, so it is too early to say whether they play witches, students, enemies, or allies.

The wider cast includes Ariana Grande, John Waters, and Paul Anthony Kelly, while returning actors may bring back characters from Murder House, Coven, Freak Show, or Apocalypse.

Rebuilt location: Robichaux Academy has been fully rebuilt for production, suggesting that it will feature in more than a brief background shot.

Robichaux Academy has been fully rebuilt for production, suggesting that it will feature in more than a brief background shot. New generation: Avantika Vandanapu, Alex Consani, and Grace Dumdaw may represent new students or witches, but their roles remain unconfirmed.

Avantika Vandanapu, Alex Consani, and Grace Dumdaw may represent new students or witches, but their roles remain unconfirmed. Major mystery: FX has not revealed the season’s villain, main conflict, timeline, or final cast of characters.

FX has not revealed the season’s villain, main conflict, timeline, or final cast of characters. Wider franchise links: The return of several past stars may allow the season to connect Coven with Murder House, Apocalypse, and other parts of American Horror history.

The return of several past stars may allow the season to connect Coven with Murder House, Apocalypse, and other parts of American Horror history. Key takeaway: The set photos confirm a major Coven reunion, but fans will need to wait for an official trailer or plot summary before making firm guesses about the story.

Final Thoughts

American Horror Story season 13 is shaping up to be one of the franchise’s biggest returns. Ryan Murphy and co creators Ryan Murphy have reunited familiar witches while adding fresh faces, but many story details remain secret.

Fans are excited to see what happens before the September 24, 2026, premiere. Until then, everybody will have to wait for more trailers and official updates instead of relying on rumors. Whether the story brings another surprise, a Halloween twist, or links to the first season, the finale should answer many of the biggest questions.

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