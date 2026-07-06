Black Clover Season 2 Trailer Reveals Asta’s Return Before October Premiere

The Black Clover season 2 main trailer has officially been released, giving fans their first full look at the anime’s long-awaited return. The preview teases the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, introduces the new opening theme, and confirms an October 2026 premiere.

While an exact release date has not been announced, the latest trailer reveals what fans can expect from the anime’s next chapter.

What Does the Black Clover Season 2 Trailer Reveal?

TV Anime “Black Clover” 2nd Season Official PV [Broadcasting begins October 2026 on TV Tokyo and other networks!]

The new Black Clover Season 2 trailer gives fans their clearest look yet at the anime’s return after a five-year break. It confirms the next story arc, showcases updated animation, and builds excitement for the October 2026 premiere.

What is in the Black Clover Season 2 Trailer?

Image © 2026 Yūki Tabata / Shueisha / TV Tokyo / Black Clover Production Committee

The Black Clover season 2 trailer gives fans a first look at the anime’s return with plenty of new footage from the upcoming episodes. It features Asta, Yuno, Captain Yami, the Black Bulls, and the Magic Knights as they prepare for the battles of the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, while also previewing the new opening song.

Asta: The trailer shows Asta training with Liebe and using his Anti Magic powers in battle.

The trailer shows Asta training with Liebe and using his Anti Magic powers in battle. Captain Yami: Several scenes focus on Captain Yami as the fighting around him continues to intensify.

Several scenes focus on Captain Yami as the fighting around him continues to intensify. Returning characters: Yuno, the Black Bulls, and other familiar Magic Knights appear throughout the preview.

Yuno, the Black Bulls, and other familiar Magic Knights appear throughout the preview. Main villains: The Dark Triad and their devil powers are teased as the biggest threat in the new season.

The Dark Triad and their devil powers are teased as the biggest threat in the new season. Opening theme: The trailer debuts “Kienai Riyu” by WANIMA before confirming the October 2026 premiere.

What Arc Will Black Clover Season 2 Adapt?

Image © 2026 Yūki Tabata / Shueisha / TV Tokyo / Black Clover Production Committee

Black Clover Season 2 will adapt the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, picking up where the original anime ended in 2021. The arc follows Asta and the Magic Knights as they face the growing threat of the Spade Kingdom in one of the manga’s biggest storylines.

Main story: Black Clover Season 2 continues with the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc from the manga.

Black Clover Season 2 continues with the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc from the manga. Central conflict: The Magic Knights launch their assault against the Spade Kingdom and its powerful devils.

The Magic Knights launch their assault against the Spade Kingdom and its powerful devils. Returning heroes: Asta, Yuno, Yami, the Black Bulls, and the Golden Dawn all appear in the trailer.

Asta, Yuno, Yami, the Black Bulls, and the Golden Dawn all appear in the trailer. Higher stakes: The fate of the Clover Kingdom and the Wizard King is tied to the outcome of the battle.

The fate of the Clover Kingdom and the Wizard King is tied to the outcome of the battle. Creator tease: Yuki Tabata said fans can expect even more intense magic battles in the new season.

When Is Black Clover Season 2 Coming Out?

Black Clover Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in October 2026, marking the anime’s return after a long wait since the original television series ended in 2021. The first episode was screened early during Anime Expo before its broadcast in Japan, giving attendees an early look at the second season.

Release window: Black Clover Season 2 premieres in October 2026.

Black Clover Season 2 premieres in October 2026. Early screening: The first episode debuted at Anime Expo ahead of the television release.

The first episode debuted at Anime Expo ahead of the television release. Broadcast: The anime begins airing in Japan before its worldwide rollout.

The anime begins airing in Japan before its worldwide rollout. Streaming: Crunchyroll will stream Black Clover Season 2 for international audiences.

Crunchyroll will stream Black Clover Season 2 for international audiences. Long wait: Fans have waited about five years for the anime to continue the story.

Final Thoughts

Black Clover Season 2 is finally bringing the anime back after the original run, with a new release date window confirmed for October 2026. Fans can expect bigger battles, familiar faces, and a fresh message from creator Yuki Tabata as the history of the series continues.

With Ayataka Tanemura directing and Itsuko Takeda returning, the new season is shaping up to be worth the wait. Stay tuned for more Black Clover updates as they are released.

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