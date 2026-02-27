Blue Lock Season 3: Blue Lock Anime Returns

Blue Lock Season 3 has been confirmed, but there is no date set for its release yet. It was announced at the Blue Lock Egoist Festa event on September 28, 2025. Production has started. The Neo-Egoist League storyline will be used in the new season.

There will also be a live-action Blue Lock movie coming out on October 9, 2026, which is the same day as the World Cup for hockey fans around the world.

Is There A Season 3 Of Blue Lock?

Image © 2024 Muneyuki Kaneshiro / Yusuke Nomura / Kodansha / Blue Lock Production Committee

The official news about Blue Lock Season 3 came out in September at the Blue Lock Egoist Festa event in Japan. Even though the second season’s animation quality was criticized, the Blue Lock anime will still go on.

These changes marks a big deal in the history of the series. The production team confirmed that work has begun on the new project, but there is still no set date for when it will be out.

Was Blue Lock Season 3 Officially Announced

Yes, it was made official during a live event and a blog post from the official account. Muneyuki Kaneshiro, the creator, talked about how excited he was and said that the team would move forward with all of their might. His message showed that he cared a lot about the story and the characters.

When Was Blue Lock Season 3 Confirmed And What Do We Know

The news came nine months after the end of the second season in March. The first season ran from October to March and gained a lot of fans. Online rumors aside, there is still no official date for the release. The studio is still working on scripts, animation, and making plans for the next phase of the story, though.

Is Blue Lock Coming In 2026?

There will be a third season of Blue Lock in 2026. According to the most recent official reports, the anime will start on October 9, 2026. Many fans thought at first that 2026 only meant the live-action movie, but it has now been confirmed that the anime will also be back that year.

The live-action movie is still set to come out in the summer of 2026, during the FIFA World Cup, to get the most attention around the world.

Is Blue Lock Season 3 Releasing In 2026

Yes, Season 3 of Blue Lock will definitely come out in 2026. The premiere is set for October 9, 2026. Right now, work is being done on the anime to adapt the Neo Egoist League arc.

Why Is 2026 Important For The Blue Lock Franchise

The year 2026 is a big one for the genre. The anime season and the live-action movie are both coming out in the same year, which is a good way for Blue Lock to time its release with the World Cup.

Who Is In The Blue Lock Season 3 Cast?

One of the best things about the Blue Lock anime is its cast. A voice actor in either Japanese or English brings each character to life. Their play on the field shows ego, rivalry, and growth.

Who Voices Yoichi Isagi And The Core Strikers

In Japanese, Kazuki Ura does the voice of Yoichi Isagi, and in English, Ricco Fajardo does. A number of other important characters come back and continue their stories in the Neo Egoist League arc.

Will The Blue Lock Season 3 Cast Return

So far, there have been no changes to the cast. A lot of the main team members are likely to come back. In the Neo Egoist League phase, when players join international teams, new rivals like Michael Kaiser will also be very important.

What Will Blue Lock Season 3 Cover?

As of Season 3, Blue Lock has reached its most important plot point. The manga was turned into an anime, and it is now in the Neo Egoist League. From now on, the players will have to compete against players from all over the world.

It’s bigger, there’s more pressure, and it’s easy to see how the character grows. Even fans who felt blocked by the second season still have plenty of reasons to stay and watch.

Will Blue Lock Season 3 Adapt The Neo Egoist League Arc

According to the manga, the Neo Egoist League arc will be shown in the new season. This arc takes place over many chapters and changes the series’ main focus. Leading strikers are sent to top European clubs. They want to get stronger and become Japan’s best striker.

Ego, rivalry, and ambition are looked at in the writing in simple but powerful ways. During intense games and strong reactions on the field, emotions are shown.

Which Teams And Characters Will Be Central In Season 3

In Season 3, global teams get stronger, and rivals get more serious. The players integrate foreign teams and play against the best players in the world. In this stage, Michael Kaiser becomes one of the most important characters. Standing out are his self-assurance, sharp eyes, and daring style.

Fans can watch games with a lot at stake that are full of tension and strategy. It’s no longer just about Japan in this story. Each game gives the players a different challenge. As the competition gets tougher, viewers will see more intense rivalries and emotional moments.

Is Blue Lock Getting A Live-Action Movie?

A live-action movie is also being made about Blue Lock. With this project, the franchise goes beyond animation, which shows how much it has grown. The announcement created strong reactions online. Unlike fake tags or ads that mislead, official updates made it clear that the movie was real.

When Is The Blue Lock Live-Action Film Releasing

The live-action movie will come out in the summer of 2026. The timing fits with the excitement around the world about soccer, which helps get more people’s attention. As soon as the news hit the web, a lot of fans shared it and started following official posts.

The movie gives us a new way to see the story. Fans of the show can compare it to the anime, and people who have never seen it before may find it through this version.

Who Is Producing The Blue Lock Live-Action Adaptation

The film’s production company has a lot of respect in the business. The team knows how to keep the manga’s style while making changes to fit a different format. They want to protect the story and its themes by taking the right creative steps.

Fans should only listen to official sources so that fake ads and wrong tags don’t confuse them. The creative team promises intense expressions, focused eyes, and strong emotions, even at times when tongues are shown in heated scenes.

Final Thoughts

Blue Lock Season 3 is definitely happening, but there isn’t a date yet, so fans will have to wait for more news. The anime will take the Neo Egoist League and keep the intense striker journey going. A real-life movie will also come out in the summer of 2026, during the World Cup. The last word is easy: this series is about to go through big things.

FAQs