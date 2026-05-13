Camp Rock 3 Release Window Brings Jonas Brothers Back To Disney+

Camp Rock 3 is officially coming to Disney Channel and Disney+ in August 2026, bringing the Jonas Brothers back as Connect 3 after more than a decade. Disney confirmed the sequel after announcing the project in 2025 and releasing a teaser trailer in December.

The new movie follows the band returning to Camp Rock to search for a new opening act ahead of a major reunion tour, while a fresh group of campers competes for the spotlight.

Ready to rock. #CampRock3 premieres this August on Disney+ and Disney Channel. pic.twitter.com/4CwiwG2Yng — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) May 12, 2026

Is Camp Rock 3 Really Happening?

Disney has officially confirmed Camp Rock 3, bringing the beloved Camp Rock franchise back after more than a decade. The upcoming sequel reunites the Jonas Brothers on Disney Channel while introducing a fresh lineup of campers, performers, and musicians.

Camp Rock 3 Release Plans

Camp Rock 3 is scheduled to premiere in August 2026 on both Disney Channel and Disney+. Disney Branded Television first announced the sequel in September 2025 before releasing a teaser trailer in December that gave fans an early look at the movie.

Release Month: Camp Rock 3 is set for an August 2026 debut.

Camp Rock 3 is set for an August 2026 debut. Where To Watch: The sequel will air on Disney Channel and stream on Disney+.

The sequel will air on Disney Channel and stream on Disney+. First Announcement: Disney Branded Television confirmed the project in September 2025.

Disney Branded Television confirmed the project in September 2025. Teaser Footage: A teaser trailer released in December previewed Connect 3’s return.

A teaser trailer released in December previewed Connect 3’s return. Production Details: Reports stated filming took place in Vancouver during September 2025.

Camp Rock 3 Story and Camp Setup

The new movie follows Connect 3 after the band loses its opening act ahead of a major reunion tour. The group returns to Camp Rock to search for new talent as campers compete for the opportunity to perform with their favorite band.

Main Story: Connect 3 heads back to Camp Rock during a major reunion tour.

Connect 3 heads back to Camp Rock during a major reunion tour. Camp Competition: Campers vie for the chance to become the next big thing.

Campers vie for the chance to become the next big thing. Summer Setting: The sequel returns to the music-focused Camp Rock environment.

The sequel returns to the music-focused Camp Rock environment. Camp Drama: Tensions rise as rivalries and friendships develop throughout the summer.

Tensions rise as rivalries and friendships develop throughout the summer. Movie Direction: Disney described the sequel as a continuation of the original Camp Rock story.

Final Thoughts

Camp Rock 3 brings the beloved Camp Rock film franchise back with returning cast members, new campers, and a fresh summer competition centered around Connect 3. Disney confirmed the sequel for August 2026 after years of fan wait.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas return alongside characters like Camp bad boy Fletch, easygoing brother Desi, and drummer with his own beat Cliff. Stay tuned for more Camp Rock 3 updates, trailers, and release news.

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