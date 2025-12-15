Camp Rock 3: Jonas Brothers Drop a New Teaser

Camp Rock 3 is officially happening this summer 2026. In this new movie for Disney+ and Disney Channel, the Jonas Brothers come back as Connect 3. The movie is about their search for a new opening act at Camp Rock.

There’s a new teaser, and fans want to know if Demi Lovato will be in it. Here’s all the important information you need to know: the release date, cast, trailer, plot, and where you can watch it.

Camp Rock 3 | Teaser | Disney +

Is There a Camp Rock 3 Coming Out?

Image © 2025 Disney Branded Television / Disney Channel

Camp Rock 3 is officially confirmed. It will come out in the summer of 2026. The Jonas Brothers go back to the famous roles they played in the first two Camp Rock movies, and they bring a new group of talented people with them.

This time, they’re looking for something new and exciting after losing their first act for a big reunion tour. With a new story and familiar characters, fans can look forward to a high-energy musical comeback.

First Teaser and Production News

The first teaser, which showed the original trio stepping back into their roles with charm and humor, has already gotten people talking. Veronica Rodriguez is directing the production in Vancouver. Producers like Tim Federle and Spencer Berman will support the movie, which will stream on Disney+ and the Disney Channel.

Jonas Brothers Return : Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas are back as Shane Gray, Nate Gray, and Jason Gray.

: Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas are back as Shane Gray, Nate Gray, and Jason Gray. Filming Location : Currently underway in Vancouver, Canada.

: Currently underway in Vancouver, Canada. Creative Team : Veronica Rodriguez directed it, and Jamal Sims did the choreography.

: Veronica Rodriguez directed it, and Jamal Sims did the choreography. Distribution Platforms: It will stream on Disney+ and be shown on Disney Channel.

Plot and What to Expect

The story picks up as Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour. They go back to Camp Rock to find the next big thing. As campers compete for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested, leading to surprising partnerships, new information, and love stories.

Official Synopsis : Shows the musical dreams, growth, and competition.

: Shows the musical dreams, growth, and competition. Returning to Their Beloved Camp Rock : The camp is once again the setting for young talent to shine.

: The camp is once again the setting for young talent to shine. Alliances, Revelations, and Romances : Brings out character drama and changing relationships.

: Brings out character drama and changing relationships. Tensions Rise: As the new generation of performers competes more and more.

Who’s in the Cast of Camp Rock 3?

Image © 2025 Disney Branded Television / Disney Channel

Camp Rock 3 has a mix of old and new stars, which gives it a unique energy. Nostalgia is brought by familiar characters, and new campers add bright, diverse personalities. As a group, they make a cast that is ready to get attention and leave a lasting impression.

Returning Favorites

The main actors from the first movies are back, along with other important characters from earlier stories.

Joe Jonas : Returns as Shane Gray.

: Returns as Shane Gray. Nick Jonas : Back as Nate Gray.

: Back as Nate Gray. Kevin Jonas : Plays Jason Gray once more.

: Plays Jason Gray once more. Maria Canals-Barrera : Returns as Connie, the camp manager.

: Returns as Connie, the camp manager. Executive Producer: Demi Lovato helps out behind the scenes.

New Generation of Campers

Camp Rock’s all-new campers include bold and determined Sage and Desi, her laid-back brother. Each character has a unique passion and skill, which makes way for strong musical moments to happen.

Is There a New Camp Rock 3 Trailer?

Image © 2025 Disney Branded Television / Disney Channel

Fans can get a taste of the heart of Camp Rock 3 in the teaser trailer. It brings back Connect 3 and mentors, and it hints at how high-stakes camp competitions are. The mix of humor, nostalgia, and new energy sets the mood for what’s to come.

Content of the First Teaser

The teaser shows the Jonas Brothers in character, welcoming a new group of campers. The pictures show group rehearsals, dramatic looks, and rising stars.

First Teaser : Released December 2025.

: Released December 2025. Familiar Lines : “Still no birdhouse,” joked Kevin Jonas.

: “Still no birdhouse,” joked Kevin Jonas. Camp Vibes: Music, dancing, and teamwork on display.

Trailer Impact on the Series

The teaser gets people excited and shows that the movie will stay true to its musical roots while looking at deeper emotions and friendships.

Emotional Notes : Mixes funny and tense moments.

: Mixes funny and tense moments. Old and New : Shows how new campers and returning stars interact.

: Shows how new campers and returning stars interact. Fan Reaction: Early reactions say it is fun and heartfelt.

Is Demi Lovato In Camp Rock 3?

Image © 2025 Disney Branded Television / Disney Channel

Demi Lovato was a big part of the first two Camp Rock movies, and fans want to know if she’s in the third one. She is very involved behind the scenes, even though she doesn’t come back on screen. She helps make the film’s direction, story, and music style better for this new part of the series.

Her Role Behind the Scenes

Demi Lovato is executive producing Camp Rock 3 instead of performing in it. She works with the team to help shape the film’s tone and message. The way the characters grow and the music flows through the story show her influence.

Executive Producing : Demi Lovato is helping to make the movie with the Jonas Brothers.

: Demi Lovato is helping to make the movie with the Jonas Brothers. Creative Leadership : Helps shape the plot, musical choices, and casting.

: Helps shape the plot, musical choices, and casting. Behind-the-Scenes Work: She doesn’t act, but she helps with the script and tone.

No On-Screen Appearance Confirmed

There is no proof that Lovato will be in the movie as Mitchie. She is not in the cast, and her character is not in any clips or trailers. The new campers and Connect 3 are now the focus as they look for new talent on their big reunion tour back to camp.

No Acting Credit : She is not in the official cast.

: She is not in the official cast. Focus Shift : The story is about Connect 3 and the new generation.

: The story is about Connect 3 and the new generation. Camp Rock to Discover Talent: Lovato helps make the idea happen behind the scenes.

Where Can I Watch Camp Rock 3?

A lot of fans want to know where they can watch the newest installment of the popular Disney Channel Original Movie. Disney has said where and how people can watch Camp Rock 3. This makes it easy for people all over the world to follow this music-filled journey. The movie will come out in the summer of 2026.

Streaming and Broadcast Availability

Camp Rock 3 will be on Disney+ and the Disney Channel. This makes sure that fans can watch it on TV and online. You’ll get to see all the music, drama, and competition, whether you watch it live or on demand.

Disney+ : You will be able to stream the movie on Disney’s platform.

: You will be able to stream the movie on Disney’s platform. Disney Channel : People can also watch the movie on live TV.

: People can also watch the movie on live TV. Global Reach: Depending on where you are, you may have a little different access to the platform.

Getting Ready for the Release

Now is a great time to watch the first movies again. Disney+ already has Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2. These will help you get back in touch with the original cast and see how the old and new characters are connected. For example, Desi Casey Trotter, Sage Segura (who is determined), and Madison Production Details, an influencer.

Watch the Originals : Watch Camp Rock 1 and 2 again on Disney+.

: Watch Camp Rock 1 and 2 again on Disney+. Know the New Faces : Get ready to meet Rosie Hudson Stone, Segura, and her easygoing brother Desi, Cliff Brooklyn Pitts, and Callie Ava Jean.

: Get ready to meet Rosie Hudson Stone, Segura, and her easygoing brother Desi, Cliff Brooklyn Pitts, and Callie Ava Jean. Stay Updated: Put the movie on your Disney+ Watchlist to get notifications.

Final Thoughts

In Camp Rock 3, the Jonas Brothers go back to their beloved Camp Rock for a big reunion tour. With new campers like determined Sage Segura, easygoing brother Desi, own beat Cliff, choreo queen Callie Ava Jean, and Madison, the influencer who is scary, the drama builds fast.

Fans will love watching campers compete to find the next big thing as friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances. The Madison production hits every note, with Rosie Hudson Stone as producer and Demi Lovato as executive producer. Don’t miss this summer.

FAQs