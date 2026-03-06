Cast Of Mortal Kombat 2: Full 2026 Character Guide

The cast of Mortal Kombat 2 brings back major fighters and introduces powerful new characters from the games. Karl Urban joins as Johnny Cage, while Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Ludi Lin, and Hiroyuki Sanada return.

Villains like Shao Kahn and Quan Chi raise the stakes for Earthrealm. Directed by Simon McQuoid, the sequel officially releases in U.S. theaters on May 8, 2026. Here’s the full confirmed lineup and what it means for the tournament.

Mortal Kombat II | Official Trailer II

Cast Of Mortal Kombat 2: Confirmed Lineup

Image © 2026 New Line Cinema / Atomic Monster / Broken Road Productions / Fireside Films

The cast of Mortal Kombat II builds directly from the first film and raises the stakes for the entire franchise. This second film continues the story after the first movie and moves into a film set post tournament, where the fate and very existence of Earthrealm are at risk. Backed by New Line Cinema, Line Cinema, and Warner Bros Pictures, the movie expands the video game adaptation into a growing trilogy with long-term plans for a third film.

Main Earthrealm Champions with Johnny Cage

Image © 2026 New Line Cinema / Atomic Monster / Broken Road Productions / Fireside Films

Earthrealm’s fan favorite champions return to defend their realm from total destruction. The film set after the events of the first film focuses on unity, sacrifice, and survival. These heroes carry the emotional weight of the story and shape the future of the franchise.

Lewis Tan as Cole Young: Continues his journey as the central fighter, stepping up as a leader in this second film.

Continues his journey as the central fighter, stepping up as a leader in this second film. Karl Urban as Johnny Cage: A Hollywood action star turned fighter who steps into the tournament to help protect Earthrealm.

A Hollywood action star turned fighter who steps into the tournament to help protect Earthrealm. Jessica McNamee and Mehcad Brooks : Return as Sonya Blade and Jax, strengthening the military side of the team.

Return as Sonya Blade and Jax, strengthening the military side of the team. Ludi Lin and Max Huang : Liu Kang remains a spiritual warrior, while Kung Lao’s legacy still plays a key role in the story.

Liu Kang remains a spiritual warrior, while Kung Lao’s legacy still plays a key role in the story. Hiroyuki Sanada and Raiden: Scorpion returns with deeper purpose, guided by Raiden as protector of Earthrealm.

Outworld Villains And Antagonists with Shao Kahn

Image © 2026 New Line Cinema / Atomic Monster / Broken Road Productions / Fireside Films

The dark rules of Outworld become more dangerous in this movie. The threat is no longer hidden. It directly challenges the existence of Earthrealm and pushes the heroes into open war.

Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn: The main villain enforcing his dark rule with brute force.

The main villain enforcing his dark rule with brute force. Damon Herriman as Quan Chi: A powerful sorcerer who manipulates events behind the scenes.

A powerful sorcerer who manipulates events behind the scenes. Joe Taslim as Bi-Han: Returns in a different role as Noob Saibot, showing a darker transformation.

Returns in a different role as Noob Saibot, showing a darker transformation. Chin Han as Shang Tsung: Continues his soul-stealing plans from the first movie.

Continues his soul-stealing plans from the first movie. Josh Lawson as Kano: Appears in a twisted form, adding unexpected conflict to the story.

Edenian Royalty And New Additions

Image © 2026 New Line Cinema / Atomic Monster / Broken Road Productions / Fireside Films

The film introduces royal characters tied closely to the original video game lore. Their presence expands the screenplay and supports the larger trilogy plan written by the same writer and guided by the returning director.

Adeline Rudolph as Kitana: A key royal warrior with strong ties to Outworld politics.

A key royal warrior with strong ties to Outworld politics. Jade and Sindel: Add depth to the royal storyline and increase the stakes.

Add depth to the royal storyline and increase the stakes. Franchise Growth: These additions prepare the franchise for a possible third film and a stronger future in Hollywood.

Final Thoughts

Mortal Kombat II continues the reboot with bigger action and higher stakes. The film was produced by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros, and it builds on the end of the first movie. The script expands the world and shows how Shao Kahn threatens Earthrealm and its defenders.

Each actor and star brings uncaged fury to the screen, and a new member of the roster adds fresh energy. Earlier reports from Collider teased major fights back in March and July, and the movie promises a lot more brutal battles. This article shows how the heroes must defeat evil once and for all. Many things are set up for what comes next in the franchise.

FAQs