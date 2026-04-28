Chad Powers Season 2 Sets Fall Return as Russ Holliday’s Fallout Begins

Chad Powers Season 2 now has a real update fans have been waiting for. The Hulu comedy is expected to return in Fall 2026, though an exact release date is still not confirmed. Production has already wrapped, which signals the show is moving closer to release.

Season 2 continues right after the first season cliffhanger, focusing on the fallout from Russ Holliday’s exposed identity.

When is Chad Powers Season 2 Coming Out?

Image © 2025 Daniel Delgado / Disney

Chad Powers Season 2 is moving forward with confirmed production updates, and the premiere window has already been teased by the creative team. Hulu and 20th Television confirm that the next season is expected to arrive in fall, keeping momentum from the first season.

Season 2 Officially Confirmed

Chad Powers Season 2 is confirmed and expected in a fall premiere window, with Michael Waldron telling Deadline, “tune into Chad Powers Season 2, coming to Hulu this Fall.”

The season premiere timing follows the production wrap and continues the story after the season ended with Russ Holliday’s true identity exposed.

Release Window: Fall 2026.

Fall 2026. Release Date: The official release date is not locked, but the premiere window is set for fall following production completion.

The official release date is not locked, but the premiere window is set for fall following production completion. Platform: Chad Powers returns on Hulu under Disney-backed television distribution through 20th Television.

Chad Powers returns on Hulu under Disney-backed television distribution through 20th Television. Episode Count: Season 2 will include six episodes, continuing the short-format structure from the first season.

Season 2 will include six episodes, continuing the short-format structure from the first season. Story Continuation: The narrative resumes after Ricky uncovered Russ Holliday’s true identity, leaving the titular character’s fate unresolved.

The narrative resumes after Ricky uncovered Russ Holliday’s true identity, leaving the titular character’s fate unresolved. Fan Expectation: Fans remain invested in how Russ and Coach Hudson handle the fallout tied to the home team.

Michael Waldron Takes Bigger Role

Michael Waldron takes on a bigger role in Chad Powers Season 2 after renewing his deal with 20th Television and continuing work with Anomaly Pictures. As co-creator and executive producer, Waldron will be more involved in how the season is made.

Creative Role: Michael Waldron directs four episodes, including the season premiere and finale.

Michael Waldron directs four episodes, including the season premiere and finale. Production Deal: His overall deal with 20th Television ensures continued development across Hulu and other platforms.

His overall deal with 20th Television ensures continued development across Hulu and other platforms. Leadership: As co-creator, Waldron works alongside Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, and Adam Fasullo as executive producer collaborators.

As co-creator, Waldron works alongside Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, and Adam Fasullo as executive producer collaborators. Creative Tenacity: Karey Burke noted Michael Waldron brings “creative tenacity” and a “unique voice” that helps passion permeate each episode.

Karey Burke noted Michael Waldron brings “creative tenacity” and a “unique voice” that helps passion permeate each episode. Showrunner Hints: Waldron teased “a lot of ideas about where to take it,” reinforcing long-term plans for the show’s future.

Glen Powell Teases Bigger Season

Glen Powell returns as Russ Holliday, with Powell reprises the role that defined the first season and elevated the series into a breakout sports comedy. Powell expressed hope for expanded guest appearances and shared wild ideas, including a possible Taylor Swift cameo tied to football culture.

Lead Actor: Glen Powell continues as disgraced footballer Russ Holliday in Powers Season 2.

Glen Powell continues as disgraced footballer Russ Holliday in Powers Season 2. Guest Buzz: Powell said “T-Swift comin’ in hot,” signaling interest in high-profile cameos.

Powell said “T-Swift comin’ in hot,” signaling interest in high-profile cameos. Character Arc: Russ faces consequences after his true identity reveal to Ricky and Coach Hudson following a heart attack incident.

Russ faces consequences after his true identity reveal to Ricky and Coach Hudson following a heart attack incident. Supporting Cast: Returning names include Steve Zahn, Wynn Everett, Keese Wilson, Colton Ryan, and Quentin Plair.

Returning names include Steve Zahn, Wynn Everett, Keese Wilson, Colton Ryan, and Quentin Plair. Team Dynamics: Characters like Coach Byrd, Xavier Mills, and Danny continue shaping the home team storyline.

Final Thoughts

Chad Powers Season 2 is set for fall 2026, and the update from Michael Waldron confirms steady progress toward release. The latest episodes will continue the story of Russ Holliday after his identity reveal, with stronger focus on characters like Jake Hudson and the home team.

With ties to Peyton Manning and Eli Manning still shaping the concept, Waldron revealed plans that keep the tone consistent while building forward. Expect better storytelling and momentum as the show returns!

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