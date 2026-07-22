Clayface 2026 First-Look Images Reveal the Man Before the Monster

It looks like Clayface 2026 will be one of DC’s darkest movies yet, this October 23, 2026. New pictures give us our first look at Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, both before and after his scary change. The movie will not be about a typical superhero story.

Instead, it will be about body horror, identity, and tragedy. It looks like Batman stays in the background, too. Here’s what the newest pictures, cast lists, plot updates, and release dates show us so far.

What Do the Clayface First-Look Images Reveal?

Image © 2026 Parisa Taghizadeh / Warner Bros.

Clayface 2026 gives us the best look yet at one of DC Studios and Warner Bros.’s most unique projects. The first official images introduce Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen before he becomes the famous Batman villain. Unlike a typical superhero film, this horror film focuses on tragedy, humanity, and body horror.

Directed by James Watkins from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, the Clayface movie is about a man whose life changes after he is badly attacked. With producers Matt Reeves, Peter Safran, Lynn Harris, and Gunn, the movie is likely to add to the DCU with a darker and more emotional plot before it comes out in theaters on October 23, 2026.

How Do the Images Introduce Matt Hagen Before His Transformation?

Image © 2026 Parisa Taghizadeh / Warner Bros.

The first-look images introduce Matt Hagen as a struggling actor before his life takes a tragic turn. Tom Rhys Harries plays the character with a quiet and emotional presence, showing a man who is slowly losing hope after becoming disfigured.

One of the most striking images shows Hagen looking at his reflection, hinting at his fear of losing his identity. Other photos feature him with the scientist behind the experimental treatment and a behind-the-scenes moment with director James Watkins.

Instead of showing the monster right away, the movie first makes you feel sorry for Hagen. This slower pace gives the change more meaning and fits with the body horror theme of the movie.

Main focus: The images present Matt Hagen as a tragic person before he becomes Clayface, helping readers understand the emotional side of the character instead of seeing him as only a villain.

The images present Matt Hagen as a tragic person before he becomes Clayface, helping readers understand the emotional side of the character instead of seeing him as only a villain. Visual details: Scenes showing Hagen’s damaged face, his reflection, and his interactions with the scientist highlight themes of identity, loss, and humanity.

Scenes showing Hagen’s damaged face, his reflection, and his interactions with the scientist highlight themes of identity, loss, and humanity. Why it matters: The early images suggest the film will focus on character development and psychological horror before revealing the full transformation, giving audiences a stronger emotional connection.

What Triggers Matt Hagen’s Transformation Into Clayface?

Image © 2026 Parisa Taghizadeh / Warner Bros.

The story begins after Matt Hagen is brutally attacked, leaving his face badly disfigured. Desperate to rebuild his life, he turns to a scientist who offers an experimental treatment. Instead of restoring his appearance, the procedure transforms his body into living clay.

This accident becomes the heart of the Clayface story, combining scientific ambition with emotional drama and body horror. Rather than rushing into action, the film spends time showing Hagen’s pain and desperation, making his transformation feel tragic.

Cause: Hagen agrees to an experimental treatment after suffering severe facial injuries from a violent attack.

Hagen agrees to an experimental treatment after suffering severe facial injuries from a violent attack. Transformation: The procedure changes his body into clay instead of healing him, creating the powers that define Clayface.

The procedure changes his body into clay instead of healing him, creating the powers that define Clayface. Story direction: The film focuses on loss, desperation, and humanity, making the origin feel more like a horror story than a traditional superhero film.

The film focuses on loss, desperation, and humanity, making the origin feel more like a horror story than a traditional superhero film. Supporting Cast: Supporting cast members, including Ruby Sear, Wil Coban, and Francesca Corney, help build the world around Hagen as the story moves toward its October release.

Will Batman Appear in Clayface 2026?

Image © 2026 Parisa Taghizadeh / Warner Bros.

Batman remains one of the biggest questions surrounding Clayface 2026. Naomi Ackie previously shared that the team joked about Robert Pattinson making a small appearance, but it was never a real plan. Director James Watkins has explained that the movie is Matt Hagen’s story, showing that the main focus is on his journey rather than a Batman cameo.

Current reports also note that Pattinson’s Batman belongs to Matt Reeves’ separate universe instead of the main DCU. Fans should wait for an official teaser trailer or an announcement from Warner Bros. before expecting any crossover.

Official update: No Batman appearance has been confirmed by DC Studios or Warner Bros.

No Batman appearance has been confirmed by DC Studios or Warner Bros. Universe: Pattinson’s Batman is part of Matt Reeves’ separate universe, while Clayface belongs to the DCU.

Pattinson’s Batman is part of Matt Reeves’ separate universe, while Clayface belongs to the DCU. Takeaway: The movie is centered on Matt Hagen’s transformation, allowing the story to stand on its own without depending on another major DC character.

Final Thoughts

Clayface 2026 looks different from a typical DC movie by putting Matt Hagen’s tragedy before superhero action. The film follows a rising Hollywood star whose life changes after a failed experiment, creating a darker story inspired by body horror. Fans of Doctor Sleep, the animated series, Superman, and Penguin may enjoy seeing another side of the DC universe.

With its strong cast, experienced co-writers, script, music, cinematographer, and creative team, this project has the idea to pull audiences into theaters. Watch the official page, teaser trailer, and every post from Warner Bros as the October release continues to receive new updates after February production milestones in Liverpool.

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