Coyote vs. Acme Final Trailer Takes Wile E.’s War to Court

Every failed rocket, exploding trap, and falling anvil has led to this moment. Coyote vs. Acme finally arrives in theaters on August 28, 2026, bringing the long-delayed film to the big screen.

The latest trailer offers a closer look at the courtroom comedy, returning Looney Tunes favorites, and the movie’s biggest story reveals. Here’s everything confirmed so far about the film.

Coyote vs. ACME | Final Trailer

What Does the Coyote vs. Acme Final Trailer Reveal?

The final trailer for Coyote vs. Acme gives audiences the best look yet at the long-awaited Looney Tunes movie before it arrives in theaters. It reveals the film’s courtroom story, introduces its main characters, and highlights the humor, heart, and classic cartoon action that drive Wile E. Coyote’s case against Acme Corporation.

How Does Wile E. Coyote’s Lawsuit Against Acme Begin?

Image © 2026 Ketchup Entertainment

The final trailer begins with Wile E. Coyote once again chasing the Road Runner using Acme products, only for another invention to fail spectacularly. It then reveals that Wile E. comes across a television ad for struggling billboard attorney Kevin Avery (Will Forte), prompting him to sue Acme Corporation over its faulty products.

From there, the preview shifts to a courtroom battle against Acme’s lead lawyer, Buddy Crane (John Cena), while mixing classic Looney Tunes slapstick, familiar character cameos, and an underdog story built around Wile E.’s determination.

The Opening: The trailer pokes fun at Acme’s failed inventions before declaring, “It’s not your fault… Acme is evil.”

The trailer pokes fun at Acme’s failed inventions before declaring, “It’s not your fault… Acme is evil.” The Turning Point: Wile E. hires Kevin Avery after seeing the attorney’s television advertisement, changing the story from chasing the Road Runner to taking Acme Corporation to court.

Wile E. hires Kevin Avery after seeing the attorney’s television advertisement, changing the story from chasing the Road Runner to taking Acme Corporation to court. The Legal Battle: Kevin argues that Acme has sold dangerous products for decades, while Buddy Crane steps in to defend the company during the courtroom showdown.

Kevin argues that Acme has sold dangerous products for decades, while Buddy Crane steps in to defend the company during the courtroom showdown. Classic Cartoon Chaos: Exploding rockets, dropped anvils, and other Acme gadgets continue to backfire, with the Road Runner staying one step ahead throughout the trailer.

Which Cast Members and Looney Tunes Characters Appear?

Image © 2026 Ketchup Entertainment

The final trailer gives audiences a better look at the film’s live-action cast alongside some of the most recognizable Looney Tunes characters. From Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner to Bugs Bunny and Foghorn Leghorn, the preview packs in both returning favorites and the human characters driving the story.

When Does Coyote vs. Acme Premiere in Theaters?

Coyote vs. Acme premieres exclusively in theaters on August 28, 2026, with the final trailer arriving ahead of its first public screening at San Diego Comic-Con. The release comes after Warner Bros. Discovery shelved the completed film in 2023 before Ketchup Entertainment later acquired its distribution rights.

Speaking to Empire, writer Samy Burch said the team wanted the film to be “a love letter to failure,” explaining that Wile E. Coyote’s resilience mirrors the movie’s own unlikely path to the big screen.

Release Date: August 28, 2026.

August 28, 2026. Comic-Con Debut: The final trailer was released ahead of the film’s first public screening at San Diego Comic-Con.

The final trailer was released ahead of the film’s first public screening at San Diego Comic-Con. A Long Road to Release: Warner Bros. Discovery shelved the completed film in 2023 before Ketchup Entertainment acquired the worldwide rights in 2025.

Warner Bros. Discovery shelved the completed film in 2023 before Ketchup Entertainment acquired the worldwide rights in 2025. Dave Green’s Reaction: Director Dave Green said the public support was moving because “these are characters that people have grown up with” after fans rallied behind the film.

Director Dave Green said the public support was moving because “these are characters that people have grown up with” after fans rallied behind the film. Tickets: Tickets are now on sale ahead of the film’s theatrical debut.

Final Thoughts

Coyote vs. Acme brings one of Looney Tunes’ most iconic characters back to the big screen with a mix of courtroom comedy, live-action performances, and classic animated chaos. After years of uncertainty, the film finally receives the theatrical release many fans hoped to see.

The latest trailer highlights both the humor and the heart behind Wile E. Coyote’s fight against Acme. Check back for more Coyote vs. Acme updates, trailers, and news before its theatrical premiere.

FAQs