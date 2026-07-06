Creature Commandos Season 2 Update Teases Darker Task Force M Shake-Up

Creature Commandos Season 2 is still in development at DC Studios, and fans are waiting for its next update. The animated series is expected to continue in 2027 on HBO Max, but no exact release date has been confirmed yet. Production is ongoing, with early animatics already being reviewed.

The new season will also bring changes to Task Force M, including new members, returning characters, and a darker story direction overall.

Image © 2024 HBO Max

The Creature Commandos season 2 update confirms that the animated series from DC Studios, led by James Gunn, is still in active production under Warner Bros and HBO Max.

The Creature Commandos season continues after the first season of Creature Commandos, which introduced Task Force M, a group of Belle Reve inmate monsters assembled by Amanda Waller and Rick Flag Sr. The new season builds on the DCU slate and connects to Peacemaker season, Superman, Batman-related DC projects, and Harley Quinn’s style continuity.

Fans expect a darker second iteration following the “Funny Monster” finale, where Nina Mazursky, who could breathe underwater, died during a Belle Reve mission involving Doctor Phosphorus, Eric Frankenstein, and Weasel. King Shark, the shark-human hybrid from The Suicide Squad, also remains part of the wider DC history.

Production updates suggest animatics are already being reviewed, showing steady progress, while the release date remains unannounced but is expected around 2027 on HBO Max.

Is Creature Commandos Season 2 Production Moving Forward?

The production of Creature Commandos season 2 is definitely going to happen, with early animatics already reviewed by showrunner Dean Lorey and DC Studios leadership. James Gunn continues to guide the creative direction with Warner Bros, making sure the animated series fits into the larger DCU storyline.

The focus remains on expanding Task Force M, the Belle Reve inmate team made up of monsters and special characters.

Animatic progress: Episode 6 footage has already been previewed by the creative team.

Episode 6 footage has already been previewed by the creative team. Studio support: Warner Bros and HBO Max continue full production backing.

Warner Bros and HBO Max continue full production backing. Creative leadership: James Gunn oversees the DC Studios’ direction and continuity.

James Gunn oversees the DC Studios’ direction and continuity. Character focus: Weasel, G.I. Robot, Eric Frankenstein, and Doctor Phosphorus continue to develop.

How Is Task Force M Changing in Season 2?

The first look at the Creature Commandos season 2 confirms major changes in Task Force M, with the Bride taking full leadership after the events of the “Funny Monster” finale.

The Belle Reve inmate roster is shifting, with some members leaving and new monsters joining the second season team. Rick Flag Sr. moves into a leadership role outside the field, while Amanda Waller’s influence continues across the DC Studios storyline.

New leader: The Bride becomes the official leader of Task Force M.

The Bride becomes the official leader of Task Force M. Returning members: Doctor Phosphorus, Weasel, and G.I. Robot remain active.

Doctor Phosphorus, Weasel, and G.I. Robot remain active. New additions: King Shark returns, bringing brute strength and chaotic energy.

King Shark returns, bringing brute strength and chaotic energy. Team shift: Nina Mazursky’s death changes the emotional balance of the group.

What Is the Production Direction and Tone of Creature Commandos Season 2?

The production direction of Creature Commandos season 2 points to a darker and more monster-focused animated series within the DCU slate.

James Gunn continues to shape the project with DC Studios, building connections across Peacemaker, Superman, and other DC timelines. The story expands the role of Task Force M as a controlled group of monsters used for dangerous missions.

Tone shift: The new season focuses more on horror and darker storytelling.

The new season focuses more on horror and darker storytelling. Story focus: Missions explore identity, loyalty, and control within Task Force M.

Missions explore identity, loyalty, and control within Task Force M. Studio direction: Warner Bros and HBO Max continue global release planning.

Warner Bros and HBO Max continue global release planning. Character arcs: The Bride, Eric Frankenstein, King Shark, and Weasel get deeper development.

The DCU slate continues to grow with future projects across films and animated series, expanding James Gunn’s shared universe. Creature Commandos season 2 is expected to play a key role in shaping how these characters evolve within the broader DC Studios timeline.

Final Thoughts

Creature Commandos season 2 is still without a confirmed release date, but reports suggest the release window is likely around 2027 on HBO Max under DC Studios. James Gunn and Warner Bros continue developing the animated series as part of the wider DCU slate, which also connects to Peacemaker season, Superman, and other upcoming DC projects.

The story builds directly from the first season, where Task Force M, a group of Belle Reve inmate monsters led by Amanda Waller and later the Bride, suffered major changes after the “Funny Monster” finale.

With Nina Mazursky killed and Weasel surviving alongside Doctor Phosphorus, Eric Frankenstein, and King Shark, the second season is expected to continue exploring darker missions and unstable monster dynamics.

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