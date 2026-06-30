Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 Second Teaser Reveals New Night City Crew

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 teaser is finally here, giving fans their first look at the new cast, fresh story, and brutal action returning to Night City. Netflix has confirmed that the anime will premiere globally in Fall 2026, although an exact release date has not been announced.

This article covers everything officially revealed in the teaser, including the new characters, story details, and the latest release update.

What Does the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 Teaser Reveal?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 | Official Teaser #2 | Netflix

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 teaser offers the first look at the anime’s new cast while confirming its 2026 release on Netflix. It also previews the series’ violent action, Night City setting, and darker tone without revealing many story details.

What Happens in the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 Teaser?

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 teaser is a fast-paced montage of shootouts, cyberware, explosions, and chaotic moments across Night City. Set to Rico Nasty’s “You Can’t Run From Me,” the footage focuses on atmosphere and action rather than explaining the plot.

New Cast: The teaser introduces an entirely new group of protagonists, confirming a fresh story in Night City.

The teaser introduces an entirely new group of protagonists, confirming a fresh story in Night City. Night City: The city returns with its familiar neon skyline, crowded streets, and dangerous atmosphere.

The city returns with its familiar neon skyline, crowded streets, and dangerous atmosphere. Action: The footage features rapid-fire gunfights, cyberware, explosions, and brutal combat sequences.

The footage features rapid-fire gunfights, cyberware, explosions, and brutal combat sequences. Roman’s Recordings: Several scenes are shown through grainy VHS-style footage recorded by Roman Carax.

Who Appears in the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Teaser?

Image © 2026 Netflix

The teaser introduces the four main protagonists of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 and offers the first animated look at them in action. While it doesn’t reveal much about their relationships or the full story, the accompanying character profiles provide more context about each newcomer.

Roman Carax : A young cinephile described as a “witness to every legend,” seen carrying an old-school camcorder and documenting the events unfolding around Night City.

A young cinephile described as a “witness to every legend,” seen carrying an old-school camcorder and documenting the events unfolding around Night City. D : A Snake Nation netrunner with a red facial scar and glowing cyber-optics who is driven by revenge after his clan was wiped out.

A Snake Nation netrunner with a red facial scar and glowing cyber-optics who is driven by revenge after his clan was wiped out. Talia Yang : A former Corpo with striking pink hair and a tactical face mask who is shown fighting enemies and repairing cyberware.

A former Corpo with striking pink hair and a tactical face mask who is shown fighting enemies and repairing cyberware. Weak “King” Kingsley : A veteran Edgerunner who once stood at the top of his game, now wielding a massive custom heavy cannon while fighting alongside the new crew.

A veteran Edgerunner who once stood at the top of his game, now wielding a massive custom heavy cannon while fighting alongside the new crew. Supporting Characters: The teaser also features several unnamed enemies, armed combatants, and Night City residents during its fast-paced action sequences, though none of them have been officially identified.

When is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 Coming Out?

Image © 2026 Netflix

The teaser has confirmed that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 will premiere globally in Fall 2026. An exact release date has not been announced.

Release Window: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 premieres in Fall 2026.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 premieres in Fall 2026. Streaming Service: The anime will stream exclusively on Netflix.

The anime will stream exclusively on Netflix. Official Confirmation: The Fall 2026 window appears at the end of the teaser trailer.

The Fall 2026 window appears at the end of the teaser trailer. Global Release: Netflix confirmed the series will launch worldwide.

Netflix confirmed the series will launch worldwide. Next Update: More information is expected during the Anime Expo panel on July 4.

Final Thoughts

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 is shaping up to be another intense trip through Night City with a brand-new cast, a standalone story, and the same high-energy animation fans expect from Studio Trigger.

While many questions remain, the first teaser already offers plenty to discuss ahead of its Fall 2026 release on Netflix. Stay tuned for more official updates as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 gets closer to its premiere.

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