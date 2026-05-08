Deli Boys Season 2 Trailer Brings Fred Armisen Into The Dar Family’s Messiest Trouble Yet

The Deli Boys Season 2 trailer shows Mir and Raj in more trouble now that they are forced to accept a criminal empire. The Hulu crime comedy returns on May 28, 2026, with all six episodes available at the same time.

The current season brings more dirty money, crime in Philadelphia, DarCo problems, and a wider universe of content with variety, killing risks, hard turns, and Fred Armisen as Max Sugar, a casino king who could help or crack the family business as things head deeper into danger.

Deli Boys Season 2 | Official Trailer | Hulu

What Does The Deli Boys Season 2 Trailer Reveal?

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After taking over a criminal family business, the Dar family is in more trouble, as shown in the trailer for Deli Boys Season 2. According to Hulu, the second season will start on May 28, 2026, with all six episodes available at the same time.

The show follows Mir, Dar, Raj, and Lucky Auntie as they deal with new enemies, risky plans, and dangerous money problems. It was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver.

How Mir Dar And Raj Handle The Growing Criminal Pressure

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They have to clean up after their father, Baba, who died. Two Pakistani-American brothers have to keep their family safe, handle shady money, and keep the business from failing. As the brothers try to keep their family safe, the trailer also shows that Auntie Lucky becomes more important.

Main Conflict: Mir Dar wants to grow DarCo, while Raj plans revenge against Ahmad.

Mir Dar wants to grow DarCo, while Raj plans revenge against Ahmad. Family Stakes: The brothers risk losing their loved ones as violence and crime move closer to home.

The brothers risk losing their loved ones as violence and crime move closer to home. Streaming Detail: Users can watch all six episodes on Hulu starting May 28, 2026.

Why Max Sugar Changes The Direction Of The Series

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New actor in Deli Boys Season 2, Fred Armisen, plays Max Sugar, a casino owner who helps hide money that isn’t legal. Since he knows how to make crime pay, he brings a new kind of danger to the situation. He also seems to have a crush on Lucky in the trailer, which could make things even worse for the family.

Max Sugar’s Role: He offers money laundering services that may help the Dar family, but his help comes with risk.

He offers money laundering services that may help the Dar family, but his help comes with risk. Trailer Moment: Max says he does not do anything illegal, then quietly suggests the opposite.

Max says he does not do anything illegal, then quietly suggests the opposite. Guest Stars: Tan France, Kumail Nanjiani, Lilly Singh, and Robin Thede join the second season as guest stars.

What The Trailer Reveals About The Future Of DarCo

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From the trailer, it looks like DarCo might be in for its toughest battle yet. Andrew Chadwater wants one big arrest to help his plans to become mayor, while criminals in Philadelphia are closing in on the family business. The cast of Saagar Shaikh, Asif Ali, and the rest helps make the show funny, fast-paced, and tense.

Political Threat: Andrew Chadwater sees the Dar brothers as a way to boost his public image.

Andrew Chadwater sees the Dar brothers as a way to boost his public image. Series Tone: The trailer mixes crime, family drama, and sharp comedy in a simple, easy-to-watch style.

The trailer mixes crime, family drama, and sharp comedy in a simple, easy-to-watch style. Where To Watch: Viewers can watch the new episodes on Hulu and catch up on the first season before the release.

Final Thoughts

The trailer for Deli Boys Season 2 on Hulu shows that the show will be set in a bigger world with more crime, family, and action. There has been a lot of chaos since March, and Mir and Raj must be ready to face danger before murder, money, and secrets tear their lives apart.

Through their Hulu account, viewers can watch the video, find related movies and shows, control ads and downloads, or cancel. Fans who agree that the show has a lot of different kinds of episodes should watch it again when it comes out on May 28, 2026.

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