Descendants 5: Everything You Need To Know About Wicked Wonderland

Descendants 5: Wicked Wonderland continues the story of Red and Chloe after the events of Rise of Red. Disney has revealed new plot details, cast additions, and a release date for the next chapter of the franchise.

From Wonderland adventures to returning favorites and new characters, here is everything fans need to know about the upcoming movie.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Official Teaser! 🔮✨ | ‪@disneychannelmusic‬

What is The Latest News About Descendants 5?

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Descendants 5 is officially moving forward as Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, with Disney revealing major story details, cast additions, and a first look at the fifth installment.

What Disney Revealed About Descendants 5

Disney revealed that Descendants 5 continues the story of Red and Chloe after the events of Rise Of Red. The announcement included a first look at the movie, story details, returning cast members, new additions, and confirmation that Wonderland plays a major role in the next chapter.

Official Title: Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is the confirmed title of the movie.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is the confirmed title of the movie. Fifth Installment: The project serves as the fifth installment in the Descendants franchise.

The project serves as the fifth installment in the Descendants franchise. Story Focus: The film follows Red and Chloe after their time-traveling adventures.

The film follows Red and Chloe after their time-traveling adventures. Main Setting: Wonderland plays host to much of the story and is set primarily in present-day Wonderland.

Wonderland plays host to much of the story and is set primarily in present-day Wonderland. First Look: Disney released a teaser and first-look footage ahead of its Summer 2026 debut.

Why Awkwafina Joining Wicked Wonderland Is Big News

Awkwafina joins Descendants: Wicked Wonderland as Chessy The Cat, making her one of the newest additions to the cast. The casting announcement was revealed alongside the latest trailer and release date update for the movie.

New Role: Awkwafina joins the cast as Chessy The Cat.

Awkwafina joins the cast as Chessy The Cat. Character Reveal: Chessy The Cat is one of the new characters introduced in the film.

Chessy The Cat is one of the new characters introduced in the film. Latest Update: The casting news was included in Disney’s recent promotional rollout.

The casting news was included in Disney’s recent promotional rollout. Release News: The announcement arrived ahead of the movie’s July 2026 premiere.

The announcement arrived ahead of the movie’s July 2026 premiere. Cast Expansion: Awkwafina joins a lineup of returning stars and newly announced characters.

What Can Fans Expect From Descendants 5?

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Descendants 5 follows Red and Chloe after the events of Rise Of Red and focuses on the fallout from their time-traveling adventures.

How Rise Of Red Sets Up Wicked Wonderland

Rise of Red sets up Descendants: Wicked Wonderland by showing Red and Chloe returning home after changing the past, only to learn that their actions came with consequences. The official synopsis reveals that the sequel explores what “happily ever after” really means while dealing with the warning that altering the fabric of time can create new problems.

Story Continuation: The movie picks up shortly after the events of Descendants: The Rise Of Red.

The movie picks up shortly after the events of Descendants: The Rise Of Red. Red And Chloe: The story follows Red and Chloe after their time-traveling adventures.

The story follows Red and Chloe after their time-traveling adventures. Official Warning: The sequel centers on the warning, “There are consequences when you alter the fabric of time.”

The sequel centers on the warning, “There are consequences when you alter the fabric of time.” New Threat: A new villain emerges after the events of Rise Of Red.

A new villain emerges after the events of Rise Of Red. Main Conflict: Red and Chloe must deal with the consequences of changing the past.

Why Present-Day Wonderland is Important

Present-day Wonderland is important because it serves as the primary setting of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland and becomes the center of the movie’s conflict. The official synopsis states that Wonderland plays host to Auradon’s Kingdom Cup Games while a new villain attempts to harness the kingdom’s magic for personal gain.

Primary Setting: The story is set primarily in present-day Wonderland.

The story is set primarily in present-day Wonderland. Kingdom Cup Games: Wonderland plays host to Auradon’s Kingdom Cup Games.

Wonderland plays host to Auradon’s Kingdom Cup Games. Maddox Hatter: Maddox Hatter emerges as the movie’s new villain.

Maddox Hatter emerges as the movie’s new villain. Official Synopsis: Maddox seeks to use Wonderland’s magic and control events to his advantage.

Maddox seeks to use Wonderland’s magic and control events to his advantage. Higher Stakes: Red and Chloe must fight to save Wonderland after the consequences of changing the past create a new threat.

Who is in The Cast Of Descendants 5?

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The cast of Descendants 5 includes returning favorites from Rise Of Red alongside several new additions connected to famous Disney families. Returning stars and newcomers help expand the world of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.

Which Returning Stars are Back in Descendants 5?

Several familiar faces from Descendants: The Rise Of Red are returning for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland. Red, Chloe, Maddox Hatter, and key members of their families remain at the center of the story.

Which New Characters Are Joining Wicked Wonderland?

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland introduces several new characters connected to famous Disney families. Many of these additions are children or relatives of well-known heroes and villains from across the Disney universe.

Liamani Segura as Princess Pink, Red’s younger sister and the daughter of the Queen Of Hearts.

as Princess Pink, Red’s younger sister and the daughter of the Queen Of Hearts. Alexandro Byrd as Luis Madrigal, the son of Luisa Madrigal.

as Luis Madrigal, the son of Luisa Madrigal. Brendon Tremblay as Max Hatter, the son of Maddox Hatter and grandson of the Mad Hatter.

as Max Hatter, the son of Maddox Hatter and grandson of the Mad Hatter. Kiara Romero as Hazel Hook, the daughter of Captain Hook.

as Hazel Hook, the daughter of Captain Hook. Joel Oulette as Robbie Hood, the son of Robin Hood and Maid Marian.

as Robbie Hood, the son of Robin Hood and Maid Marian. Zavien Garrett as Felix Facilier, the son of Dr. Facilier and younger brother of Freddie and Celia Facilier.

as Felix Facilier, the son of Dr. Facilier and younger brother of Freddie and Celia Facilier. Ryan McEwen as Squirmy Smee, the younger identical twin son of Mr. Smee.

as Squirmy Smee, the younger identical twin son of Mr. Smee. Dayton Paradis as Squeaky Smee, the older identical twin son of Mr. Smee.

Image © 2026 Disney+

Disney has confirmed that Descendants 5 is scheduled for release in July 2026, giving fans a clear timeline for the next installment. The release plan includes both Disney Channel and streaming availability, making the movie easy to access for longtime followers of the franchise.

Wicked Wonderland Premiere

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is set to premiere in July 2026, continuing the story shortly after the events of Rise Of Red. Disney announced the release window alongside the teaser, synopsis, and cast updates for the fifth installment.

Release Date: Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premieres in July 2026.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premieres in July 2026. Summer Launch: Disney selected a Summer release window for the movie.

Disney selected a Summer release window for the movie. Fifth Installment: The project continues the ongoing Descendants franchise.

The project continues the ongoing Descendants franchise. Production Progress: Filming and post-production were completed ahead of release.

Filming and post-production were completed ahead of release. Official Reveal: Disney shared the announcement through its promotional channels.

Will Descendants: Wicked Wonderland 5 Be on Disney+?

Yes, Descendants 5 will be available on Disney Channel and Disney+, allowing viewers to watch through both traditional television and streaming. This release strategy follows a similar approach used for recent Descendants projects.

Disney Channel: The movie premieres first on Disney Channel.

The movie premieres first on Disney Channel. Streaming Access: Disney+ will carry the movie shortly after broadcast.

Disney+ will carry the movie shortly after broadcast. Previous Movies: Earlier Descendants films are already available on the platform.

Earlier Descendants films are already available on the platform. Family Viewing: Streaming allows audiences to watch on demand.

Streaming allows audiences to watch on demand. Global Reach: Disney+ helps bring the movie to viewers worldwide.

Final Thoughts

Descendants 5: Wicked Wonderland continues the story of Red and Chloe Charming after Rise Of Red. This time, the pair must deal with the consequences of changing the past while facing a new threat in Wonderland.

With returning favorites, new characters, and higher stakes, the next chapter is shaping up to be one of the franchise’s biggest adventures yet.

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