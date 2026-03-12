Dorohedoro Season 2 Trailer: Reveals New Characters And Darker Story

The Dorohedoro Season 2 trailer has finally arrived, giving fans their first real look at the long-awaited return of the dark fantasy anime. The show will premiere on April 1, 2026, six years after Season 1 ended in 2020.

It will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. New music, intense action, and new characters like the Cross-Eyes gang are all hinted at in the new trailer, which means that Dorohedoro Season 2 will likely add to Hole’s chaotic world.

Dorohedoro: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix Anime

Dorohedoro Season 2 Trailer: Latest News, Key Reveals, And What It Means

Image © 2026 Q-HAYASHIDA / Shogakukan / Dorohedoro Season2 Project

Fans can now see what will happen next in the crazy world of Hole thanks to the new trailer for the second season. There has been a long wait since the first season aired in Japan from January to March 2020. Finally, a new season is coming out. This book continues the dark story from the manga by Q Hayashida. It promises bigger problems, stranger mysteries, and tougher battles with sorcerers.

What The New Dorohedoro Season 2 Trailer Reveals About The Story

Image © 2026 Q-HAYASHIDA / Shogakukan / Dorohedoro Season2 Project

The trailer makes it clear that the story picks up right where the first season left off with violent events. Fans who remember how strange and dirty the setting was will notice that Caiman’s past mystery is still a big part of the story. It also looks like the fight between humans and sorcerers is getting more dangerous from the preview.

Main Story Direction: The trailer follows Caiman, the reptile-headed man, who keeps hunting sorcerers. He is still hoping to discover who transformed him while killing those connected to the curse from his past.

The trailer follows Caiman, the reptile-headed man, who keeps hunting sorcerers. He is still hoping to discover who transformed him while killing those connected to the curse from his past. Dark World Of Hole: The series again shows how humans are treated like guinea pigs by sorcerers performing twisted magic experiments. This brutal setting continues to shape the entire story.

The series again shows how humans are treated like guinea pigs by sorcerers performing twisted magic experiments. This brutal setting continues to shape the entire story. Rising Conflict: The powerful sorcerer leader En appears ready to strike back, showing that the fight between the people of Hole and the sorcerers will move the plot forward.

New Characters And The Cross-Eyes Gang Introduced In The Trailer

Image © 2026 Q-HAYASHIDA / Shogakukan / Dorohedoro Season2 Project

Another major highlight revealed in the trailer is the arrival of the Cross-Eyes gang. These characters play important roles in the manga and will now appear in the anime sequel. Their introduction suggests the new season will cover deeper arcs from Q Hayashida’s original story.

New Voice Roles Announced: The production officially revealed several cast members, including Koki Uchiyama as Dokuga and Daiki Hamano as Tetsujo, along with other actors joining key roles.

The production officially revealed several cast members, including Koki Uchiyama as Dokuga and Daiki Hamano as Tetsujo, along with other actors joining key roles. Cross-Eyes Faction: This mysterious group of characters may change the balance between the residents of Hole and the sorcerers. Their actions could strongly affect the direction of the new season.

This mysterious group of characters may change the balance between the residents of Hole and the sorcerers. Their actions could strongly affect the direction of the new season. Manga Connection: The anime remains closely based on the manga that was serialized for many years. Fans often praise the series for its unique character designs and dark humor.

Image © 2026 Q-HAYASHIDA / Shogakukan / Dorohedoro Season2 Project

The official trailer also highlights the style and tone of the upcoming sequel through its music and action scenes. After such a long time since the first season, many fans felt excited seeing the world of Dorohedoro coming back again.

Release Date Confirmed: The second season is coming on April 1, 2026. Crunchyroll is expected to serve as the main streaming platform, while the first season is also available on Netflix.

The second season is coming on April 1, 2026. Crunchyroll is expected to serve as the main streaming platform, while the first season is also available on Netflix. Music Preview: The trailer features the opening and ending songs performed by (K)NoW_NAME. The group also worked on the soundtrack during the first season.

The trailer features the opening and ending songs performed by (K)NoW_NAME. The group also worked on the soundtrack during the first season. Returning Production Team: The director and several staff members are continuing their roles, helping the sequel keep the same dark tone and style that fans love to watch.

Final Thoughts

The Dorohedoro season 2 trailer shows that the series is finally moving forward after years of waiting. Fans who remember the strange world of Hole will likely feel excited about the returning story and characters. The new season continues the dark journey of Caiman as he searches for answers about his past while fighting dangerous sorcerers.

Many viewers are already thinking about how the sequel will expand the world created by Q Hayashida. The production team also promises strong animation quality as the anime returns. With the official release coming soon, many fans are creating watch lists and checking every official account for updates. For viewers who found the first season on streaming platforms, this continuation is an easy reason to return.

FAQs