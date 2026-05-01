Emily In Paris Season 6 Heads To Greece As Gabriel’s Postcard Teases A New Romance Twist

Emily in Paris Season 6 is officially in the works, continuing Emily Cooper’s story after the Season 5 cliffhanger with Gabriel. Filming is set to begin in May 2026, with new scenes in Greece and Monaco while still returning to Paris.

The story follows Emily’s next move after that postcard invite. There is no confirmed premiere date yet, but current updates point to a likely late 2026 release window.

What Do We Know About Emily in Paris Season 6 So Far?

Image © 2025 Giulia Parmigiani / Netflix

Emily in Paris season 6 is officially happening, with confirmed production timing, returning cast, and new filming locations across Europe. The latest installment continues directly from the Season 5 ending, focusing on Emily Cooper’s relationship with Gabriel and what comes next.

Netflix Confirms Season 6 and Sets May 2026 Filming Start

Emily in Paris Season 6 has been renewed by Netflix, with production set to begin in May 2026 and a premiere expected later. The announcement came shortly after the December release of Season 5, which performed strongly worldwide and kept viewers engaged.

In an interview with Elle, showrunner Darren Star shared his curiosity about continuing Emily’s story, saying, “I hope Emily says yes to that invitation,” referring to Gabriel’s invite to Greece.

Official Renewal: Netflix confirmed the new season on January 5, following the December release of Season 5.

Netflix confirmed the new season on January 5, following the December release of Season 5. Production Timeline: Filming will begin this May 2026.

Filming will begin this May 2026. Global Performance: Season 5 reached 26.8 million views in 11 days and entered Top 10 lists in 91 countries.

Season 5 reached 26.8 million views in 11 days and entered Top 10 lists in 91 countries. Story Setup: The story continues from the Season 5 finale, focusing on Emily, Gabriel, and unresolved relationships.

New Filming Locations Revealed: Greece and Monaco Join Paris

Emily in Paris Season 6 expands its filming locations to Greece and Monaco, while still spending significant time in Paris. These new locations are directly tied to the story, especially after the Season 5 ending involving Gabriel’s postcard inviting Emily on a greek getaway.

The postcard moment and Greek getaway strongly hint at continued romance between Emily and Gabriel, tying the new filming locations directly to the story’s direction.

New Locations: Greece and Monaco are confirmed filming locations starting May 2026.

Greece and Monaco are confirmed filming locations starting May 2026. Story Connection: In Season 5, Gabriel sends Emily a postcard inviting her to Greece, setting up the next chapter.

In Season 5, Gabriel sends Emily a postcard inviting her to Greece, setting up the next chapter. Paris Presence: Darren Star confirmed in Elle that “we’ll be in Paris a lot this season.”

Darren Star confirmed in Elle that “we’ll be in Paris a lot this season.” Expanded Europe Setting: The show continues its use of Europe, adding to past filming locations like Rome, Venice, Saint Tropez, and Megève.

The show continues its use of Europe, adding to past filming locations like Rome, Venice, Saint Tropez, and Megève. Mykonos Mention: Darren Star said, “We’re going to be in Mykonos,” in an interview cited by Elle.

Lucas Bravo Teases Emily and Gabriel’s Storyline Shift

Lucas Bravo shared that Emily and Gabriel’s relationship will continue to evolve in Emily in Paris Season 6, following their reconnection after Emily’s breakup with Marcello. The storyline remains centered on their on-again dynamic, shaped by past history and emotional tension.

Romance Direction: The Season 5 finale shows Emily and Gabriel reconnecting after her split with Marcello.

The Season 5 finale shows Emily and Gabriel reconnecting after her split with Marcello. Greek Setup: Gabriel invites Emily to Greece, continuing their story into the new season.

Gabriel invites Emily to Greece, continuing their story into the new season. Final Scene Context: The season ends with Gabriel reaching out after learning Emily is single again.

The season ends with Gabriel reaching out after learning Emily is single again. Character Insight: In an interview with TV Insider, Lucas Bravo said, “We’re going there, guaranteed,” referring to Greece.

In an interview with TV Insider, Lucas Bravo said, “We’re going there, guaranteed,” referring to Greece. Tone Shift: He added Gabriel stepped back “to clear his mind and come back in a fun way,” suggesting a lighter approach.

Final Thoughts

Emily in Paris Season 6 keeps things moving with returning cast like Ashley Park and Paul Forman, while the story leans into Emily finally facing unfinished business with Gabriel. The plot details remain mostly under wraps, but Greece and Monaco set the stage for what could be the final season, even without official confirmation.

With no confirmed release date yet, the new season keeps anticipation high as viewers wait to watch what happens next.

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