Flexispot Fold X Treadmill | FOldable!

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Last year I reviewed a FlexiSpot treadmill that helped my body stay fluid during long work sessions. Recently, FlexiSpot released a new addition to their growing line of walking pads (treadmills): the Fold X. What’s different about the Fold X, versus all of their other treadmills, is the “fold” feature. The Fold X folds nearly in half, to help free up space in your workplace. In fact, when folded, I can slide my chair back under my desk. Meaning I no longer have to roll out my walking pad and store it away from my desk while it’s not in use. This is a major convenience feature and it’s available for just $329.99.

Hands-On Experience: Form Factor Meets Function

Beyond the price point, what really stands out here is the engineering of the fold itself. Most walking pads are “low profile,” but they still take up a five or six foot footprint on your floor 24/7. With my FlexiSpot WMP03, which does feature a 6% incline, I move it away from my desk, when not in use, and stand it up near my door. It’s an eye soar. With the Fold X, FlexiSpot solved the biggest hurdle for those of us working in smaller offices or shared spaces. The ability to transition from a walking session to a seated task without performing a heavy-lifting routine is a game changer for productivity and my desire to use it.

The belt feels is consistent, and the motor is surprisingly quiet, which is critical if you’re trying to get your steps in during a meeting or a deep-work sprint. It’s a specialized piece of gear that feels like it was designed specifically for the at-home professionals who wants to stay active without turning their office into a permanent gym. Sure, during the summer I tend to use indoor treadmills less, but, we have crummy weather here 8 months a year. So any creature comforts I can find to increase my desire to walk indoors, is a huge win.

Technical Specifications

Model: Fold X (WP01)

Fold X (WP01) Speed Range: 0.6 – 3.7 mph

0.6 – 3.7 mph Weight Capacity: 265 lbs (120 kg)

265 lbs (120 kg) Running Area: 15.7″ x 41.3″

15.7″ x 41.3″ Folded Dimensions: 21.6″ x 31.3″ x 5.9″

21.6″ x 31.3″ x 5.9″ Unfolded Dimensions: 50.4″ x 21.6″ x 5.1″

50.4″ x 21.6″ x 5.1″ Product Weight: Approx. 50 lbs

Approx. 50 lbs Motor: 2.0 HP Brushless Motor

2.0 HP Brushless Motor Control: Remote control and Bluetooth App integration

Remote control and Bluetooth App integration Display: Integrated LED (Time, Speed, Distance, Calories)

Who is this For?

If you’ve been hesitant to get a walking pad because you didn’t want to lose your floor space or constantly shuffle equipment around, the Fold X is the answer. It’s an affordable, sleek solution that respects the layout of your room while keeping you moving. At $329.99, it’s one of the most practical upgrades you can make for your workspace this year. If you are less concerned about space and more concerned about a good workout while working, try the WMP03. It features a 6% incline, which will help get your heart rate to zone 2.