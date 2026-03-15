From TV Series Season 4 Cast Revealed as New Characters Join

From TV Series Season 4 premieres April 19, 2026 on MGM+, bringing the story back to the mysterious town where residents remain trapped. The fourth season continues with returning cast members like Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and David Alpay, along with new additions including Julia Doyle.

Fans can expect familiar characters, new roles, and the next chapter of the story. Here is a quick look at the cast of From and where viewers can watch the new season.

Who Is In The Cast Of From TV Series Season 4?

Image © 2026 Midnight Radio / AGBO / MGM Television / MGM+ Studios / John Griffin

As the fourth season gets closer to starting, more and more people are interested in watching From TV Series Season 4. Reports say the new season will premiere on MGM+ on April 19, 2026. Filming ended in November 2025, and a teaser trailer has already been released.

Returning Cast In From TV Series Season 4

Image © 2026 Midnight Radio / AGBO / MGM Television / MGM+ Studios / John Griffin

The fourth season picks up where the third season left off, with people still stuck in the mysterious town fans call “Fromville.” A lot of the main characters are back as the community looks for answers and scary things keep happening at night.

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens: Boyd remains the town’s reluctant sheriff and leader trying to protect residents while holding the fragile community together.

Boyd remains the town’s reluctant sheriff and leader trying to protect residents while holding the fragile community together. Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews: Tabitha returns after discoveries in earlier seasons pushed the mystery closer to answers about the town and the creatures.

Tabitha returns after discoveries in earlier seasons pushed the mystery closer to answers about the town and the creatures. David Alpay as Jade Herrera: Jade continues studying the strange clues and symbols connected to the town’s history.

Jade continues studying the strange clues and symbols connected to the town’s history. Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews: Julie remains a key character after the Season 3 finale revealed new abilities connected to time and past events.

Julie remains a key character after the Season 3 finale revealed new abilities connected to time and past events. Scott McCord as Victor Kavanaugh: Victor continues sharing knowledge from his long history living inside the town.

New Characters Joining From TV Series Season 4

The new season introduces new characters who expand the ongoing mystery surrounding the trapped town.

Julia Doyle as Sophia: Deadline confirmed Julia Doyle joins the series as Sophia, described as a sheltered and vulnerable pastor’s daughter.

Deadline confirmed Julia Doyle joins the series as Sophia, described as a sheltered and vulnerable pastor’s daughter. Douglas E. Hughes as The Man In The Yellow Suit: The mysterious villain known as the Man in the Yellow Suit becomes a major presence in the new season.

The mysterious villain known as the Man in the Yellow Suit becomes a major presence in the new season. Robert Joy as Henry: Henry appears among the additional characters expected to play a role in the unfolding story.

Henry appears among the additional characters expected to play a role in the unfolding story. Avery Konrad as Sara Myers: Sara continues her complicated connection to the town’s supernatural forces.

Where To Watch From TV Series Season 4 Online

Fans who followed the previous three seasons will be able to watch the new season on MGM+. The platform continues to stream the sci-fi horror series.

Streaming Platform: The series premieres April 19 on MGM+.

The series premieres April 19 on MGM+. Teaser Trailer Released: A teaser trailer has already been released ahead of the premiere.

A teaser trailer has already been released ahead of the premiere. Episode Format: The fourth season is expected to follow the same structure as previous seasons.

The fourth season is expected to follow the same structure as previous seasons. Filming Location: Production for the new season took place in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Final Thoughts

From TV Series season 4 premieres April 19 on MGM and the mystery continues as Boyd hold the town together while his body and mind are falling apart. The trailer makes it look like answers may finally be found, but people are still looking for ways to escape.

The new person, the Man in Yellow, and the new clues all play a part in the story. Julia Doyle is also in the cast. You can watch episodes online at MGM+. Follow the story, see how things go wrong, and decide if getting answers is worth the cost.

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