When Does From Season 4 Come Out? Latest Release Update

For fans of the mystery/horror show From, the wait is almost over for the fifth season to come out. The new season starts on April 19, 2026, on MGM+, picking up right where the shocking Season 3 finale left off.

People who live in the strange town have to deal with new threats and more hidden secrets. This guide has the official release date, the cast that is coming back, and what viewers can look forward to next.

Image © 2026 Midnight Radio / AGBO / MGM Television / MGM+ Studios / John Griffin

Fans finally have clear news about the From season 4 release date. The popular sci-fi horror show is back on MGM+ for its fourth season, which has another story set in the nightmarish town.

The story keeps going as it looks into the mysteries of the place where people get trapped. The more the characters look for answers, the scarier their search gets. There will be more mysteries, new threats, and deeper plots in the next season.

Image © 2026 Midnight Radio / AGBO / MGM Television / MGM+ Studios / John Griffin

The official premiere date was confirmed through an Amazon MGM Studios announcement. The fourth season of the sci-fi horror series was created by John Griffin and continues the mystery that began several seasons ago. The series stars Harold Perrineau as Boyd, the leader trying to protect the people trapped in the town.

The production includes experienced creators and producers. Showrunner Jeff Pinkner leads the storytelling, while director Jack Bender, known for his work on Castle Rock, helps guide the series. The show also works closely with Midnight Radio during production.

Premiere Schedule: The show will premiere on Sunday, April 19, 2026 on MGM+. This confirmed premiere date brings fans back to the strange town after the shocking events of the previous season.

The show will premiere on Sunday, on MGM+. This confirmed premiere date brings fans back to the strange town after the shocking events of the previous season. Creative Leadership: The series was created by John Griffin and continues under the direction of showrunner Jeff Pinkner and director Jack Bender.

The series was created by John Griffin and continues under the direction of showrunner Jeff Pinkner and director Jack Bender. Production Team: The show is produced with Midnight Radio, and Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson works as co-executive producer for the series.

The show is produced with Midnight Radio, and Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson works as co-executive producer for the series. Story Direction: The new season focuses on Jade and Tabitha’s revelation and how their discovery could help the residents understand the truth behind the town.

First Teaser Trailer Reveals Darker Mysteries, and Sci-Fi Ahead

Image © 2026 Midnight Radio / AGBO / MGM Television / MGM+ Studios / John Griffin

The teaser trailer offers an early look at what viewers can expect from the new season. Boyd continues serving as the town’s self-appointed sheriff and tries to keep people safe. However, the deeper the characters dig into the mystery, the more dangerous the town becomes.

The preview also hints that the town may open doors that should have remained closed. A mysterious figure wearing a yellow suit appears again, suggesting the story will reveal more about the forces controlling the town.

Boyd’s Leadership Struggle: Boyd’s hold on leadership becomes harder as fear spreads across the community, and residents question whether they can survive.

Boyd’s hold on leadership becomes harder as fear spreads across the community, and residents question whether they can survive. New Villain Mystery: The strange man in the yellow suit appears again, hinting that he may play a major role in the next stage of the story.

The strange man in the yellow suit appears again, hinting that he may play a major role in the next stage of the story. Expanding Mythology: Jade and Tabitha’s revelation may uncover deeper secrets about the town and its hidden past.

Jade and Tabitha’s revelation may uncover deeper secrets about the town and its hidden past. Growing Danger: The trailer shows that the closer the residents get to answers, the more terrifying their search becomes.

Image © 2026 Midnight Radio / AGBO / MGM Television / MGM+ Studios / John Griffin

Season four arrives after major events changed the story. The town’s secrets are slowly being revealed, but many questions remain. The Middle West setting continues to trap residents inside a dangerous place filled with strange creatures and unexplained rules.

The new season also introduces the town’s most recent arrival, which may change the direction of the story. As new clues appear, characters face more unfortunate events while trying to survive.

Final Thoughts

The From season 4 release date brings fans back to the mystery where all those trapped in the town continue searching for answers. Season four will open new questions and dangers as residents of town get closer to the truth.

The story suggests revelation be the key to finally going home, but secrets connected to the man in yellow may change everything. Some discoveries may open doors wishing had remained closed. As the story continues, much longer can Boyd hold the town together while his mind are falling apart during another terrifying night.

The cast including Hannah Cheramy, Pegah Ghafoori, Sara Myers, and Eion Bailey returns, while producers like Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, and Scott Rosenberg help guide what role new characters play in the events ahead.

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