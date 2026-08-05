Heated Rivalry Season 2 Starts Filming as Jacob Tierney Makes One Request

TV series Heated Rivalry Season 2 has started filming in Toronto, and the production team has asked fans to respect filming locations. Creator Jacob Tierney thanked viewers for their support but reiterated that the cast and crew require space to safely do their jobs.

It is expected that the new season will continue Shane and Ilya’s story and adapt The Long Game. Although a release date in 2027 seems likely, Crave has not yet confirmed an official premiere date.

Image © 2025 Prime Video

Fans are already excited about Heated Rivalry Season 2 because filming has begun, and the creative team has sent fans an important message. After the hit gay hockey series, people are very interested in the returning cast, filming locations, and the new story.

The newest news not only confirms that the cameras are rolling, but it also gives viewers a better idea of what to expect from the second season.

When Did Heated Rivalry Season 2 Begin Filming in Toronto?

After months of writing scripts, Heated Rivalry Season 2 began filming in early August 2026. The show’s creator, writer, and director, Jacob Tierney, announced the achievement on Instagram and thanked fans for their continued support and excitement.

During the summer, filming is happening in and around Toronto. The cast and crew are back to work on the next part of Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov’s story. Reports say the show will come out in 2027, but neither Crave nor HBO Max has officially announced a date.

Production update: Jacob Tierney confirmed that filming for Heated Rivalry Season 2 has begun after earlier revealing that scripts were being written.

Jacob Tierney confirmed that filming for Heated Rivalry Season 2 has begun after earlier revealing that scripts were being written. Creator’s statement: Tierney thanked fans for their “support, enthusiasm, and kindness” and said the wait would be worth it.

Tierney thanked fans for their “support, enthusiasm, and kindness” and said the wait would be worth it. Filming location: Production is taking place around Toronto throughout the summer, with several outdoor locations drawing attention from fans.

Production is taking place around Toronto throughout the summer, with several outdoor locations drawing attention from fans. Returning stars: Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie are back as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, the main characters featured in the series.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie are back as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, the main characters featured in the series. Release window: Reports continue to mention spring 2027, but the production team has not officially revealed a release date.

Why Did Jacob Tierney Ask Fans to Respect the Filming Locations?

The production team’s request came after Heated Rivalry became one of Crave’s biggest original series and attracted a larger audience following its debut.

As excitement around the Heated Rivalry season 2 increased, more fans began visiting filming locations in hopes of seeing the stars. Rather than discouraging that excitement, Jacob Tierney asked viewers to help the production by respecting the working environment.

Official request: Jacob Tierney asked anyone who comes across filming to “please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best.”

Jacob Tierney asked anyone who comes across filming to “please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best.” Reason behind the message: The request helps protect the cast, crew, equipment, and filming schedule from unnecessary interruptions.

The request helps protect the cast, crew, equipment, and filming schedule from unnecessary interruptions. Growing popularity: The hit gay hockey series has gained a larger following, making production locations more visible to fans.

The hit gay hockey series has gained a larger following, making production locations more visible to fans. Cast experience: Reports noted that Hudson Williams previously spoke about losing personal space after the series became a hit, showing why privacy has become more important.

Reports noted that Hudson Williams previously spoke about losing personal space after the series became a hit, showing why privacy has become more important. Production focus: The team emphasized that respecting filming locations will help complete the second season as planned.

The latest announcement shows that Heated Rivalry Season 2 has moved beyond development and into full production. It also confirms that the creative team remains focused on faithfully adapting The Long Game, the sixth book in Rachel Reid’s Game Changers series.

While some reports suggest ideas from other books could appear, only The Long Game has been consistently identified as the primary source for the upcoming story.

Story focus: The second season is expected to adapt The Long Game, continuing Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov’s relationship after the events of the first season.

The second season is expected to adapt The Long Game, continuing Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov’s relationship after the events of the first season. Creative leadership: The series was created, written, and directed by Jacob Tierney, who continues to oversee production.

The series was created, written, and directed by Jacob Tierney, who continues to oversee production. Returning cast members: Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie headline the cast, while additional cast announcements have yet to be made.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie headline the cast, while additional cast announcements have yet to be made. Streaming platforms: The series remains a Crave original in Canada and is available through HBO Max in the United States rather than Netflix.

The series remains a Crave original in Canada and is available through HBO Max in the United States rather than Netflix. What fans should expect: More production updates are likely before new episodes arrive, but viewers will need to wait for official announcements regarding the premiere, additional cast members, and future story details.

Final Thoughts

As production goes on, the countdown to the return of Heated Rivalry Season 2 starts. Fans of Rachel Reid’s books will get another chapter in Shane’s story, with more emotional scenes on and off the ice.

You can watch the new season as much as you want through the streaming service that works in your country, whether you already have a subscription or are planning to get one. For now, stick to official entertainment news and stay away from rumors. After signing up for most services, you can cancel at any time.

FAQs