House of David Season 3 Renewed as David Becomes a Hunted Outlaw

David’s story isn’t over yet. House of David season 3 is officially on the way after Prime Video renewed the hit biblical drama for another chapter. While the renewal gives fans plenty to look forward to, the streaming service has not announced a release date yet.

Here’s the latest renewal update, what the official story reveals, the expected returning cast, and everything confirmed so far about House of David season 3.

What Has Prime Video Confirmed About House of David Season 3?

Image © 2025 Jonathan Prime / Prime Video

Yes. Prime Video officially renewed House of David for Season 3 on July 10, 2026. The announcement comes after the biblical drama drew 40 million viewers worldwide for its first season, with creators Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn returning to continue David’s story.

When Was House of David Renewed for Season 3?

Image © 2025 Jonathan Prime / Prime Video

Prime Video officially renewed House of David for Season 3 on July 10, 2026, confirming that David’s story will continue. The announcement follows the series’ strong performance, with Amazon reporting that Season 1 attracted 40 million viewers worldwide.

Official Renewal: Prime Video announced the Season 3 renewal on July 10, 2026.

Prime Video announced the Season 3 renewal on July 10, 2026. Viewership Success: Amazon says Season 1 reached 40 million viewers worldwide.

Amazon says Season 1 reached 40 million viewers worldwide. Creators Returning: Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn return as creators and executive producers.

Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn return as creators and executive producers. Studio Partnership: House of David will continue as a production between Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios.

House of David will continue as a production between Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios. What’s Next: Prime Video has not announced a production schedule or premiere date for Season 3.

What Will House of David Season 3 Be About?

House of David Season 3 follows David after the dramatic events of season 2, with the story shifting toward his life in exile before he becomes king. According to the synopsis shared by Deadline, David is now “a hunted outlaw, forced to hide among his enemies,” as he faces betrayal and sacrifice on the path to the throne.

Speaking with TV Insider, co-creator Jon Gunn said the series has always been envisioned as “the trilogy of David’s rise from shepherd to king,” adding that “Season 3 would be David the king, making his way to the throne.”

Official Story: Deadline says Season 3 follows David’s exile before his eventual rise as King of Israel.

Deadline says Season 3 follows David’s exile before his eventual rise as King of Israel. Season 2 Ending: David is forced to flee after King Saul’s growing paranoia, setting up the next chapter.

David is forced to flee after King Saul’s growing paranoia, setting up the next chapter. Series Direction: Jon Gunn said the series has always been planned as David’s progression from shepherd, to warrior, and finally king.

Jon Gunn said the series has always been planned as David’s progression from shepherd, to warrior, and finally king. Main Themes: Betrayal, sacrifice, and leadership become the central focus.

Betrayal, sacrifice, and leadership become the central focus. Not Yet Confirmed: Prime Video has not announced episode titles or a full episode guide.

Which Cast Members Are Expected to Return for Season 3?

Michael Iskander is confirmed to return as David, with several principal cast members expected to reprise their roles based on the renewal announcement and official cast listings. Prime Video has not announced any new cast members for Season 3.

Final Thoughts

House of David Season 3 is officially moving forward, but fans will need to wait a little longer for a release date. With Michael Iskander returning as David and the story continuing toward his destiny as king, the next season is set to cover another major chapter of this biblical drama. More updates are expected as production progresses, so keep checking back for the latest House of David Season 3 news.

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