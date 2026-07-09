It: Welcome to Derry Season 2 Renewal Hopes Rise After HBO Update

Welcome to Derry Season 2 has not officially been renewed yet, but HBO sounds interested. Casey Bloys said the creative team is working on the story and scripts, and he feels good about the direction.

The next chapter is expected to move back to 1935 and explore the Bradley Gang massacre. Here is what the latest update means for the future of It: Welcome to Derry Season 2.

Image © 2025 Brooke Palmer / HBO

The latest update suggests that Welcome to Derry, season 2, is moving in a positive direction, even though HBO has not officially renewed it. Recent interviews with HBO executives and the creative team confirm that work is still happening behind the scenes.

Instead of rushing production, HBO and Warner Bros. are giving the team enough time to build a strong story. While this means fans may need to wait a little longer, it also shows that quality is the priority. As development continues, audiences can expect more updates before an official trailer or release window is announced.

What Did Casey Bloys Say About Welcome to Derry Season 2?

Casey Bloys shared the most specific update so far during interviews with Variety and TheWrap. He said the team is still working on a “take” for Welcome to Derry season 2, meaning they are shaping the main story and scripts before presenting them to HBO.

Bloys also said he feels “very good” about what he has heard and that he is “very inclined” to move forward because the first season performed well. From what he said, it sounds like the delay is due to creative planning rather than HBO not being interested.

Renewal update: Welcome to Derry season 2 has not been officially renewed yet.

Welcome to Derry season 2 has not been officially renewed yet. Positive outlook: Casey Bloys said he feels “very good” about the creative direction so far.

Casey Bloys said he feels “very good” about the creative direction so far. Reason for confidence: The first season was successful, giving HBO more reason to continue the series.

The first season was successful, giving HBO more reason to continue the series. Development status: Jason Fuchs, Andy Muschietti, and Barbara Muschietti are still developing the scripts.

Jason Fuchs, Andy Muschietti, and Barbara Muschietti are still developing the scripts. Main takeaway: HBO is waiting for a finished creative plan before announcing the second season.

Why Hasn’t HBO Officially Renewed Season 2 Yet?

HBO has made it clear that the delay is not because of how poorly the show did. Casey Bloys explained that the creative team is still developing the story before the network makes a final decision.

Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs are working on the scripts and the overall direction of the second season. According to Bloys, everyone wants to be confident in the story before moving into production.

Creative priority: HBO is giving the creators enough time to finish the story instead of rushing a renewal.

HBO is giving the creators enough time to finish the story instead of rushing a renewal. Current stage: The team is writing scripts and refining the creative direction for the next season.

The team is writing scripts and refining the creative direction for the next season. Key people involved: Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs continue leading the development process.

Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs continue leading the development process. Studio support: Warner Bros and HBO Max remain committed while development moves forward.

Warner Bros and HBO Max remain committed while development moves forward. What fans should expect: More official news will likely arrive once the creative team completes its plans.

How Does the 1935 Bradley Gang Story Fit Into HBO’s Plans?

Andy Muschietti explained that the next season is planned to take place in 1935 during the Depression Era. The main focus is expected to be the Bradley Gang massacre, one of the major tragedies mentioned in Stephen King’s interlude chapters about Derry’s history.

Muschietti explained that this time period creates a very different setting because people are struggling to survive, making the world darker and more dangerous than later events in Derry.

The new story is also expected to expand the town’s history by exploring events connected to the Black Spot, Juniper Hill Asylum, Winter Fire, Charlotte Hanlon, Ingrid, Native Americans, and a Native American girl.

The creators have said the prequel series is being told backwards, allowing future seasons to move closer to the timeline of the Losers Club and the films featuring Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise. Although HBO has not confirmed an episode count or a release month, the series continues to build a larger story that connects the town’s dark history with the future of the franchise.

Historical setting: Season 2 is expected to take place in 1935 during the Depression era.

Season 2 is expected to take place in 1935 during the Depression era. Main event: The Bradley Gang massacre will likely become the central historical tragedy of the story.

The Bradley Gang massacre will likely become the central historical tragedy of the story. New perspective: The harder living conditions of the time create a darker atmosphere than the first season.

The harder living conditions of the time create a darker atmosphere than the first season. Expanded mythology: The series may further explore the Black Spot, Juniper Hill Asylum, and other important moments in Derry’s history.

The series may further explore the Black Spot, Juniper Hill Asylum, and other important moments in Derry’s history. Connection to the franchise: The prequel continues building links to Pennywise, the Losers Club, and the events of the movies while setting up future seasons.

Final Thoughts

Welcome to Derry, which still has not been officially renewed, but HBO’s latest update is encouraging. The creative team is taking time to build a stronger story instead of rushing production.

Fans can expect more detailed news sooner as development continues. Until then, the series remains one of the most anticipated horror projects, expanding the past of Derry, Maine, before the events of the films.

FAQs