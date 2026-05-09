IT: Welcome To Derry Season 2 Teases A Dark 1935 Pennywise Story

IT Welcome to Derry season 2 has no confirmed release date yet. HBO has not officially announced Season 2, but creators Andy and Barbara Muschietti have teased active work on the next chapter.

The story is expected to jump to 1935 and focus on the Bradley Gang, a dark event from Stephen King’s IT lore. Here’s what we know so far about the story, cast, Pennywise, and what fans should expect next.

Image © 2025 Brooke Palmer / HBO

IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2 is moving toward a darker story after the first season. HBO Max has not announced a release date yet, so fans still have to wait for official news. Andy Muschietti and Jason Fuchs are shaping the next chapter around the Depression Era, the Bradley Gang massacre, and more secrets from the IT novel.

A Dark 1935 Storyline Changes Everything

Season 2 will move Derry into 1935, during the Great Depression. Muschietti explained that this period creates a very dire situation, where people are poor, struggling, and trying to survive without the suburban comfort seen in other Stephen King stories.

Bradley Gang Sounds Familiar: The new story follows bank robbers who enter the cursed town before something horrible happens.

The new story follows bank robbers who enter the cursed town before something horrible happens. Bradley Gang Massacre: This event is expected to become the season’s big paroxysm of violence.

This event is expected to become the season’s big paroxysm of violence. Brady Gang: The Bradley Gang is inspired by the Brady Gang, a real life gang from Maine.

The Bradley Gang is inspired by the Brady Gang, a real life gang from Maine. Dire Situation: The setting makes Derry feel harsher, poorer, and more dangerous for kids and adults.

Why Season 2 Could Be Bigger And More Ambitious

Andy Muschietti said working on the 1935 story has been so much fun. This timeline also gives the show room to explore Bob Gray, Pennywise’s past, and other big enigmas that the films could not fully cover.

Kitchener Iron Works: Muschietti also teased this big explosion as a possible future story.

Muschietti also teased this big explosion as a possible future story. Easter Egg Hunt: The tragedy involved a hundred kids, and many kids lost their lives.

The tragedy involved a hundred kids, and many kids lost their lives. Violence: Season 2 may focus less on sudden jump scares and more on historical horror.

Season 2 may focus less on sudden jump scares and more on historical horror. New Direction: The cursed town feels different because the Depression Era changes how people live, fear, and fight back.

Who is in the IT: Welcome To Derry Season 2 Cast?

Image © 2025 Brooke Palmer / HBO

The full cast of It Welcome to Derry Season 2 has not been confirmed yet. Still, the story points to a mix of new characters, younger versions of familiar people, and possibly returning horror figures from the first season.

Confirmed And Returning Characters

Some names are expected to matter because of their connection to the series and the IT films. However, HBO has not released a full Season 2 cast list yet.

Bill Skarsgård : He is expected to return as Pennywise, though Season 2 casting is not officially confirmed.

He is expected to return as Pennywise, though Season 2 casting is not officially confirmed. Andy Muschietti : He remains a key creative voice behind the series.

He remains a key creative voice behind the series. Jason Fuchs : He continues to be important to the show’s writing and direction.

He continues to be important to the show’s writing and direction. Executive Producer: Skarsgård is also connected behind the scenes, which keeps his role important.

New Characters And Younger Versions Explained

Because Season 2 is set in 1935, the show will need new characters who fit that time. It may also include younger versions of people connected to Derry’s long history.

Younger Versions: The earlier timeline can show familiar names before the events fans already know.

The earlier timeline can show familiar names before the events fans already know. New Characters: The Bradley Gang story needs fresh faces tied to crime, fear, and survival.

The Bradley Gang story needs fresh faces tied to crime, fear, and survival. Kids: Children will likely remain central because Pennywise often feeds on fear.

Children will likely remain central because Pennywise often feeds on fear. Struggling: The Great Depression setting makes each character’s fight to survive more intense.

Who Will Play Pennywise In Welcome To Derry Season 2?

Image © 2025 Brooke Palmer / HBO

Pennywise is still the biggest question for It Welcome to Derry Season 2. Bill Skarsgård returned in the first season, and his version of the monster remains strongly tied to the show’s success.

Why Bill Skarsgård Almost Didn’t Return?

Skarsgård first worried that returning as Pennywise might stretch the franchise too far. He later changed his mind after seeing the story and the fresh ideas for the character.

Wait: He did not immediately say yes because he wanted the story to feel worth it.

He did not immediately say yes because he wanted the story to feel worth it. Films: He knew the two IT films were already successful.

He knew the two IT films were already successful. Fun: He later said exploring new sides of Pennywise was fun.

He later said exploring new sides of Pennywise was fun. Bob Gray: The show gives more space to explore Pennywise’s strange connection to Bob Gray.

Is Bill Skarsgård Confirmed For Season 2?

Bill Skarsgård has not been officially confirmed for Season 2, but his return feels likely because Pennywise is central to Derry’s story. Fans should wait for HBO’s official cast update.

Survive: Pennywise continues across different timelines, which makes his return possible.

Pennywise continues across different timelines, which makes his return possible. Horrible: His presence keeps the town’s history dark and frightening.

His presence keeps the town’s history dark and frightening. Suddenly: The monster can appear without warning, making every scene feel unsafe.

The monster can appear without warning, making every scene feel unsafe. Kids Lost: Derry’s past is filled with missing children, fear, and tragedy.

Will The Losers Club Be In IT Welcome To Derry?

Image © 2025 Brooke Palmer / HBO

It Welcome to Derry is a prequel, not a direct sequel to the films. That means the original Losers Club is not the main focus. Instead, the show uses a new setup to explore Derry’s past, the clown’s earlier attacks, and the town’s hidden history.

Why The Original Losers Club Isn’t The Focus?

The story takes place long before the original group rides bikes through Derry’s streets. This earlier timeline lets the show explore events that shaped the town dramatically.

Prequel Setup: The series looks at past events, so the original Losers Club does not lead the story.

The series looks at past events, so the original Losers Club does not lead the story. Different Era: The kids face a darker version of Derry, without the familiar suburban feel.

The kids face a darker version of Derry, without the familiar suburban feel. Black Spot: Past tragedies, like the Black Spot, help explain why Derry has always been dangerous.

The New “Losers Club” Twist Explained

The first episode introduces a new group of kids, but their story suddenly turns tragic. This twist shows that Derry has never been safe.

New Group: These kids try to solve a disappearance, much like the Losers Club.

These kids try to solve a disappearance, much like the Losers Club. Episode Shock: Several members die early, proving the show can break expectations.

Several members die early, proving the show can break expectations. Accidentally Trapped: The kids enter danger without knowing how deep it goes.

The kids enter danger without knowing how deep it goes. Development: This choice makes the story feel fresh and more unpredictable.

Final Thoughts

It Welcome to Derry Season 2 could be darker and more intense for audiences. The 1935 setting, the Bradley Gang story, and more Pennywise lore give fans a lot to watch for.

There is still no confirmed release date, even after April updates, so viewers should wait for HBO Max to confirm the next step. With Andy Muschietti guiding the show, Season 2 may expand Derry’s history in a bold and frightening way.

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