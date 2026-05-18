Kiwi Ears x B_Media: CHorus | REview

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Coming in at an incredibly reasonable $39.99, the Kiwi Ears Chorus in-ear monitors are an excellent value with a great look. These were made in collaboration with the audio reviewer B_Media. Right out of the gate, I have to say the unboxing experience is high quality and sets a great tone for what is inside, and the earbuds themselves provide a really good, comfortable fit, once you toy with the plugs.

Design and Build

What stands out immediately is the high-quality design, especially considering that $39.99 price tag. The Chorus sports a premium CNC metal faceplate engraved with a commemorative logo. In an otherwise bland market of basic-looking earbuds, this is a very cool design that adds a lot of style. Like other Kiwi Ears products, these are distinct in their aesthetic and provide a fun option for people who want to stand out from the crowd. And if you want more options, Kiwi Ears offers so many IEM to choose from. Including the very high end, high quality Halcyon.

Practicality and Use Case

It is worth noting that these are wired IEMs. While wired headphones can definitely be a physical constraint while working out, these make a lot more sense if you are just sitting and working at your desk. The biggest benefit here is that going wired means absolutely no battery stress—you never have to worry about them dying in the middle of a meeting or a listening session. Plus, you get versatile high-purity silver-plated cable options, allowing you to choose between standard 3.5mm or USB-C connections depending on your setup. And you can choose a mic or no mic with that 3.5mm plug.

Testing and Audio Experience

To see what these could do, I put them through their paces by listening to a lot of podcasts, as well as heavier, vocal-driven rock tracks from Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and Thursday. The sound range is really good at this price point. The mid-ranges, in particular, are where these shine. Kiwi Ears designed the mids to be lush and velvety, and I completely agree. Vocals and guitars come through with an impressive clarity and presence that you do not typically find in budget earbuds by other brands.

Under the hood, the Chorus uses a custom Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) dynamic driver. The overall tuning here leans towards a warm and balanced sound signature. Alongside those excellent mids, it delivers a surprisingly powerful sub-bass impact, and a treble with a slow decay that brings out the micro details in your music without being overly bright or fatiguing.

Technical Specifications

Driver Configuration: Single Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Dynamic Driver.

Sensitivity: <103dB (±1dB) at 1kHz.

Impedance: 32 ohms (±1 ohm).

Frequency Response: 20Hz to 20KHz.

Cable Connectors: 0.78mm 2-pin.

Cable Options: Available in 3.5mm (with or without inline mic) or USB Type-C (with mic).

Cable Length: 1.2 Meters.

Overall, if you want a reliable, stylish, and high-fidelity wired setup for your desk that won’t break the bank, the Chorus is a fantastic option.