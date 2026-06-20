Landman Season 3: Everything We Know as Tommy Norris’ Next Oil War Builds

Landman season 3 is confirmed, but Paramount+ has not announced an official release date yet. Reports say that the premiere could happen in late 2026, but it could also happen in 2027 if the production takes longer.

Fans can expect Tommy Norris to return in the new season, the CTT Oil story to continue, and to see how Gallino’s threats affect people, as well as family drama and unfinished Season 2 plots.

Image © 2026 Paramount+

The third season of Landman has been confirmed, but Paramount has not yet set a date for its release. Reports disagree on the exact production schedule for the third season, but work is still going on.

Depending on the source, filming may not start until later this year or has already begun. Landman fans should wait for an official update before putting their faith in any release date for now.

Has Landman Season 3 Started Filming Yet?

Not all reports agree on how the filming is going. According to two different sources, work on season 3 has already begun, and Billy Bob Thornton said that filming might start near the end of August. Since Taylor Sheridan’s shows often move fast, new episodes may still be ready sooner than expected.

Production Status: Reports are mixed, so the exact filming start date is not confirmed.

Reports are mixed, so the exact filming start date is not confirmed. Thornton’s Comments: Billy Bob Thornton said work could start near the end of August.

Billy Bob Thornton said work could start near the end of August. Creative Direction: Taylor Sheridan is expected to continue guiding the writing and story.

Taylor Sheridan is expected to continue guiding the writing and story. Fan Interest: Fans are excited because the landman season still has plenty of drama to explore.

When Could Landman Season 3 Premiere On Paramount+?

A firm date for the release has not been given. It started in November 2024 with the first season and in November 2025 with the second. Based on that pattern, November 2026 is possible. If production takes longer, it could happen in December or later.

Likely Window: November is possible, but it is still only a prediction.

November is possible, but it is still only a prediction. Possible Delay: December or 2027 could happen if filming needs more time.

December or 2027 could happen if filming needs more time. Streaming Home: Landman will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

Landman will stream exclusively on Paramount+. Viewing Note: The first two seasons helped Landman become a strong original series for the service.

Who Is Expected To Return In The Landman Season 3 Cast?

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There weren’t many key characters lost in season 2, so the main cast is likely to stay mostly the same. Everyone in the story, including Tommy Norris, his family, his coworkers, and his business rivals, still has unresolved issues.

Which Main Cast Members Are Likely Back?

Billy Bob Thornton is likely to come back as Tommy Norris. There will also be more from Cooper, Ariana, Nathan, Boss, and other characters connected to M Tex Oil and M Tex.

Tommy Norris: Billy Bob Thornton should return as the lead character.

Billy Bob Thornton should return as the lead character. Family Story: Cooper and Ariana may face more relationship and family drama.

Cooper and Ariana may face more relationship and family drama. Workplace Conflict: Nathan, Boss, and M Tex Oil figures could stay important.

Nathan, Boss, and M Tex Oil figures could stay important. Cast Strength: Thornton and the cast are a big reason Landman fans keep coming back.

Could Landman Season 3 Add New Characters?

The addition of any major new cast members has not been confirmed. But Tommy’s own oil company might bring in new competitors, investors, or dangerous people who work in the oil business.

New Rivals: Tommy’s company may face stronger business competition.

Tommy’s company may face stronger business competition. Story Growth: New characters could raise the stakes for Tommy and his family.

New characters could raise the stakes for Tommy and his family. What Fans Can Expect: The season may bring more love, worry, dark choices, and high-pressure drama.

What Could Happen In The Landman Season 3 Plot?

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After the end of Season 2, the story is likely to pick up again. Tommy has a bright future ahead of him, but his new job could put him in danger and force him to make tough decisions. Many of his fans are still wondering how these issues will affect the people who work with him and live near him.

How Will CTT Oil Exploration & Cattle Shape Landman Season 3?

Cattle and CTT Oil Exploration could be the main subjects of the new story. Even though Tommy has more power now, it’s not easy to run a business.

New Direction: Tommy’s company gives the story a fresh path.

Tommy’s company gives the story a fresh path. Business Pressure: Every choice could affect the company’s future.

Every choice could affect the company’s future. Higher Risk: A bad deal could create problems for months.

A bad deal could create problems for months. Family Stakes: Tommy must act carefully to protect his family.

Which Season 2 Storylines Still Need Answers?

Season 2 dropped several open plot lines. There needs to be more time in Cooper and Ariana’s relationship, and other characters still have personal and work issues to deal with.

Cooper and Ariana: Fans want to learn where their relationship goes next.

Fans want to learn where their relationship goes next. Family Drama: Personal conflicts may affect daily lives.

Personal conflicts may affect daily lives. Business Trouble: Big investments could lead to more risk.

Big investments could lead to more risk. Open Questions: The season has plenty of stories left to answer.

Image © 2026 Paramount+

Paramount+ really got lucky with Landman. Strong numbers made it stand out from other movies and TV shows on streaming services. Fans do this by carefully checking every update.

How Big Was Landman For Paramount+?

The show became one of Paramount+’s best original programmes. This season’s success shows that the platform thinks it’s important.

Viewership Record: Season 2 earned more than 9.2 million views in the first two days.

Season 2 earned more than 9.2 million views in the first two days. Audience Growth: The show grew fast after its first season.

The show grew fast after its first season. Platform Value: Landman helped Paramount+ compete in a busy streaming market.

Landman helped Paramount+ compete in a busy streaming market. Ad Interest: Strong shows can also help streaming platforms attract ads and subscribers.

Why Are Fans Watching Landman Season 3 So Closely?

In a simple but powerful way, the show mixes family drama, business stress, and real-world problems that make viewers care.

Strong Writing: Taylor Sheridan’s crew gives the story a grounded feel.

Taylor Sheridan’s crew gives the story a grounded feel. Clear Stakes: The characters face choices that feel real.

The characters face choices that feel real. Viewer Interest: Each season gives fans a new thing to wonder about.

Each season gives fans a new thing to wonder about. Long-Term Appeal: The show has a strong future if the drama stays sharp.

Final Thoughts

Fans of Landman can now look forward to season 3 that is moving forward. Billy Bob Thornton is likely to come back as Tommy Norris, and Demi Moore is also likely to stay in the movie.

Paramount+ hasn’t confirmed a release date or number of episodes, but news reports say that work on the show is moving along. Fans should read more about this when the season gets closer. The future of Landman looks pretty good, even though more information is still being gathered.

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