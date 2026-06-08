Lioness Season 3 Release Date Sends Joe Back Into Paramount+’s Spy War

Lioness season 3 release date is August 2, 2026, and fans can watch the new season on Paramount+. The latest season of Taylor Sheridan’s spy thriller comes back almost two years after Season 2 ended in December 2024.

We expect Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, and Laysla De Oliveira to return. Guided by new threats, Joe must walk a hard line as patterns appear, names vanish, and the team has to reckon with another dangerous mission in Season 3.

Image © 2026 Ryan Green / Paramount+

Lioness season 3 will definitely start airing in the summer on Paramount+ on August 2, 2026. After months of waiting, the spy thriller is back with a third season that continues the dangerous work of the Lioness pilot program. Although Taylor Sheridan is no longer involved with the show, Zoe Saldana plays Joe and leads the cast.

There are unseen forces at work in this world, foreign agents are hiding in the shadows, and personal betrayals and duty are clashing. For Joe, fighting enemies near and far means leaving her to deal with how the war affects her life.

Image © 2026 Emerson Miller / Paramount+

Fans were eagerly waiting for the Lioness season 3 release date. The show was renewed, filming is done, and it will return in August after the latest season of Lioness ended in December.

Release update: Paramount announced the premiere in June, with the season 3 release set for Sunday, August 2, 2026 .

Paramount announced the premiere in June, with the season 3 release set for Sunday, . Why it matters: The Lioness season 3 release date ends the wait and confirms that it is moving ahead.

The Lioness season 3 release date ends the wait and confirms that it is moving ahead. Timeline note: Reports point to March through July, giving the team months to prepare for the next season.

Image © 2026 Emerson Miller / Paramount+

The show hasn’t been on since December, so the August premiere is meaningful. Following the October return, fans now have a clearer idea of when the story will continue.

Main lead: Zoe Saldana returns as Joe, trying to balance duty, danger, and family.

Zoe Saldana returns as Joe, trying to balance duty, danger, and family. Nicole Kidman’s return: Nicole Kidman’s return as Kaitlyn keeps the command side strong.

Nicole Kidman’s return as Kaitlyn keeps the command side strong. Bigger stakes: The new season means more pressure, more enemies, and choices that could change Joe’s path.

What Season 3 Will Be About And Who Is Returning

Image © 2026 Emerson Miller / Paramount+

People’s names change, networks go missing, and paths get rearranged in the third season as the team faces new threats. Westfield and Kaitlyn are showing Joe how far she can go before the mission gets too hard.

Returning stars: Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Ian Bohen are part of the cast.

Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Ian Bohen are part of the cast. Story focus: Unseen forces, personal betrayals, and foreign operatives push the Lioness program into another dangerous mission.

Unseen forces, personal betrayals, and foreign operatives push the Lioness program into another dangerous mission. Reader takeaway: If you follow Taylor Sheridan shows set around Texas, power, and conflict, this series continues with a bow toward action and one man or woman paying the cost.

Final Thoughts

Fans will know exactly when Taylor Sheridan’s spy thriller will be back when Lioness season 3 comes out on August 2, 2026. The series has finished filming, and many of the main characters are back for the third season.

The new story will see Joe confront enemies operating in a world where unseen forces circle and personal betrayals collide as paths rearrange. It will hopefully build on the action and personal drama that made the first two seasons so popular. You can find the most recent news on Paramount+ as more updates come in.

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