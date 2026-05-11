Lioness Season 3 Moves Closer As Michael Kelly Teases Summer Return

Lioness Season 3 is getting closer to release. Recent reports say the new season is already finished. Michael Kelly also said it should arrive around the end of summer 2026. He confirmed that he will return as Byron Westfield. This gives fans a real update after a long wait.

Paramount+ has not announced the final premiere date yet, but the latest comments suggest the new season is now much closer.

Image © 2025 Paramount+

Lioness Season 3 now has its clearest update so far. Michael Kelly said the third season is finished and should arrive near the end of summer 2026. However, Paramount+ has not confirmed an official release date yet.

ScreenRant and MovieWeb also reported that Kelly will return as Byron Westfield. This is important because the Taylor Sheridan spy thriller has been quiet since Lioness Season 2 ended in October 2024.

Michael Kelly Confirms the New Season Is Completed

Image © 2025 Ryan Green / Paramount+

Michael Kelly gave the latest update, and his comments make Lioness Season 3 feel much closer. He said the new season is finished. He also described it as “really good” and “really fun.” Kelly’s return means the agency’s war story will stay connected to Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Joe McNamara, and the Lioness team.

Collider’s original interview, which was later cited by ScreenRant, is the source behind many related reports.

Cast focus: Michael Kelly returns as Byron Westfield, a key figure in the spy thriller show.

Michael Kelly returns as Byron Westfield, a key figure in the spy thriller show. Story base: Joe, Cruz, and the Lioness program remain central to the mission.

Joe, Cruz, and the Lioness program remain central to the mission. Star power: Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña in Lioness continue to drive interest.

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña in Lioness continue to drive interest. Update status: Production is completed, but the exact release date is not announced.

Why the Summer Window Matters for Fans

The end-of-summer window gives fans a clearer idea of when to expect the show. It suggests Lioness Season 3 could arrive by late summer if the plan stays the same. That would put the release almost two years after Season 2.

The timing also fits with Taylor Sheridan’s busy lineup of Paramount+ shows. Sheridan, Jill Wagner, and the wider Special Ops team have built a spy thriller about dangerous missions, tough choices, and secret work.

Timing: Season 3 may arrive near late summer 2026.

Season 3 may arrive near late summer 2026. Context: Lioness Season 2 ran after October 2024, creating a long wait.

Lioness Season 2 ran after October 2024, creating a long wait. Viewer action: Fans can watch Lioness or rewatch the first two seasons before the next mission.

Fans can watch Lioness or rewatch the first two seasons before the next mission. Search intent: People asking what will happen now have a clearer answer.

The cast is still one of the biggest reasons fans are watching Lioness. Zoe Saldaña, who is also searched as Zoe Saldana, leads the series as Joe McNamara. Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman are also major names in the show. The wider cast includes Genesis Rodriguez, Laysla De Oliveira, Ian Bohen, LaMonica Garrett, Austen Hébert, James Jordan, Edwin Mullins, Ryan Green, and others.

Searches also connect names like Austen Hébert, Laysla De Oliveira, and LaMonica Garrett, showing that fans are still looking for more details about the cast.

Bigger return: James Jordan has heard the next season could feel larger than the first two seasons.

James Jordan has heard the next season could feel larger than the first two seasons. Character web: Cruz, Joe, and the team stay tied to the central hunt.

Cruz, Joe, and the team stay tied to the central hunt. Fan chatter: Fort Worth, Texas, March, post, app, club, Two Cups, cups, history, present, comments, announced, and happen appear in related content.

Fort Worth, Texas, March, post, app, club, Two Cups, cups, history, present, comments, announced, and happen appear in related content. Main takeaway: Lioness Season 3 has momentum, a release window, and a stronger reason to keep watching.

Final Thoughts

Lioness Season 3 now has a clearer path forward. Michael Kelly confirmed that the new season is finished and is expected near the end of summer 2026. The series, starring Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman, still does not have an official Paramount+ release date.

But this update gives fans a strong sign that the next mission is getting closer. With Kelly returning as a series regular, the spy thriller now has real momentum.

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