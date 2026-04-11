Mayfair Witches Season 3 Leaves New Orleans Behind for a Dark New Salem Chapter

Mayfair Witches season 3 is moving forward, and fans have good news to share. The movie has been finished filming, and the story will now take place in Salem with new actors. Even though AMC hasn’t said for sure, the show should come out in late 2026.

This blog has the most recent information on the cast, the show’s progress in production, and what fans can look forward to next.

Is Mayfair Witches Season 3 Happening?

Image © 2025 Skip Bolen/AMC

Mayfair Witches season 3 is now airing as part of Anne Rice’s growing universe for her immortal series. The supernatural drama’s third season brings a fresh Salem story that will dive deeper into witch trials and historical happenings.

Backed by entertainment and AMC studios and AMC networks, which continue to explore Mayfair family secrets, new characters, and Rowan Fielding’s changing journey in a dynamic franchise.

New Cast Members Joining Mayfair Witches Season 3

The Mayfair cast is expanding with several new additions and fresh faces joining Alexandra Daddario. Adding Omar Maskati as a series regular strengthens the lineup, especially with Maskati’s previous TV credits in shows like Breaking Bad.

Showrunner Esta Spalding and co-showrunner Tom Schnauz want to add a contemporary twist to the show while keeping the same tone. As the third season of the supernatural drama continues to keep viewers interested, new characters and deeper connections are introduced.

Key Additions: Michiel Huisman plays Michael, a man with a hidden past linked to the Mayfair family.

Michiel Huisman plays Michael, a man with a hidden past linked to the Mayfair family. Major Casting: Betsy Brandt from Breaking Bad joins and may connect to deeper Mayfair family secrets.

Betsy Brandt from Breaking Bad joins and may connect to deeper Mayfair family secrets. New Regular Role: Omar Maskati joins as Leo, and Maskati’s Leo fit suggests an important role in the story.

Omar Maskati joins as Leo, and Maskati’s Leo fit suggests an important role in the story. Returning Characters: Alyssa Jirrels returns as Moira Mayfair, and Harry Hamlin continues as Cortland Mayfair.

Alyssa Jirrels returns as Moira Mayfair, and Harry Hamlin continues as Cortland Mayfair. Creative Team: The series is executive produced by Mark Johnson, Michelle Ashford, and Tom Williams at AMC Studios.

Image © 2025 Skip Bolen/AMC

This season’s filming began in November 2025 and ended in February 2026. With the update, Thomas Schnauz confirmed that filming is over and the show is now in the post-production phase.

The season relocates from New Orleans to the infamous town of Salem, known as a historical haven tied to witch trials and terrible things. This change lets the story explore new levels and meet new families who are mesmerised.

Production Start: Filming began in Vancouver in late 2025 with a clear focus on the new setting.

Filming began in Vancouver in late 2025 with a clear focus on the new setting. Wrap Update: Thomas Schnauz confirmed that filming officially wrapped in February 2026.

Thomas Schnauz confirmed that filming officially wrapped in February 2026. New Setting: The season relocates to Salem, an infamous town known for witch trials and historical happenings.

The season relocates to Salem, an infamous town known for witch trials and historical happenings. Story Expansion: The plot will introduce new spellbound families and dive deeper into witchcraft introduce new spellbound elements.

The plot will introduce new spellbound families and dive deeper into witchcraft introduce new spellbound elements. Universe Growth: The show remains a key part of the Anne Rice Immortal Universe under AMC Networks.

Image © 2025 Skip Bolen/AMC

Unfortunately, we don’t know the exact date yet, but Mayfair Witches season 3 should come out in late 2026. This timeline fits the current production schedule and the break that happened after the first season.

According to Dan McDermott of Entertainment and AMCS Studios, it’s an exciting next chapter. Along with expanding the supernatural drama’s world, the story will continue to follow the Mayfair family’s continuing arcs, including those that involve Julian Mayfair and Cortland’s body.

Expected Release: The third season is likely to premiere in late 2026 on AMC and AMC+.

The third season is likely to premiere in on AMC and AMC+. Streaming Platform: Viewers can watch it on AMC and AMC Plus, similar to previous releases.

Viewers can watch it on AMC and AMC Plus, similar to previous releases. Story Direction: The season will dive deeper into witchcraft and introduce new spellbound families.

The season will dive deeper into witchcraft and introduce new spellbound families. Ongoing Plotlines: Characters remain affected by past events involving Julien Mayfair and the Mayfair house.

Characters remain affected by past events involving Julien Mayfair and the Mayfair house. Franchise Connection: The story links to the wider universe, including Anne Rice’s interview and secret order series.

Final Thoughts

Mayfair Witches season 3 builds on Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches with more time spent in Salem, new characters, and a deeper mythology. The third season, which is backed by AMC Studios and AMC Networks, adds to the Anne Rice Immortal Universe in a fun way.

There are high hopes since Alexandra Daddario is coming back, and filming is already done. Fans can look forward to it coming out in late 2026. Keep an eye out for more news about Mayfair Witches season 3.

FAQs