Maze Runner 4: Is The Next Movie of Maze Runner Series Happening?

Fans keep wondering when Maze Runner 4 will come out. There is currently no set date for the release of Maze Runner 4, and 20th Century Studios has not confirmed that there will be a follow up.

There are rumors that the studio is working on a reboot instead of continuing Thomas’s story. In October 2025, the original trilogy came back to Netflix, which sparked new interest. What is known for sure, what is said to be true, and what might happen next.

Is there going to be a Maze Runner 4?

Image © 2015 Gotham Group / Temple Hill Entertainment / 20th Century Fox

There is no official word on Maze Runner 4, and there is also no date set for when it will come out. There are rumors that 20th Century Studios is working on a new movie related to the Maze Runner series.

However, the movie might not be a direct sequel; it might be a reboot. In 2018, Death Cure was the last game in the Maze Runner trilogy. But a lot of people are streaming the game, and fans are still interested, so the Maze Runner project might go on. A lot of fans feel like this is only the beginning.

What 20th Century Studios Has Confirmed About Maze Runner 4

So far, the studio has not shared a production start date or casting update. Reports from the movie business say that the new movie might start with new characters instead of picking up where Thomas settles after “Death Cure.”

In the past, actor Dylan O’Brien said that the ending felt like it was the end of the story. A direct sequel is less likely now because of this. The story could instead go back to the very beginning of the outbreak or look at what happened in a different part of the world.

Development Status: The project is reportedly in early development, but there is no official green light or release schedule.

The project is reportedly in early development, but there is no official green light or release schedule. Reboot Direction: Current updates point to a reboot rather than a continuation of the Maze Runner trilogy storyline.

Current updates point to a reboot rather than a continuation of the Maze Runner trilogy storyline. Original Cast: There is no confirmation that Dylan O’Brien or other main characters will return.

There is no confirmation that Dylan O’Brien or other main characters will return. Source Material: The films are based on the novel series written by author James Dashner.

How The Books Expand The Maze Runner World

The movies are based on the first book in the series, which was called “Scorch Trials.” Later, author James Dashner added to the story with two prequel novels called Kill Order and Fever Code.

These prequel novels come before the main series and talk about how sun flares hurt the Earth and how the flare virus spreads to other parts of the outside world. They also talk about how Wicked got the Maze Runner project going. When people read the books again, they can discover important details that weren’t shown in full on the screen.

Original Trilogy Books: The first novel introduces the maze and main characters, while Scorch Trials and Death Cure continue their escape and search for a cure.

The first novel introduces the maze and main characters, while Scorch Trials and Death Cure continue their escape and search for a cure. Kill Order Focus: Kill order follows Mark and a small group in the Rocky Mountains during the early collapse of society.

Kill order follows Mark and a small group in the Rocky Mountains during the early collapse of society. Fever Code Insights: Fever code reveals the beginning of Wicked and the early life of Thomas before the maze.

Fever code reveals the beginning of Wicked and the early life of Thomas before the maze. Critical Reception: Kirkus Reviews and Deseret News praised the fast-paced style and bold ideas about humanity and survival.

Why The Franchise Still Has Strong Potential

People often said that the Maze Runner series was like Hunger Games because it was about survival and had a young cast. It has biomechanical creatures, risky tests, and a world that is broken.

A group of friends is trying to get away and stay alive in the story. It also shows kindness, hope, and tough decisions. The characters face killing, loss, and betrayal, but they keep fighting for a cure and a better life.

Box Office Success: The trilogy was a global hit and reached audiences across the world.

The trilogy was a global hit and reached audiences across the world. Core Themes: The story explores Wicked, morality, survival, and the search for a cure after the flare virus outbreak.

The story explores Wicked, morality, survival, and the search for a cure after the flare virus outbreak. Fan Interest: Discussions on Facebook and other platforms show that readers and viewers still care about the characters and events.

Discussions on Facebook and other platforms show that readers and viewers still care about the characters and events. Future Possibilities: A reboot could introduce new characters while keeping the thrilling adventure and core ideas that made the series popular.

While Maze Runner 4 hasn’t been officially announced yet, the series has a lot of fans and a lot of story ideas. This means that there is room for more stories in this entertainment franchise.

Final Thoughts

Maze Runner 4 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but fans are still keeping an eye out for news. They want to know if the series will come back with new characters or old ones. Based on the books by James Dashner, the Maze Runner trilogy grew with each book, going from the first story to the second book and even deeper into one chapter of a hidden part of history.

A lot of people still talk about Thomas’ love interest, the girl who changed everything, and bands like the Right Arm. People who read and watch movies will still be affected by this world, even if the story doesn’t go on.

