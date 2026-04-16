Mr. and Mrs. Smith Season 2 Just Changed Everything With New Leads and Filming Underway

Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 is officially in development, bringing major changes to the hit Prime Video series. The series has been in production since April 2026, but there is still no set date for its release.

Based on how fast things are being made now, it should be here late 2026 or early 2027. The new season has a new cast, a new setting, and a different way of telling the story, but it keeps the spy theme that made the first season so famous.

Image © 2024 David Lee / Prime Video

The most recent news about Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 confirms that it is once again in production after being delayed. Filming started up in April 2026, which is good news for the TV show.

Many things have changed, such as the story going in a slightly different way and getting a new cast. Deadline, Hollywood, and The Hollywood Reporter have stories about how Amazon, MGM Studios, and New Regency are changing the show while keeping the main idea the same.

Production Restart and Major Casting Changes

Following a break that began around September, filming began again in Los Angeles. Talia Ryder will play the lead role instead of Sophie Thatcher, and she will work with Mark Eydelshteyn. Don Glover and Maya Erskine played John and Jane Smith in season 1, so this is a big change.

Casting Update: Talia Ryder replaces Sophie Thatcher due to schedule conflicts during delays.

Talia Ryder replaces Sophie Thatcher due to schedule conflicts during delays. New Leads: Mark Eydelshteyn joins as John Smith, starring opposite Ryder as Jane Smith.

Mark Eydelshteyn joins as John Smith, starring opposite Ryder as Jane Smith. Production Status: Filming officially restarted in April 2026 under Amazon and MGM Studios.

Is the Show Becoming an Anthology Series

The new season is expected to follow an anthology format. In other words, John and Jane Smith will be different every season. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are still involved as executive producers, but it’s still not clear what their roles are on screen. This format lets the same mysterious spy outfit tell new stories.

Anthology Format: Each new season focuses on a different married couple.

Each new season focuses on a different married couple. Returning Team: Glover, Stephen Glover, and other producers stay involved behind the scenes.

Glover, Stephen Glover, and other producers stay involved behind the scenes. Creative Shift: Francesca Sloane has stepped down, and Anna Ouyang Moench is the new showrunner.

Image © 2024 David Lee / Prime Video

The second season of Mr. and Mrs. Smith still has a mostly unknown story. However, the main idea of two strangers getting arranged marriage while working for a mysterious spy agency. There is a new partner in the second season, but the TV series stays true to its original tone and idea.

What We Know About the Story So Far

The story will be about a different John and Jane. It moves away from Erskine’s characters but keeps the same structure. Things from earlier in the show may still have something to do with characters like Parker Posey and the end of season 1.

Core Concept: Two strangers become John and Jane under a spy arrangement.

Two strangers become John and Jane under a spy arrangement. Story Direction: Focus shifts from Erskine’s chemistry to a new pair of leads.

Focus shifts from Erskine’s chemistry to a new pair of leads. Continuity: Some links to season 1 may remain, including unresolved plot points.

Where and When Is Season 2 Filming

In April 2026, filming began in Los Angeles instead of New York. A tax credit from the California Film Commission helped pay for the film. This change helps local TV production and gives the new season a bigger picture.

Filming Location: Los Angeles replaces New York as the main setting.

Los Angeles replaces New York as the main setting. Production Support: The California Film Commission provided a $22.4M tax credit.

The California Film Commission provided a $22.4M tax credit. Timeline: Production was delayed earlier, but is now fully underway in 2026.

Who Is in the Cast of Mr and Mrs Smith Season 2?

Image © 2024 David Lee / Prime Video

Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 has a group that includes new people and people who were already on the show. Now the attention is on a younger pair, but former stars are still working behind the scenes. This helps the show grow while still staying true to its roots.

Main Cast Confirmed

Jane is played by Talia Ryder, who you may know from Sweet East. John is played by Mark Eydelshteyn. They take over the lead parts that Donald Glover and Maya Erskine had, giving the story a new twist.

Talia Ryder (Jane Smith): Leads the new season as Jane, bringing a fresh take to the character.

Leads the new season as Jane, bringing a fresh take to the character. Mark Eydelshteyn (John Smith): Plays John, forming the new central duo.

Plays John, forming the new central duo. Rising Stars: Ryder gained attention from Sweet East and other recent projects.

Returning and Rumored Cast Members

Along with Michael Schaefer, Anthony Katagas, and Fam Udeorji, Donald Glover, Maya Erskine, and Michael Schaefer are still executive producers. There may also be guest stars, though not all of them have been announced yet.

Donald Glover : Returns as an executive producer; on-screen role remains uncertain.

Returns as an executive producer; on-screen role remains uncertain. Maya Erskine : Also continues as an executive producer with unclear on-screen involvement.

Also continues as an executive producer with unclear on-screen involvement. Stephen Glover : Part of the creative team behind the series.

Part of the creative team behind the series. Michael Schaefer , Anthony Katagas , Fam Udeorji : Continue as executive producers supporting the production.

Continue as executive producers supporting the production. Paul Dano (Rumored): May return as a guest star from season 1.

May return as a guest star from season 1. Sarah Paulson (Rumored): Another possible guest star, not officially confirmed.

Another possible guest star, not officially confirmed. Franchise Background: The series is inspired by the film of the same name starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Image © 2024 David Lee / Prime Video

The release date for Mr and Mrs Smith season 2 is still not confirmed. Since the show is in active television production, it needs time to be filmed and edited. Fans are hoping for a similar pattern to Season 1, which came out in January with eight episodes.

However, delays in planning for the fall have pushed back the date. For now, there is no final season date, but updates are expected soon.

Official Release Status

The release date has not been set yet. The series is still being worked on by the team of co-creators and executive-produced by key members. According to Entertainment Weekly, the team is focusing on finishing up filming before making a final announcement.

Current Status: The release date has not been officially announced.

The release date has not been officially announced. Production Phase: Filming and post-production are still ongoing.

Filming and post-production are still ongoing. Industry Insight: Entertainment Weekly confirms continued development.

Expected Release Window Based on Filming

The show might come out in late 2026 or early 2027, based on how things are going now. All of season 1’s episodes came out at the same time in January, and that may happen again. Still, delays from earlier in the month could change the plan.

Estimated Release: Late 2026 or early 2027 is the most likely window.

is the most likely window. Episode Format: The show may again release all eight episodes together.

The show may again release all eight episodes together. Delay Impact: Fall production delays affected the timeline.

Where Can You Watch Mr and Mrs Smith Season 2?

You can watch Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 on Amazon Prime Video, the same service that had season 1. The co-creators of the TV show produced it, and Amazon Prime Video is where it lives now. The platform supports global streaming, so once it comes out, people can watch it in many places.

Streaming Platform and Availability

You can only watch the show on Amazon Prime Video. People were interested in Season 1 because of the action, the story, and Erskine’s chemistry with Donald Glover. The new season should be released in the same way and with the same level of quality.

Official Platform: Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive streaming service.

Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive streaming service. Global Reach: Available across many countries worldwide.

Available across many countries worldwide. Past Success: Season 1 performed well with strong viewer interest.

Is Season 1 Available to Stream Now

You can still stream Season 1 right now. It’s about John and Jane, two strangers who change into new identities and start a complicated life together. There are sad parts, exciting parts, and characters like John Smith’s mother in the story.

Streaming Access: Season 1 is available now on Amazon Prime Video.

Season 1 is available now on Amazon Prime Video. Story Focus: Two strangers form a bond through missions and shared life.

Two strangers form a bond through missions and shared life. Key Elements: Includes action, emotion, and character-driven storytelling.

Final Thoughts

With a new cast, new direction, and ongoing production updates, Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 looks like it will be a new take on the hit TV show. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are no longer playing lead parts, but the story goes on with new characters and themes that change.

Fans can look forward to another exciting chapter, which is currently being filmed and is likely to come out in late 2026 or early 2027. Stay tuned for more news as this much-anticipated season grows.

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