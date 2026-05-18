Only Murders in the Building Season 6 Heads To London As Cinda Canning Mystery Grows

Only Murders in the Building season 6 is officially renewed at Hulu, with 10 new episodes planned. From Season 5’s opening case, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel will go to London for the next mystery.

A release date and trailer have not yet been set. According to reports, filming is still on schedule, but they haven’t started yet because of the location and other issues.

Image © 2025 Disney

Only Murders in the Building season 6 is officially renewed, and the hit show is moving on to a new and exciting chapter. Hulu and Disney confirmed that the main trio will head across the pond to London for a new murder mystery.

After the fifth season’s conclusion, fans are waiting for information about the cast, news about filming, and a confirmed release date.

Charles, Oliver, And Mabel Leave New York For A New Case

The final episode of the fifth season set up a major shift for Charles, Oliver, and Mabel. The story will leave New York for the first time and follow the three characters in London. With this change, the show takes place in a new place, but the podcast investigation stays at its core.

Confirmed setting: Season 6 will take place in London.

Season 6 will take place in London. Core characters: Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are expected to return.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are expected to return. Story focus: The next season will follow a new murder mystery tied to the main trio.

The next season will follow a new murder mystery tied to the main trio. Reader takeaway: The location change may bring new suspects, new jokes, and a bigger case.

Cinda Canning Could Be Tied To The London Mystery

Image © 2025 Disney

The last episode of the fifth season hinted that Cinda Canning would play a big role in the next storyline. She gave the three of them ideas for their podcast, so her possible role as the victim could make the investigation more personal. Showrunner John Hoffman hinted in September that the story is not over either.

Possible victim: Cinda Canning may be central to the Season 6 mystery.

Cinda Canning may be central to the Season 6 mystery. Bigger stakes: Her link to the podcast could make the case more emotional.

Her link to the podcast could make the case more emotional. No full spoilers yet: Hulu has not shared the full plot or trailer.

Hulu has not shared the full plot or trailer. What to watch: Fans should stay tuned for official story details.

What We Know About The Cast, Episodes, And Filming So Far

The main cast is expected to return to their roles, including Steve Martin as Charles, Martin Short as Oliver, and Selena Gomez as Mabel. Characters you may remember, like Jackie Hoffman, Nathan Lane, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, may also come back.

Even though filming hasn’t started yet, reports say it’s still on schedule while the team works out the logistics of London.

Episode count: Hulu confirmed 10 episodes for the sixth season.

Hulu confirmed 10 episodes for the sixth season. Production status: Filming is expected after location plans are complete.

Filming is expected after location plans are complete. Possible returns: Keegan Michael Key, Jackie Hoffman, and Nathan Lane remain names to watch.

Keegan Michael Key, Jackie Hoffman, and Nathan Lane remain names to watch. Current status: No October premiere date has been confirmed, so fans should wait for official news.

Final Thoughts

Only Murders in the Building keeps mixing comedy, drama, and mystery in a way that makes fans want to watch every next chapter. The hit series, which was co-created by Steve Martin, still has a lot of fans, even though the fifth season got mixed reviews.

Fans are hoping that the London storyline will fix problems with the show’s pace, deaths, and storylines from previous seasons, now that it has been picked up for a sixth season. Watchers can stay tuned for more news about the cast, filming, and possible White Lotus-style changes outside of California as it comes out on Hulu, the official account, and media pages.

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