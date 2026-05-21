Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 5 Trailer Confirms Raq Is Alive Before Final War

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 arrives on Starz on June 12, 2026, and it marks the final chapter of Kanan Stark’s origin story. The new trailer confirms Raq is alive, but her bond with Kanan is broken.

With Breeze now in the picture, Kanan moves deeper into Southside’s dangerous drug world. This season looks set to answer how he becomes the ruthless figure fans first met in Power while closing Raq’s story with serious tension.

Official Trailer | Power Book III: Raising Kanan | Season 5

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 5 Trailer Confirms Raq Is Alive Before The Final War

Image © 2026 STARZ

Raising Kanan Season 5 is not a quiet goodbye. The final season arrives on Starz on June 12, 2026, and the new trailer makes the premiere date feel like a warning sign.

Raq is alive, Kanan Stark is colder, and the Thomas family is entering a dangerous game that could end in collapse. The fifth and final season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan puts every alliance, secret, and betrayal on the account.

Image © 2026 STARZ

The biggest update is simple. Raq survived, and that changes everything. Power Book III: Raising Kanan has released its trailer and key art, showing Mekai Curtis as Kanan and Patina Miller as Raq heading into a painful reckoning. This is not just the beginning of another drug war. It is the moment when true ruthlessness takes shape.

Release Update: The series returns in June, after the first teaser landed in March and sparked comments, videos, and conversation across the Power Book fandom.

The series returns in June, after the first teaser landed in March and sparked comments, videos, and conversation across the Power Book fandom. Story Focus: Kanan solidifies his place in the Queens drug business while Raq, Marvin, Lou-Lou, and Jukebox deal with the damage inside the Thomas family.

Kanan solidifies his place in the Queens drug business while Raq, Marvin, Lou-Lou, and Jukebox deal with the damage inside the Thomas family. Cast Watch: Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods, Tony Danza, Joey Bada$$, Shameik Moore, and other returning players help raise the stage for a tense final season.

How Does The Trailer Set Up Raq, Kanan, And Breeze?

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The trailer makes one thing clear. Love is no longer enough to save Raq and Kanan. Kanan’s pursuit of power now puts him against his mother, his uncle Marvin, and any enemies waiting for weakness. Breeze, played by Shameik Moore, is no longer just a name fans connect to the original Power series. Southside legend Breeze now becomes a major part of Kanan’s rise.

Broken Bond: Kanan sees Raq as part of the lie that shaped his life, so their old family loyalty starts to collapse.

Kanan sees Raq as part of the lie that shaped his life, so their old family loyalty starts to collapse. New Alliance: His alliance sets a darker path beside Breeze, as the Queens drug business becomes a test of power, loyalty, and defeat.

His alliance sets a darker path beside Breeze, as the Queens drug business becomes a test of power, loyalty, and defeat. Bigger Link: The Book III Raising Kanan story now points closer to Power, Tommy, Ghost, and the larger Power Book timeline.

What Should Fans Look Forward To In Raising Kanan Season 5?

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Fans should look forward to real answers, not filler. The Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 5 story has been waiting to show when Kanan stops fighting who he is and starts accepting his reign. With the Thomas family facing street pressure, mafia maneuvering, and old secrets, this final stretch feels personal.

Kanan’s Turn: Watch how Kanan solidifies his place while his true ruthlessness takes shape through every choice he makes.

Watch how Kanan solidifies his place while his true ruthlessness takes shape through every choice he makes. Criminal Pressure: Tony Danza’s Stefano, new mafia threats, and Pop’s circle could push the streets toward a wider reckoning.

Tony Danza’s Stefano, new mafia threats, and Pop’s circle could push the streets toward a wider reckoning. Future Setup: Power Book III may end here, but Kanan’s beginning is just the beginning of the legend fans already know. The trailer frames every move as a choice between blood, business, and survival before the last episode lands.

Final Thoughts

Raising Kanan Season 5 feels like the final ripple before everything snaps. With Raq back from the dead, Kanan’s story moves into darker scenes filled with sacrifices, power moves, and broken trust.

ew episodes arrive on Starz on Fridays starting June 12, 2026, giving fans time to watch the final season unfold week by week. This chapter must preserve the legacy of Kanan Stark while showing why he could no longer stand under Raq’s control.

Breeze, Marvin, Jukebox, and the rest of the crew join a tense ending where family, loyalty, and survival all come at a cost. This is the time when Kanan’s rise becomes impossible to stop.

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