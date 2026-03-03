Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 5 Release Date Finally Confirmed

The Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 5 release date is officially set for June 12, 2026. Starz confirmed that the fifth and final season will start this Friday.

The Starz app will stream new episodes every week. In this last chapter, Kanan’s rise is shown as his cruel path takes shape. Here is everything you need to know about the trailer, the premiere, the cast, and what to expect.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan | Official Teaser | Season 5

June 12, 2026, is the first day of the last season. In February, Starz confirmed the news that came from Deadline and other major news outlets. Now is a very important time for Kanan Stark. Fans will remember that this is only the start of the crime boss he will become, even though this is the last season. Things are getting ready for a very intense and emotional ending.

Starz released a teaser trailer along with first look photos and short videos online, including posts on Instagram. The network confirmed that new episodes will stream weekly on Fridays. Created by Sascha Penn, the series continues to follow Mekai Curtis as young Kanan Stark.

Is Season 5 The Final Chapter For Kanan?

Season 5 is officially the last chapter of Raising Kanan. However, it is not the end of the larger Power universe. This season connects directly to future spinoffs and shows how Kanan Stark’s early choices shape his legacy.

After facing an existential crisis and learning the truth about Raq and her secrets, Kanan must stand on his own. His journey in the Queens drug business moves into a darker phase as his identity becomes clearer.

What Does The Season 5 Trailer Reveal?

The teaser trailer shows that true ruthlessness takes shape as Kanan solidifies his power. His alliance with Southside legend Breeze, played by Shameik Moore, alliance sets a dangerous game in motion. A major reckoning is coming.

Every alliance matters now. One wrong move could defeat a rival, or end a reign for good.

Final Thoughts

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 5 brings the story to a powerful close, but it also shows that this is just the beginning for Kanan Stark. The final season raises the stakes as every character fights to preserve power, control, and survival.

We will finally see how long-running tensions explode and who will stand tall when it ends. From Florence Siegel’s entrance to major moves by Snaps, the pressure keeps building.

If you miss an episode, you miss key shifts that change everything. As fans continue to comment and react each week, this last chapter promises big moments, hard choices, and lasting impact across the Power universe.

