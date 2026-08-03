Practical Magic 2 Adds Joey King and Maisie Williams as Sally’s Daughters

Joey King and Maisie Williams are opening up about their experience filming the long-awaited Practical Magic 2, revealing how Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman welcomed them from day one. The actresses also shared new behind-the-scenes stories, while the latest teaser offered fresh footage ahead of the film’s September 11, 2026 theatrical release.

Here’s everything they revealed about the cast, filming, and the biggest new updates.

What Do We Know About Joey King and Maisie Williams Joining Practical Magic 2?

Image © 2026 Warner Bros.

Joey King and Maisie Williams opens up about joining Practical Magic 2 and the close friendships they formed with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. The actresses also shared new behind-the-scenes stories from filming, while the recently released teaser offered fans their first extended look at the Owens family’s return.

Who Do Joey King and Maisie Williams Play in Practical Magic 2?

Image © 2026 Warner Bros.

Joey King said stepping into Practical Magic 2 came with “massive responsibility” because she and Maisie Williams were already devoted fans of the 1998 film.

Speaking to People during Teen Vogue Fest 2026, King explained, “As fans of the original film… there’s just massive responsibility of joining the team and wanting to do it justice,” while Williams immediately agreed that she felt the same pressure.

Honoring The Original: King said she wanted to “do it justice” because Practical Magic was already one of the films she loved before joining the sequel.

King said she wanted to “do it justice” because Practical Magic was already one of the films she loved before joining the sequel. New Generation: King and Williams now play Sally Owens’ grown daughters, Kylie and Antonia, introducing the next generation of the Owens family.

King and Williams now play Sally Owens’ grown daughters, Kylie and Antonia, introducing the next generation of the Owens family. Returning Stars: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reprise their roles as Sally Owens and Gillian nearly three decades after the original film.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reprise their roles as Sally Owens and Gillian nearly three decades after the original film. Expanded Cast: Lee Pace, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, Stockard Channing, and Dianne Wiest also appear in the sequel.

Lee Pace, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, Stockard Channing, and Dianne Wiest also appear in the sequel. Beloved World: The sequel continues the magical universe created by Alice Hoffman in her bestselling novel.

How Did Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman Welcome the New Cast Members?

According to Joey King and Maisie Williams, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman made them feel welcome from their very first days on set.

Williams recalled during her People interview that Bullock immediately reached out with a message saying, “Hello, it’s your mother here,” while King said Bullock continued supporting them throughout filming with voice notes, texts, and constant encouragement.

Support From Bullock: Speaking to People, Williams called Bullock “the nicest woman in Hollywood” after receiving her warm welcome before filming began.

Speaking to People, Williams called Bullock “the nicest woman in Hollywood” after receiving her warm welcome before filming began. Taking Them Under Her Wing: King said Bullock treated them like her own daughters, regularly sending voice notes and encouraging them throughout filming.

King said Bullock treated them like her own daughters, regularly sending voice notes and encouraging them throughout filming. Nicole’s Friendship: King said reuniting with Nicole Kidman after A Family Affair made joining the sequel even more meaningful because they had already built a close friendship.

King said reuniting with Nicole Kidman after A Family Affair made joining the sequel even more meaningful because they had already built a close friendship. Group Chat: King revealed that the four actresses still share a group chat, where Bullock recently praised them after new photos from the film were released.

King revealed that the four actresses still share a group chat, where Bullock recently praised them after new photos from the film were released. Off-Set Bond: Williams recalled that Bullock hosted a sleepover featuring “our little midnight margaritas moment,” followed by a relaxing morning in the hot tub together.

What Did King and Williams Reveal About Filming the Sequel?

Joey King and Maisie Williams said filming Practical Magic 2 was filled with laughter and genuine friendships that extended beyond the cameras. During Teen Vogue Fest 2026, Joey King and Maisie Williams shared that the supportive environment created by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman made filming even more memorable.

The recently released teaser also gave fans a first look at the sequel’s magical atmosphere and the return of the Owens family.

Teaching “Wig”: Williams recalled Nicole Kidman asking, “What’s wig?” after hearing the phrase on set, prompting the actresses to explain, “It means work it, girl.”

First Look At The Sequel: The teaser gives fans a preview of Sally Owens, Gillian, Kylie, and Antonia while hinting at the next chapter in the Owens family’s story with familiar magic, humor, and mystery.

The teaser gives fans a preview of Sally Owens, Gillian, Kylie, and Antonia while hinting at the next chapter in the Owens family’s story with familiar magic, humor, and mystery. Classic Practical Magic Feel: The footage brings back several signature elements from the original film, including the Owens sisters, witchcraft, family traditions, and the blend of heartfelt moments with lighthearted humor.

Final Thoughts

The latest updates show that the practical magic sequel is building on the heart of the first film while introducing Sally’s daughters to a new generation of Owens women.

From heartfelt stories shared by the cast to new teaser footage teasing a dark curse, Bullock’s character and the rest of the returning cast remain at the center of the story. Stay tuned for more updates as the release date gets closer!

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