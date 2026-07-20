Rings of Power Season 3 First Look Unleashes Gandalf and Sauron

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power season 3 has revealed its first official look, putting Gandalf and Sauron back in the spotlight ahead of San Diego Comic-Con. The new images offer fresh clues about the upcoming story, and Prime Video has confirmed the series will return on November 11, 2026.

Here’s everything the latest reveal tells us about the next chapter in Middle-earth.

What Was Revealed in The The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 3 First Look?

Image © 2024 Prime Video

Prime Video has shared the first official look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3. The new promotional images showcase Gandalf and Sauron while hinting at where the third season is headed following the events of Season 2.

What Does the First Look Reveal About Season 3?

The first look reveals new promotional artwork for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season season 3, featuring Gandalf and Sauron ahead of the series’ full presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. The images debuted on the side of Comic-Con trams in San Diego before Prime Video’s official panel later this week.

Gandalf’s Appearance: Daniel Weyman‘s Gandalf is shown wearing his familiar wizard hat and carrying his staff, fully embracing his new identity after the second season finale.

Daniel Weyman‘s Gandalf is shown wearing his familiar wizard hat and carrying his staff, fully embracing his new identity after the second season finale. Sauron’s New Design: Charlie Vickershttps://www.imdb.com/name/nm8190914/?ref_=tt_cst_t_2 returns as the Dark Lord, appearing in his iconic helmet with flames behind him in the promotional artwork.

Charlie Vickershttps://www.imdb.com/name/nm8190914/?ref_=tt_cst_t_2 returns as the Dark Lord, appearing in his iconic helmet with flames behind him in the promotional artwork. Time Jump: The third season takes place several years after Season 2, moving the story forward in Middle-earth’s history .

The takes place several years after Season 2, moving the story forward in . War Begins: The new season is set during the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron.

The new is set during the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron. One Ring Story: The Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring, giving him the advantage he needs to conquer Middle-earth.

Why is Gandalf Important in Season 3?

Season 3 marks Gandalf’s first full appearance as the Grey Wizard after spending the first two seasons as the mysterious Stranger. The newly released artwork also shows Daniel Weyman in the character’s familiar hat and staff for the first time, bringing him closer to the version recognized from The Lord of the Rings.

A New Beginning: Gandalf enters Season 3 with his identity finally established after the Season 2 finale.

Gandalf enters Season 3 with his identity finally established after the Season 2 finale. His Iconic Appearance: The first official artwork reveals Daniel Weyman wearing Gandalf’s classic wizard hat and carrying his wooden staff.

The first official artwork reveals Daniel Weyman wearing Gandalf’s classic wizard hat and carrying his wooden staff. A Familiar Figure: The updated design closely resembles the legendary wizard introduced in Tolkien’s stories while remaining part of the series’ own interpretation.

The updated design closely resembles the legendary wizard introduced in Tolkien’s stories while remaining part of the series’ own interpretation. A Bigger Presence: With Gandalf now fully established, Season 3 is expected to place him at the center of larger events unfolding across Middle-earth.

With Gandalf now fully established, Season 3 is expected to place him at the center of larger events unfolding across Middle-earth. An Important Milestone: This is the character’s first live-action appearance in full Gandalf attire since The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014).

What Does the First Look Hint About the Next Chapter of the Story?

The new artwork also previews the next stage of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which takes place several years after Season 2. Prime Video has confirmed the story moves to the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, where the Dark Lord pushes closer to his ultimate goal.

A Time Jump: Season 3 skips ahead several years from the events of Season 2.

Season 3 skips ahead several years from the events of Season 2. The War Expands: The story takes place during the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron.

The story takes place during the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron. The One Ring: Sauron seeks to forge the One Ring to gain the advantage in conquering Middle-earth.

Sauron seeks to forge the One Ring to gain the advantage in conquering Middle-earth. More Characters Join: Jamie Campbell Bower, Andrew Richardson, and Eddie Marsan join the cast in undisclosed roles.

Jamie Campbell Bower, Andrew Richardson, and Eddie Marsan join the cast in undisclosed roles. A Larger Story: With the conflict growing, Galadriel, Elrond, Gandalf, and Sauron are expected to play major roles as the series moves toward key events in the Second Age.

Final Thoughts

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 moves the story beyond the very beginning and into the War of the Elves and Sauron, setting the stage for the next chapter in Tolkien’s Second Age. As Middle-earth continues to expand, Amazon MGM Studios also continues its five season plan for the new series. Check back for more official updates, trailers, and casting news as they are announced.

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