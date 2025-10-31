Running Point Season 2 Update: April Premiere, New Cast, and First look

Running Point season 2 premieres on April 23, 2026, on Netflix. Katie Holmes is back for the new season, and Ray Romano has joined the cast. Fans can look forward to getting 10 episodes all at once. Based on the book by Jeanie Buss, the story continues the high-stakes world of professional basketball leadership.

Here’s what we know for sure so far, like the first look, new cast news, plot details, and the status of the trailer.

What Did The Running Point Season 2 First Look Reveal About The April Premiere?

Image © 2026 Netflix / Katrina Marcinowski

Netflix has confirmed that Running Point season 2 will come out on April 23, 2026. The basketball comedy series is back with 10 brand-new episodes coming out on the same day. The Los Angeles Waves are finally getting back on track after last year’s scandal.

Pictures from the first few episodes of the second season show bigger fights, stronger themes of leadership, and more family drama in the family business.

It was confirmed by Netflix that the second season will start on April 23, 2026. It will be possible to stream all episodes at once, just like in Season 1. The show is produced by Warner Bros Television and executive produced by executive producers Mindy Kaling, Howard Klein, and David Stassen.

What Do The First-Look Photos Reveal About The New Season

In the first look photos, Kate Hudson is shown as Isla Gordon, the team president who runs stressful meetings. Hudson, as Isla Gordon, seems set on showing that she is the best person to lead the Los Angeles Waves. The pictures give us a sneak peek at family power struggles, tense boardroom discussions, and a new season’s plan to rebuild trust after last year’s scandal.

Leadership Focus: Isla is taking control as team president.

Isla is taking control as team president. Franchise Finally Rebounding: The Waves are working to recover from last year’s scandal.

The Waves are working to recover from last year’s scandal. Tone Of The Season: A mix of sharp humor and serious family drama.

What Can Fans Expect From Running Point Season 2?

Image © 2026 Netflix / Katrina Marcinowski

Season 2 builds on last season’s game plan but raises the pressure. Fixing their image and getting better on the court are two things the Los Angeles Waves need to do. On the other hand, Isla is quietly maneuvering behind the scenes and devoting time in Orange County to both her team and her personal life.

How Does Season 2 Continue The Leadership Storyline

Kate Hudson plays Isla, who is having new problems with people in her own family. Brother Cam, who is played by Justin Theroux, still has crazy ideas, and his choices keep making things tense. Sandy and Cam’s wild decisions continue to create tension. As general manager, Isla has to lead Coach Jay and make sure that every court counts.

Will The Stakes Be Higher On And Off The Court

It is true that the pressure rises everywhere. Isla’s authority is called into question by Scott MacArthur as Ness Gordon. Scott MacArthur gives the part a lot of emotional depth. When there is family drama at work, it’s harder to make decisions and run the family business. While dealing with problems in her own life, Isla has to protect the team’s reputation.

Who Is In The Cast Of Running Point Season 2?

Image © 2026 Netflix / Katrina Marcinowski

There are returning cast members and new cast members who add new tension. The show was created by Mindy Kaling and David Stassen, who focused on making it funny and building strong characters. The basketball-themed comedy show keeps finding the right balance between humor and seriousness.

Which Returning Cast Members Are Confirmed

Kate Hudson plays Isla Gordon and steals the show. Drew Tarver, Toby Sandeman, Brenda Song, and Scott Evans are all back. People like Aliyah Turner, Chet Hanks, Roberto Sanchez, and Stephen Ramirez also show up again. The show keeps the strong cast together and adds more stories about the Los Angeles Waves.

Who Is Joining The Cast In Season 2

Ray Romano comes on as a surprise choice for a role that has to do with ownership. Guest stars like Max Greenfield, Blake Anderson, Ali Lee, Jake Pickens, and Travis Bugg appear on the show often.

One of Tommy White’s rivals is played by Sean Murphy, and Tommy Dewey plays him. Supporting roles are played by Ken Marino, Jackie Moreno, and Linda Rambis. Smaller characters, like the self-appointed toilet king and the seat-warm figures, make the story funnier.

The second season is all about loyalty, leadership, and whether Isla can get the Los Angeles Waves back to winning ways.

Is Running Point Based On A True Story?

Image © 2026 Netflix / Katrina Marcinowski

Even though Running Point is based on real events, it is not a true story. Real-life NBA leaders are used as inspiration for the show, which turns them into a drama. Both the Los Angeles Waves and the Gordon family are made for TV. A lot of people can relate to and enjoy the show’s stories because they include sports, business, and family problems.

How Is Jeanie Buss Connected To The Series

The show is loosely based on Jeanie Buss, who runs the Los Angeles Lakers as President and controlling owner. That year, after her father died, she took over as leader. As the manager of a major NBA team, she had to deal with public family fights and pressure. Through Isla Gordon’s journey as a team leader, Running Point shows similar ideas.

How Much Of Running Point Is Fictionalized

Some parts of the story are based on true events, but most of it is made up. Kate Hudson acted as a child star before becoming an adult. She plays Isla Gordon, but not Jeanie Buss.

The family fights, drama over who owns what, and business turns are all written to build tension and make the story more fun. Mindy Kaling, who created the show, sets the tone so that it is both funny and serious.

Is There A Trailer For Running Point Season 2?

There are some first-look photos on Netflix, but there isn’t yet a full official trailer. This is a common way for streaming platforms to market themselves. As the premiere date gets closer, there is usually more promotion to build up excitement and online buzz.

Has Netflix Released A Full Trailer Yet

There isn’t a full trailer handy right now. Only promotional images and news about the release have been made public. This plan helps keep people interested before the main marketing push starts.

When Could A Trailer Be Expected

Based on how Netflix usually markets its shows, a trailer might come out a few weeks before the show starts. Power Book and Power Book III, two popular series, came out at about the same time every year. Fans are very interested in Jay and Kate Hudson, so there are high hopes that official footage will be released soon.

Final Thoughts

Starting on April 23, 2026, Running Point Season 2 will take viewers back to the world of the Los Angeles Waves and their dangerous family business. The series will continue to look at leadership, loyalty, and redemption as Kate Hudson returns as Isla Gordon and new plot twists are unveiled.

Fictionalized versions of true stories about sports owners were used as inspiration for the new season, which promises more drama and comedy. The stakes look like they will be even higher in Running Point Season 2.

