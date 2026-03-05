Scary Movie 6 Trailer: Every Horror Parody and Cast Return

The Scary Movie 6 trailer has finally arrived, bringing back the iconic horror parody franchise after more than a decade. Cindy, Brenda, and the Wayans crew are back in the new trailer, which makes fun of modern hits like Get Out, M3GAN, and Terrifier.

Fans can look forward to the same daring humor and jokes about pop culture that the show is known for. The sixth Scary Movie is set to come out in theaters on June 5, 2026. What does the trailer show? What can you expect from the movie?

Scary Movie 6 Trailer: Latest News, Spoofs & What It Reveals

Image © 2026 Miramax / Original Film / Ugly Baby Productions

The Scary Movie 6 trailer is the first real look that fans have had at the long-awaited return of the comedy brand. The preview brings back characters from previous movies and makes fun of modern horror movies.

It uses both old and new jokes, such as references to sinners and longlegs. The trailer also shows the return of the original cast, who helped make the movie series a hit.

When the Scary Movie 6 Trailer Was Released and Where It Debuted

Image © 2026 Miramax / Original Film / Ugly Baby Productions

The trailer for the Scary Movie 6 came out in theaters before it went online. This sneak peek helped get people excited about the movie and when it would come out. This plan also reminded people that the franchise is coming back with a lot of its original stars.

The trailer was officially released online in March, quickly gaining attention across social media and entertainment sites. Release Date Update: Shortly after the trailer launched, Marlon Wayans announced the film’s release date had moved a week sooner to June 5, 2026 .

Shortly after the trailer launched, Marlon Wayans announced the film’s release date had moved a week sooner to . Marketing Push: Marlon Wayans shared early reactions and clips online, helping build excitement for the film’s return to theaters.

Horror Movies and Pop Culture Parodied in the Trailer

Image © 2026 Miramax / Original Film / Ugly Baby Productions

It’s like the other movies in the series; it takes popular horror movies and makes them into ridiculous comedies. From new hits to classic slasher movies, the trailer makes a lot of references. Today’s viewers still like the show’s parody style, as shown by these scenes.

The preview blends modern horror trends with returning characters such as Shorty and Ray. Many moments exaggerate famous scenes from well-known horror films.

Get Out Reference: Shorty, played by Marlon Wayans, is pulled into a chair in a clear parody of the Sunken Place scene.

Shorty, played by Marlon Wayans, is pulled into a chair in a clear parody of the Sunken Place scene. Subway Slasher Scene: A crowded train filled with masked killers references classic horror franchises like Halloween and Friday the 13th.

A crowded train filled with masked killers references classic horror franchises like Halloween and Friday the 13th. Modern Horror Spoofs: The trailer includes jokes about newer films such as sinners, longlegs, Smile, M3GAN, and Terrifier.

The trailer includes jokes about newer films such as sinners, longlegs, Smile, M3GAN, and Terrifier. Pop Culture Moment: A quick gag referencing Wednesday shows the film also spoofing trending TV shows and streaming hits.

How the Trailer Hints at the Tone and Story of Scary Movie 6 with Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans

Image © 2026 Miramax / Original Film / Ugly Baby Productions

The trailer suggests the new film will follow the same formula that made the franchise popular. The story once again places familiar characters in ridiculous horror situations. Fans also see the original cast reunite after many years away from the series.

The return of the main actors is one of the biggest highlights of the trailer. Several stars who originally starred in the franchise appear again.

Final Thoughts

The return of Scary Movie 6 shows that the parody franchise still works for modern audiences. The trailer already gained strong views online as people share reactions across different platforms.

With Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, and Regina Hall returning, the film brings back familiar characters and classic jokes. The release date was moved a week sooner, showing confidence in the project.

The cast reunite after many years, and the movie targets modern horror movies like sinners and longlegs. Updates about the film were announced during several months, including April, September, October, February, and March. As the comedy arrives in theatres, many people are curious to see if the franchise still works and how the new parody will connect with audiences.

