Severance Season 3 Update: Apple TV Sci-Fi Hit Moves Forward

Severance Season 3 is officially in development, and fans are eager for the next chapter of the hit Apple TV sci fi drama. Apple renewed the show the same day that the Season 2 finale aired, so we know the story will go on. There isn’t an official release date yet, but rumors say that filming could start in the summer of 2026.
Based on this update, Season 3 of Severance might come out sometime in 2027, assuming that filming and post-production happen at about the same time.
What Are The Latest Updates On Severance Season 3?
Image © 2025 Apple TV+ / Apple Studios / Red Hour Productions / Fifth Season / Westward / Animals & People / Dan Erickson
The sci-fi drama series on Apple TV is still one of the most popular shows on the service, and new comments from the cast and production team make it easier to understand what will happen next.
Apple’s Control And Production Direction
A major update made it clear that Apple now owns the whole Severance series. After acquiring the rights from the production company Fifth Season, Apple Studios will now be in charge of making the show itself. As Apple continues to add more original TV shows, this move brings Severance fully into the company’s own studio system.
- Ownership change: Apple acquired the Severance intellectual property and rights from Fifth Season in a deal reportedly valued at just under $70 million.
- Studio transition: Apple Studios will produce the series going forward while Fifth Season continues as an executive producer.
- Production timeline: The team hopes to start filming Season 3 in summer 2026, though the schedule could shift slightly while scripts are finalized.
- Script development: Six scripts for the upcoming season have already been completed, with additional episodes still in development.
- Series plan: The creators have spoken publicly about envisioning Severance running for about three to four seasons.
Cast Interviews Hint At The Next Phase Of The Story
A number of the actors have also dropped small hints about what might happen next in the show. These comments give you information about the characters without giving away any spoilers.
- Patricia Arquette reaction: Arquette said the writers have been “working very hard” on Season 3 and added, “I’m excited about it.”
- Harmony Cobel mindset: Arquette explained that her character believes in supporting Lumon at any cost, saying Cobel was raised with the idea that “truth be damned, you do what you need to support the corporation.”
- Devon storyline: Actor Jen Tullock said she hopes her character Devon Scout Hale becomes “a little bit angry and a little more into the nitty gritty of what’s happening at Lumon.”
- Production expectations: Actor John Turturro previously indicated that filming for the new season is expected to begin in July.
- Possible wait: Because filming has not started yet, viewers may face a gap of around two years between Season 2 and Season 3.
What Will Severance Season 3 Be About?
Image © 2025 Apple TV+ / Apple Studios / Red Hour Productions / Fifth Season / Westward / Animals & People / Dan Erickson
The end of the second season didn’t answer all of our questions about Lumon Industries and the experiments it did. The main story of Severance Season 3 will probably be shaped by a number of different plots.
Fallout From The Season 2 Finale
In the finale, there was a dramatic break between the characters’ personal lives and who they were on the Severed Floor. These events are likely to shape how the next season makes you feel.
- Mark’s difficult choice: In the finale, Outie Mark tries convincing Mark’s Innie to rescue Gemma from Lumon’s testing floor, even though doing so could end Mark’s Innie life.
- Innie versus Outie conflict: Mark’s Innie ultimately helps free Gemma but chooses to remain on the Severed Floor with Helly instead of leaving Lumon.
- Helly’s uncertain future: Lumon CEO Jame Eagan tells Helly that he has lost faith in Helena Eagan, her Outie, but sees “the fire of Kier” in Helly.
- Dylan’s return to Lumon: Dylan returns to Lumon after his Outie cancels his resignation and joins the effort to resist Mr. Milchick.
- Milchick’s shifting loyalty: The Lumon manager has already begun questioning the company’s authority, suggesting his role could change in the next season.
New Mysteries Inside Lumon And Beyond
As more secrets about Lumon come to light in later episodes, the story may go beyond the Macrodata Refinement Office. Most likely, the outside world will be more important to the mystery.
- Gemma’s escape: After being held on Lumon’s testing floor, Gemma finally escapes the facility during the Season 2 finale.
- Mark’s ongoing dilemma: Mark’s Innie remaining at Lumon creates new complications for both his personal life and his Outie identity.
- Irving’s disappearance: Irving leaves town near the end of the season, leaving open questions about when he might return.
- Cobel’s mission: Harmony Cobel may continue pursuing recognition for creating the Severance procedure while opposing Lumon.
- Devon’s involvement: Devon Scout Hale could continue working to expose Lumon’s secrets from the outside world.
Which Cast Members Could Return For Severance Season 3?
Image © 2025 Apple TV+ / Apple Studios / Red Hour Productions / Fifth Season / Westward / Animals & People / Dan Erickson
Although Apple has not confirmed the full lineup yet, many actors from the first two seasons are widely expected to appear again.
Possible Returning Main Cast
A number of important characters are still very important to the story that is developing inside Lumon Industries. There would be more emotional arcs after they came back than in the first two seasons.
- Adam Scott as Mark Scout
- Britt Lower as Helly R. / Helena Eagan
- Zach Cherry as Dylan George
- John Turturro as Irving Bailiff
- Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel
Potential New Or Expanded Characters
Future episodes may introduce additional figures inside Lumon Industries while expanding roles for existing characters in the outside world.
- Christopher Walken as Burt: Irving’s former colleague whose storyline involving Burt’s house remains unresolved.
- Michael Chernus as Ricken: Mark’s brother in law whose self help philosophy continues influencing the outside world storyline.
- Jen Tullock as Devon Scout Hale: Mark’s sister who becomes increasingly suspicious of Lumon Industries.
- Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick: The strict Lumon supervisor responsible for enforcing rules on the Severed Floor.
- Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey: The mysterious wellness counselor connected to Lumon’s deeper experiments.
What Are Some Similar Shows To Severance?
Image © 2025 Apple TV+ / Apple Studios / Red Hour Productions / Fifth Season / Westward / Animals & People / Dan Erickson
Fans who enjoy the psychological complexity of Severance often look for other series with similar themes. A number of modern TV shows mix business dramas, science fiction, and philosophical stories.
Psychological Workplace Sci Fi Series
Some shows deal with similar issues to Severance, like tension at work and experiments with technology. These shows are about how corporate systems affect how people act.
- Black Mirror: The anthology explores technological experiments that reshape everyday life.
- Westworld: The series examines consciousness and artificial identity inside a corporate controlled theme park.
- Mr. Robot: This drama series follows hackers challenging powerful institutions.
- The Walking Dead: Although primarily horror, the show also examines how groups function under extreme conditions.
- Ted Lasso: Another Apple TV success demonstrating the platform’s ability to develop widely discussed drama series.
Mind Bending Mystery And Sci Fi Stories
Some shows are more about psychological mysteries and philosophical stories. People who like the deep philosophical ideas in Severance will like these shows.
- Dark: A German sci fi series exploring time, identity, and family secrets.
- Devs: The show examines technology companies experimenting with determinism and prediction.
- Homecoming: A psychological drama about memory manipulation and corporate secrets.
- Fringe: A science fiction series exploring experiments that blur reality.
- Lost: A mystery driven show where characters struggle to understand strange events.
Final Thoughts
Severance continues to grow as one of Apple TV’s most thought-provoking sci fi shows since the first season introduced Lumon and its unusual office workers. As the third season moves forward, reports suggest a targeted filming start while scripts remain in the outline stage.
Fans are eager to see how Mark completes the Cold Harbor mystery and how it connects to Apple Studios plans for a possible fourth season. The break room, Miss Huang, and Lumon secrets may return when the first episode of the new season finally arrives.
FAQs
Patricia Arquette is expected to return as Harmony Cobel in the third season, continuing her role tied to Lumon Industries, Cold Harbor, Miss Huang, and the break room where the office workers were disciplined.
After the first season and the same day release of its first episode on Apple TV, viewers often move to similar sci fi shows about identity and corporate control, making it an educated guess that fans may enjoy Westworld or Black Mirror.
Yes, Severance is filmed in real locations and production sets, even though the story centers on Lumon’s Severed Floor where office workers struggle between their work identity and their own life outside the company.
In Severance season 2, the “goat theory” is confirmed as a ritualistic practice, where Lumon raises goats to be sacrificed and entombed alongside people the company kills.
Amy Stiller plays the Event Coordinator in the Apple TV+ series Severance. She appears in the first season of the show, which is directed and executive produced by her brother, Ben Stiller.