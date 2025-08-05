Severance Season 3 Update: Apple TV Sci-Fi Hit Moves Forward

Severance Season 3 is officially in development, and fans are eager for the next chapter of the hit Apple TV sci fi drama. Apple renewed the show the same day that the Season 2 finale aired, so we know the story will go on. There isn’t an official release date yet, but rumors say that filming could start in the summer of 2026.

Based on this update, Season 3 of Severance might come out sometime in 2027, assuming that filming and post-production happen at about the same time.

Image © 2025 Apple TV+ / Apple Studios / Red Hour Productions / Fifth Season / Westward / Animals & People / Dan Erickson

The sci-fi drama series on Apple TV is still one of the most popular shows on the service, and new comments from the cast and production team make it easier to understand what will happen next.

Apple’s Control And Production Direction

A major update made it clear that Apple now owns the whole Severance series. After acquiring the rights from the production company Fifth Season, Apple Studios will now be in charge of making the show itself. As Apple continues to add more original TV shows, this move brings Severance fully into the company’s own studio system.

Cast Interviews Hint At The Next Phase Of The Story

A number of the actors have also dropped small hints about what might happen next in the show. These comments give you information about the characters without giving away any spoilers.

What Will Severance Season 3 Be About?

Image © 2025 Apple TV+ / Apple Studios / Red Hour Productions / Fifth Season / Westward / Animals & People / Dan Erickson

The end of the second season didn’t answer all of our questions about Lumon Industries and the experiments it did. The main story of Severance Season 3 will probably be shaped by a number of different plots.

Fallout From The Season 2 Finale

In the finale, there was a dramatic break between the characters’ personal lives and who they were on the Severed Floor. These events are likely to shape how the next season makes you feel.

New Mysteries Inside Lumon And Beyond

As more secrets about Lumon come to light in later episodes, the story may go beyond the Macrodata Refinement Office. Most likely, the outside world will be more important to the mystery.

Which Cast Members Could Return For Severance Season 3?

Image © 2025 Apple TV+ / Apple Studios / Red Hour Productions / Fifth Season / Westward / Animals & People / Dan Erickson

Although Apple has not confirmed the full lineup yet, many actors from the first two seasons are widely expected to appear again.

Possible Returning Main Cast

A number of important characters are still very important to the story that is developing inside Lumon Industries. There would be more emotional arcs after they came back than in the first two seasons.

Potential New Or Expanded Characters

Future episodes may introduce additional figures inside Lumon Industries while expanding roles for existing characters in the outside world.

What Are Some Similar Shows To Severance?

Image © 2025 Apple TV+ / Apple Studios / Red Hour Productions / Fifth Season / Westward / Animals & People / Dan Erickson

Fans who enjoy the psychological complexity of Severance often look for other series with similar themes. A number of modern TV shows mix business dramas, science fiction, and philosophical stories.

Psychological Workplace Sci Fi Series

Some shows deal with similar issues to Severance, like tension at work and experiments with technology. These shows are about how corporate systems affect how people act.

Mind Bending Mystery And Sci Fi Stories

Some shows are more about psychological mysteries and philosophical stories. People who like the deep philosophical ideas in Severance will like these shows.

Final Thoughts

Severance continues to grow as one of Apple TV’s most thought-provoking sci fi shows since the first season introduced Lumon and its unusual office workers. As the third season moves forward, reports suggest a targeted filming start while scripts remain in the outline stage.

Fans are eager to see how Mark completes the Cold Harbor mystery and how it connects to Apple Studios plans for a possible fourth season. The break room, Miss Huang, and Lumon secrets may return when the first episode of the new season finally arrives.

