Shang-Chi 2 Update: Simu Liu Would “Crawl Through Broken Glass” to Return

Although Shang-Chi 2 is still being worked on, Marvel has not yet announced when it will come out or when it will start filming. Simu Liu says he is ready to go back, even though he can’t change the decision. Recent talks about a sequel have also been confirmed by the movie’s director, Destin Daniel Cretton.

In the meantime, Shang-Chi will be in Avengers: Doomsday, which could set up his next solo story and get Marvel fans excited about the long-awaited follow-up again.

Is Shang-Chi 2 Still in Development After Comic-Con?

Image © 2026 Marvel Studios

Fans of Marvel movies thought that San Diego Comic-Con would have a big Shang-Chi 2 announcement, but Marvel Studios ended the event without saying when the sequel would come out or how long it would take to make. Still, recent comments from Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton show that the project is still being worked on.

Shang-Chi will also be back in Avengers: Doomsday, giving the hero another big role before his next movie by himself comes out. For now, the most important news is that the sequel has not been canceled, but Marvel has not put it on their public release calendar.

Why Were Fans Expecting a Shang-Chi 2 Announcement?

Fans thought Comic-Con would be a good place for an update since Marvel often shows off new movies, heroes, and big Marvel Studios projects in Hall H. The first film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, was released in 2021 and became successful in many countries.

The long gap, combined with Shang-Chi’s confirmed return in Avengers: Doomsday, made a sequel announcement seem possible. After changes to the Multiverse Saga, like the earlier plans for the Kang Dynasty and Marvel’s new direction for Doctor Doom, interest stayed high as well.

Comic-Con expectations: Fans hoped Marvel would confirm the Shang-Chi sequel during its July presentation.

Fans hoped Marvel would confirm the Shang-Chi sequel during its July presentation. Director’s update: Destin Daniel Cretton said he had recently spoken with writer Dave Callaham about the project and added, “fingers crossed.”

Destin Daniel Cretton said he had recently spoken with writer Dave Callaham about the project and added, “fingers crossed.” Schedule changes: Cretton said the delay reflected “just crazy changes” across the industry and Marvel’s wider plans, not a completely shut project.

What Did Simu Liu Actually Say About Shang-Chi 2?

Simu Liu gave a direct answer when asked why Shang-Chi 2 was not announced. He said, “Your guess is as good as mine,” showing that he does not control Marvel’s schedule. Liu also said the situation was “outside of my control,” but he made clear that he remains ready to return.

His comments showed strong support for the character, the fans, and the sequel. He did not claim that filming had started or that Marvel had decided on a release date.

Current knowledge: Liu said he has no more information than the public about when the sequel will happen.

Liu said he has no more information than the public about when the sequel will happen. Personal commitment: He said he would “crawl through a mile of broken glass” to play Shang-Chi again.

He said he would “crawl through a mile of broken glass” to play Shang-Chi again. Fan support: Liu noted that people around the world still tell him what the first film meant to them, and he believes that support can make a difference.

What Has Marvel Actually Confirmed About Shang-Chi 2?

The movie’s release date, filming date, full cast, villain, or official production schedule have not been announced by Marvel Studios. However, the available comments suggest Shang Chi 2 is still happening and remains in active development. Cretton has discussed the movie with Callaham, while Liu has repeatedly said he is ready to return.

Marvel has also confirmed Shang-Chi’s upcoming appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. Claims involving Kang, the Ten Rings, or a direct setup for the sequel remain unconfirmed. Cretton’s work on Wonder Man and Spider-Man has also been discussed as a possible scheduling factor.

Still, Marvel has not said those projects caused the delay, so that reason should only be seen as background information and not as a confirmed reason for the delay.

Confirmed status: The sequel is still in development, but Marvel has not said when production will begin.

The sequel is still in development, but Marvel has not said when production will begin. Creative team: Destin Daniel Cretton remains linked to the project, and Dave Callaham continues to be identified as the writer.

Destin Daniel Cretton remains linked to the project, and Dave Callaham continues to be identified as the writer. Doomsday connection: Shang-Chi will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, but Marvel has not confirmed whether that film will directly set up Shang-Chi 2.

Final Thoughts

Shang-Chi 2 remains in development, and the latest interview suggests the delay is just a result of Marvel Studios managing a new wave of projects across the current phase. While some reports may sound wrong or rely on unofficial sources, the official account is that the filmmaker and cast continue developing the project.

Fans should accept that Marvel’s priority may change from November to December as the brand builds its upcoming line of movies. Watch Marvel’s official post and stream announcements for the next update.

FAQs