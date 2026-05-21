Slow Horses Season 6 Teases Big Change After Showrunner Shakeup

Slow Horses Season 6 is already creating buzz after major changes behind the scenes at Apple TV. Christopher Chung recently teased a “slightly different flavour” for the new season following Smith’s exit as Showrunner.

Even with the creative shift, fans can still expect the same dark humor, spy chaos, and tension tied to Jackson Lamb, River Cartwright, and Slough House. Here’s what changed, what stays the same, and what fans should expect next.

Why Is Slow Horses Season 6 Different?

Image © 2025 Apple TV+

Slow Horses Season 6 feels different mainly because the Series changed Showrunners after five successful Seasons on Apple TV. Christopher Chung confirmed the new Season carries a slightly different flavor, although the core identity of Slow Horses and Slough House remains intact.

Christopher Chung Teases a New Direction

Christopher Chung shared new details about Slow Horses Season 6 during an Apple TV event celebrating the BAFTA TV Awards 2026, where he spoke with Radio Times about the future of the Series.

The Roddy Ho actor said, “Maybe with a slightly different flavour, but I think every season has a slightly different flavour, so I don’t think the fans will be disappointed.”

Christopher Chung: Told Radio Times the new Season has a “slightly different flavour.”

Told Radio Times the new Season has a “slightly different flavour.” Apple TV: Hosted the BAFTA TV Awards 2026 event where Chung discussed the series.

Hosted the BAFTA TV Awards 2026 event where Chung discussed the series. Jackson Lamb: Remains central to the plot alongside Gary Oldman.

Remains central to the plot alongside Gary Oldman. River Cartwright: Still carries emotional storylines during the Season.

Still carries emotional storylines during the Season. Slough House: Continues operating as the chaotic intelligence Team base.

The Showrunner Change Behind Season 6

Another major reason Slow Horses season 6 feels different comes from the showrunner transition after Smith stepped away from the Series following five successful Seasons on Apple TV.

Christopher Chung said Smith “has been the voice of the show for the last five seasons.” He also explained that Smith “wrote in our voices” during earlier Seasons. Gaby Chiappe now leads Slow Horses Season 6 moving forward.

Will Smith: Left the Series after guiding Slow Horses through five Seasons.

Left the Series after guiding Slow Horses through five Seasons. Gaby Chiappe: Takes over leadership duties after creating The Beast Must Die.

Takes over leadership duties after creating The Beast Must Die. Christopher Chung: Said Smith “wrote in our voices” during earlier Seasons.

Said Smith “wrote in our voices” during earlier Seasons. Mick Herron’s Novels: Continue shaping the plot and spy tension across the series.

Continue shaping the plot and spy tension across the series. Joe Country: Remains heavily tied to Season 6 adaptation speculation.

What Fans Can Expect Next

Fans should still expect betrayals, intelligence threats, and dangerous missions when Slow Horses Season 6 arrives on Apple TV. The new episode run will likely continue adapting Mick Herron’s Novels while keeping Jackson Lamb, River Cartwright, Roddy Ho, and Diana Taverner at the center of the Story.

Gary Oldman : Said there was “an ease and a familiarity” working with Smith.

Said there was “an ease and a familiarity” working with Smith. Diana Taverner: Could play a bigger role in Agency power struggles.

Could play a bigger role in Agency power struggles. Roddy Ho: Returns with more awkward comedy and hacking chaos.

Returns with more awkward comedy and hacking chaos. Release Date: Apple TV still has not confirmed the official launch window.

Apple TV still has not confirmed the official launch window. Fans: Expect more twists, betrayals, and pressure inside Slough House.

Final Thoughts

Slow Horses Season 6 may look slightly different after the major Showrunner change, but the core identity of the Series still remains intact on Apple TV. Christopher Chung and Gary Oldman both made it clear that the Team continues building from the same creative foundation that shaped Slough House from the beginning.

Fans should still expect dangerous missions, betrayals, dark humor, and emotional pressure as Jackson Lamb leads the cast into another chaotic chapter. Watch for more updates as the next season moves closer to its expected fall release window.

FAQs