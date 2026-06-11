Solo Leveling Season 3 May Not Arrive Until 2028, and Fans Are Already on Edge

As of today’s update from D&C Media, Solo Leveling season 3 should come out between 2027 and 2028. Fans may have to wait longer after the second season ended in 2025.

Although Crunchyroll hasn’t given an official release date yet, the new window shows that the anime is still going to happen. There is now a big question about whether Season 3 will come out in 2027 or 2028.

Is Solo Leveling Season 3 Really Coming In 2027?

Image © 2025 A-1 Pictures

The biggest Solo Leveling news is that season 3 of the show now has a release date. Reports citing D&C Media say the movie will come out between 2027 and 2028. That means fans might have to wait longer than they thought for the third season. The exact date of the release is still unknown, but it is clear that the third season is moving forward.

What Did D&C Media Confirm About Solo Leveling Season 3?

According to reports, D&C Media confirmed that the next anime season would happen. The update is more important than just fan rumors because the company owns the Solo Leveling IP.

Main update: Solo Leveling season 3 is expected between 2027 and 2028 .

Solo Leveling season 3 is expected . Why it matters: This is the strongest sign yet that the next season is planned.

This is the strongest sign yet that the next season is planned. Current status: Crunchyroll has not announced a final release date.

Crunchyroll has not announced a final release date. Key character: Sung Jin Woo, also written as Sung Jinwoo, will remain the center of the story.

Sung Jin Woo, also written as Sung Jinwoo, will remain the center of the story. Franchise growth: Solo Leveling also connects to Solo Leveling Arise, manga content, and a possible Solo Leveling movie.

Why Could The Wait Stretch Until 2028?

An extended wait is normal for a popular anime. Time is needed by the animation studio A-1 Pictures to keep the action and story sharp. Greater battles, stronger monsters, and big changes in Jinwoo’s story may be in the next part.

Production time: A major anime season often takes two to three years to finish.

A major anime season often takes two to three years to finish. Story scale: The shadow army, Jeju Island, and Ant King events require strong animation.

The shadow army, Jeju Island, and Ant King events require strong animation. Future arcs: The Ahjin Guild Arc and Recruitment Arc could need careful pacing.

The Ahjin Guild Arc and Recruitment Arc could need careful pacing. Bigger battles: Fans expect the final battle scenes to look better than rushed.

Fans expect the final battle scenes to look better than rushed. Simple reason: More time can help protect the quality of the season.

Could Anime Expo 2026 Bring The Next Big Reveal?

Fans are eagerly anticipating the next move by either Crunchyroll or A-1 Pictures. Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll, said that the people who make manga are working hard on the next show. Although that doesn’t mean there will be a trailer yet, it does keep the hope alive.

Possible reveal: A teaser, trailer, poster, or new release update could arrive at a major anime event.

A teaser, trailer, poster, or new release update could arrive at a major anime event. Fan reaction: Solo leveling fans want clear news, not vague hints.

Solo leveling fans want clear news, not vague hints. What to expect: The next season may continue Jinwoo’s rise as an S Rank Hunter.

The next season may continue Jinwoo’s rise as an S Rank Hunter. Still unknown: The episode count, exact release date, and movie plans are not confirmed.

The episode count, exact release date, and movie plans are not confirmed. Best takeaway: The 2027–2028 window is promising, but fans should wait for an official announcement.

Final Thoughts

According to the most recent news, Solo Leveling Season 3 will still happen after Solo Leveling Season 2. The source story has enough material to continue the world of Sung Jin-woo. Based on current breaking news reports, there isn’t a set date yet, but fans can expect more information as the story goes on.

The next chapter is still eagerly awaited, whether you found out about the series through TV suggestions, discussions at Mumbai Comic Con, Gunma TV broadcasts, or comparisons to Chainsaw Man.

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