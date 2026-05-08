The Bear Season 5 Sets Final Premiere Date As Carmy Walks Away

The Bear season 5 officially returns on June 25, 2026, as FX confirms the hit comedy-drama will end with its fifth and final season. All eight episodes release at once through Hulu in the United States, with Disney+ streaming internationally one day later.

The story continues after Carmy leaves the restaurant behind, forcing Sydney, Richie, and the rest of the team to face financial pressure, a possible sale, and one final attempt to earn a Michelin star.

When Does The Bear Season 5 Release?

Image © 2025 FX Productions

FX officially confirmed that The Bear season 5 will premiere through Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally. The fifth and final season will release all eight episodes at once following the surprise debut of the flashback episode “Gary.”

The Bear Sets June 2026 Release

The Bear season 5 premieres on June 25, 2026 through Hulu in the United States, while Disney+ launches the season internationally on June 26, 2026.

FX confirmed that all eight episodes will release at once, continuing the binge-style format that helped the culinary dramedy become one of television’s biggest streaming hits.

Release Date: The Bear season 5 officially premieres on June 25, 2026 through Hulu in the United States.

The Bear season 5 officially premieres on June 25, 2026 through Hulu in the United States. International Release: June 26, 2026.

June 26, 2026. Episodes: FX confirmed that the final installment contains eight episodes total for the concluding season.

FX confirmed that the final installment contains eight episodes total for the concluding season. Streaming Format: Episodes will be available immediately instead of using an episode airing weekly release schedule.

Episodes will be available immediately instead of using an episode airing weekly release schedule. Binge Release: Hulu starting times begin at 6 p.m. PT for viewers watching the FX premiere.

The Bear Ends With Season 5

FX confirmed that The Bear season 5 serves as the fifth and final season for the Emmy-winning culinary dramedy starring Jeremy Allen White. Christopher Storer returns as series creator alongside executive producer Josh Senior as the show prepares for its final chapter during the 2026 television season.

Final Season: FX officially announced that season 5 becomes the final season for The Bear.

FX officially announced that season 5 becomes the final season for The Bear. Series Creator: Christopher Storer remains attached as creator and executive producer for the final chapter.

Christopher Storer remains attached as creator and executive producer for the final chapter. Executive Producer: Josh Senior continues working alongside the rest of the FX productions creative team.

Josh Senior continues working alongside the rest of the FX productions creative team. Awards Recognition: The first season won 10 Emmy Awards, including outstanding comedy series recognition.

Sydney And Richie Lead The Restaurant

Season 5 begins after Sydney, Richie, and Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto discover that Carmy has quit the food industry and left the restaurant in their hands.

The official synopsis states that the new partners must band together with the rest of the team during financial problems, a threat of a sale, and a torrential storm while attempting one last service together.

Restaurant Leadership: Sydney, Richie, and Natalie become the new partners running the restaurant after Carmy leaves.

Sydney, Richie, and Natalie become the new partners running the restaurant after Carmy leaves. Food Industry Exit: Carmy decides to quit the food industry before the events of the fifth season begin.

Carmy decides to quit the food industry before the events of the fifth season begin. Financial Stability: The restaurant struggles with no money while attempting to survive through the final season.

The restaurant struggles with no money while attempting to survive through the final season. Threat of a Sale: The official synopsis mentions a possible sale creating pressure for the entire team.

The official synopsis mentions a possible sale creating pressure for the entire team. Michelin Goal: The restaurant hopes to finally earn a Michelin star before the story officially ends.

The restaurant hopes to finally earn a Michelin star before the story officially ends. Core Theme: The final season questions what truly makes a restaurant “perfect,” focusing on the people behind the kitchen.

Final Thoughts

The Bear season 5 closes the hit FX comedy-drama with one final chapter for Carmy, Sydney, Richie, and the restaurant team. FX announced that the final installment will focus on financial pressure, a possible sale, and one last attempt to earn a Michelin star before the story ends. Fans can expect an emotional ending when the series returns in June 2026.

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