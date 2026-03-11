The Boys Season 5 Trailer Reveals Homelander’s Dangerous Final Plan

The Boys season 5 trailer finally gives fans a clear look at the upcoming final chapter of the hit Prime Video series. The footage shows that Homelander is trying to live forever, Billy Butcher is planning a deadly move, and other major plot points are coming together.

The fifth and final season starts on April 8, 2026, with two episodes. New episodes will come out every week until the May 20 finale. Here’s what the trailer shows about the next season.

The Boys – Final Season Trailer | Prime Video

What Does The Boys Season 5 Trailer Reveal?

Fans can get their first real look at the last episode of the Prime Video superhero show The Boys in the season 5 trailer. The sneak peeks show Homelander’s dangerous quest to live forever, Billy Butcher working on a plan to kill all the supes, and the world getting more and more chaotic before the story’s thrilling ending.

Homelander’s Oval Office Moment And Quest For Immortality

Homelander strives for even greater goals as he seeks a way to live forever in the trailer for The Boys season 5. He is looking for V-One, which is the first version of Compound V that made supes. The trailer ends with him sitting in the Oval Office and smiling in a creepy way.

Soldier Boy Returns To Help Homelander

The trailer shows that Soldier Boy will be back in the last season of The Boys. As Homelander looks for V-One, he talks to his biological father. This brings the powerful supe back into the story, where the stakes keep going up.

Billy Butcher Plans A Supe-Killing Virus

Homelander is looking for a way to live forever, and Billy Butcher is making a plan that could kill all supes. The trailer shows that Butcher is ready to release a virus that will kill all people with superpowers, setting up a brutal final battle.

Final Thoughts

As the fifth and final season of this superhero drama builds up to the series finale, the official trailer confirms that Homelander’s world will be pushed to the edge.

The cast of The Boys, including Mother’s Milk, A Train, Sister Sage, and characters from Gen V like London Thor, face an overwhelming supe force while the story hints that big stuff’s gonna happen before the last season ends when new episodes drop in April.

FAQs